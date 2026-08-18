Kaitlan Collins Made Some Questionable Fashion Choices At The 2026 Tribeca Festival

In June 2026, CNN news anchor Kaitlan Collins headed to New York to interview Sean Penn at the Tribeca Film Festival. The veteran journalist asked the Academy Award-winning actor about his decision to stop attending awards shows, and Penn's ongoing activism. The "Dead Man Walking" star praised Collins for her coverage of President Donald Trump. The CNN anchor wooed her subject and the crowd alike with her reporting and interviewing skills, but Collins' outfit did not get the same positive reception. Kaitlan Collins has a taste for spicy little black dresses and the CNN anchor has had a stunning style transformation over the years, so the expectations for her look were pretty high.

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Sadly, this was a real dud. She wore a yellow halter neck top with fabric drooping around the neckline and more scrunched up-fabric on her side. The neckline was awkward from the fabric that didn't hang low enough to expose part of her chest, and there was quite a lot of extra fabric surrounding her waist too. In addition to the unflattering shirt, Collins donned a pair of baggy black pants with yellow and black detailing along the sides of her legs. A slim-fitting top would have been a better match because the shirt Collins settled on didn't give her body much dimension. The journalist wore a pair of strappy black heels and some silver jewelry to complete the look. Sadly, her smart casual 'fit was pretty odd.