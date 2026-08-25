What These Once-Beloved Chicago P.D. Stars Are Doing Now
Chronicling the courageous efforts of Sergeant Hank Voight and the tenacious members of his Intelligence Unit to clean up the streets of the Windy City, the fan-favorite series "Chicago P.D." debuted in 2014 and was the second entry in the "Chicago" franchise. Initially starring a stacked ensemble cast led by Jason Beghe, Sophia Bush, and Jesse Lee Soffer, the police drama kept audiences hooked week after week with its gripping storylines and powerful performances.
Throughout its 13 seasons (and counting), the show has featured a rotating roster of beloved characters and actors who helped it become a TV must-see at NBC, many breaking the hearts of viewers with their respective departures. Fans were shocked when leading lady Bush walked away from the series after 4 seasons, alleging it fostered a toxic work environment and plenty of behind-the-scenes drama.
Bush's departure wasn't the only cast member exit to leave viewers rattled, as many of its stars ended up leaving to pursue other creative opportunities. While some actors had better luck than others, fans will be excited to learn what became of these famous faces from the enduring franchise.
Jon Seda starred in a thrilling sci-fi series
Jon Seda starred as Detective Antonio Dawson for the first six seasons of "Chicago P.D.," the character struggling with his own demons and a painkiller addiction during his time on the show. Seda reprised the role for the short-lived spinoff series "Chicago Justice" in 2017, the actor officially leaving the franchise in 2019 over creative differences. Both the star and writers felt like Antonio's arc had naturally come to an end.
Seda took to X to confirm his exit from the show and thank fans and his former cast members. "It's been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicago world. To my cast #Family, I'll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you #chihards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We'll Always have CHICAGO."
Prior to appearing in the police procedural, Seda memorably portrayed Chris Pérez in the 1997 biopic "Selena" and U.S. Marine John Basilone in the war miniseries "The Pacific." He has since starred as Dr. Sam Velez in the sci-fi series "La Brea," which ran for three seasons from 2021 to 2024. Seda's most recent screen credit was in the 2025 horror film "Into the Deep," and he is set to join Ron Perlman and William Forsythe in the upcoming drama "Godshot."
Sophia Bush remained devoted to her philanthropy
Sophia Bush had already been an established TV star by the time she took on the role of Detective Erin Lindsay. The actor previously starred in the teen sensation "One Tree Hill" for 9 years. She became a crucial character in "Chicago P.D.," and her shocking departure after 4 seasons left fans stunned. Bush later revealed the real reason she walked away from "Chicago P.D.," claiming it was over an abusive work environment and behind-the-scenes turmoil.
Bush allegedly clashed with her co-star Jason Beghe, prompting NBC to launch an investigation. "I quit because what I've learned is I've been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a workhorse and be a tugboat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health," Bush said on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast. "The reality was that my body was falling apart because I was really, really unhappy.
Bush has since had roles in "Love, Victor," "Good Sam," and "Grey's Anatomy," and she will appear in the upcoming musical "The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen." She is a passionate philanthropist who has been involved in numerous organizations, including Time's Up, Global Poverty Project, and Global Green. In 2018, Bush was honored with the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award for her activism and efforts.
Jesse Lee Soffer directed 3 episodes of 'Chicago P.D.'
For 10 seasons, Jesse Lee Soffer served as a moral compass to Sergeant Hank Voight as Detective Jay Halstead, the character frequently clashing with his superior over his questionable and often violent methods. Soffer departed the series in 2022, wanting to pursue new creative opportunities and feeling as though his character's story had been told. "Eventually, you know the character so well, there's not much that can shift or transform," he told Variety.
"I really wanted to grow and expand, and we've only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, 'You know what? It's time to take a risk. It was one of the toughest decisions I've ever had to make in my life." Soffer subsequently starred as Special Agent Wesley Mitchell in "FBI: International" from 2023 to 2024.
From there, he returned to "Chicago P.D." to direct 3 episodes and appear in a special crossover event. Soffer chronicled how excited he was to reunite with his longtime co-stars (this time in the director's chair) in a 2025 Instagram post. "I was honored to get to spend some time directing with my PD fam. More pics to come later don't wanna give away too much of the episode! Very grateful [sic]."
Elias Koteas' shocking departure left fans devastated
Few departures on "Chicago P.D." hurt fans quite like Elias Koteas', who played the fiercely loyal veteran Detective Alvin Olinsky for the first 5 seasons of the show. His devastating on-screen death left a major hole in both the series and Hank Voight's heart; the character was tragically murdered in prison while awaiting a trial for a crime he didn't commit. It wasn't Koteas' decision to leave the show but rather that of the creative team.
"Over time, we landed on the notion that [Alvin] Olinsky should be the person to pay for Voight's sin because Voight admired and loved him so much," showrunner Rick Eid said to TVLine of the shocking choice to kill off Olinsky. "Elias handled the news like a true professional and remained committed to the show and his character until the final shot."
Koteas bounced back after leaving the drama and stayed busy on both the big and small screen, appearing in the shows "Goliath" and "Guilty Party" as well as movies like "The Baker," "The Silent Planet," and "Neverman." His unexpected return to "Chicago P.D." in 2024 in the Season 11 episode "More" reminded audiences (and the troubled Voight) just how much they had missed the beloved character and his grounding presence.
Tracy Spiridakos stayed busy on TV
Tracy Spiridakos first began appearing as Detective Hailey Upton in the fourth season before being upgraded to series regular following Sophia Bush's departure. Her relationship with Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead kept fans deeply invested, and it looks like their romance may have carried over off-screen. The two were first spotted back in 2024 on a European vacation together and have since frequently shared photos of one another on their Instagram accounts; neither actor has officially confirmed their relationship status.
Spiradakos left the show in 2024 to pursue new creative opportunities. "I think I've been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it," she told NBC Insider. The TV star wasted no time locking down her next project, as she currently stars in the 2026 crime drama series "Anna Pigeon" as the titular character.
"They're both very stubborn and need to get to the bottom of whatever the situation is and don't easily take no for an answer," Spiridakos told TV Insider of how her characters Upton and Pigeon compared to one another. "I think where they're different is Anna, to me, feels lighter, even though she's grieving and she's going through some really heavy things that she's navigating and she's in a dark place in her life where we meet her."
Brian Geraghty worked with the legendary Harrison Ford in '1923'
Officer Sean Roman had an ill-fated romance with his patrol partner, Kim Burgess, the two breaking fraternization rules with their relationship in the second and third seasons. Actor Brian Geraghty bounced back quickly after leaving the series in 2016, playing Theodore Roosevelt in "The Alienist" and also appearing in "The Fugitive," "Big Sky," and "Gaslit." From 2022 to 2025, he portrayed Zane Davis in the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923."
Geraghty opened up about working alongside screen legend Harrison Ford in the smash hit western. "I think Harrison is aware of who he is, and not in a way where he tries to make you feel uncomfortable, which is great," he shared in an interview with Looper. "He's very funny and dry, and he likes to have a good time at work. It's been really great."
He subsequently starred opposite Paul Walter Hauser and Walton Goggins in the 2024 drama "The Luckiest Man in America" and is set to appear alongside Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming crime thriller "Kockroach." Geraghty also ventured into the theater world and portrayed Butch O'Fallon in Tennessee Williams' period drama "Not About Nightingales" at the 2025 Williamstown Theatre Festival.
Lisseth Chavez returned to her police drama roots
Lisseth Chavez joined "Chicago P.D." for the show's seventh season as rookie officer Vanessa Rojas, the feisty character initially brought on as a potential romantic interest for Detective Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins). Executive producer Eric La Salle had expressed his excitement about Rojas joining the show in an interview with Niagara Frontier Publications (via Prime Timer). "I'm personally very happy we have a woman of color in the mix now. As you look at Chicago, the structure of policing here, you've got so many different types of elements."
Fans were left disappointed when Chavez's promising stint on the drama ended early, with both the pandemic and other career opportunities leading to her departure. The season was cut short due to COVID-19, and Chavez's character arc was largely left unfinished. "It's always hard to say goodbye to a character. We tried to address it in the premiere, but it felt forced," showrunner Rick Eid told TV Line of their attempt to tie up loose ends for Rojas in the ensuing eighth season.
Chavez departed the drama to star as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz in "Legends of Tomorrow," appearing in the superhero series for two seasons until its cancellation in 2022. She currently stars as Officer Celina Juarez in "The Rookie," returning to her police procedural roots.
Stella Maeve continued acting and became a mom
In the first two seasons of the drama, Stella Maeve portrayed the recurring role of teen runaway-turned-Intelligence Department secretary Nadia DeCotis, the underdog character quickly endearing herself to audiences. Maeve left with quite the bang in 2015 after Nadia was heartbreakingly killed by a serial killer, her death being featured in the crossover "Law & Order: SVU" episodes in the second season.
"At first I was reluctant because Stella the actress is so great and has been so much for us, but then it became apparent it wasn't just a quick hit," showrunner Matt Olmstead told The Hollywood Reporter of the decision to kill off Nadia. "It gave us definitely a season finale, and it's going to give us something to come back to and play the beginning of next season."
Maeve went on to have prominent roles in shows including Julia Wicker in "The Magicians," "God Friended Me," and "Mayans M.C.," and has also appeared in the films "Long Nights Short Mornings" and "Take the 10." In 2020, she welcomed her daughter Jo Jezebel with fellow actor Benjamin Wadsworth. "She's so freaking beautiful," Maeve gushed to Page Six shortly after announcing her child's birth.
Markie Post was a seasoned actor who passed away in 2021
Veteran performer Markie Post had a long career in Hollywood before she played the troubled Bunny Fletcher in "Chicago P.D." The actor previously starred in the popular '80s shows "The Fall Guy" and "Night Court," as well as the comedy classic "There's Something About Mary." Post appeared as Erin Lindsay's dysfunctional mother from 2014 to 2017, taking on additional roles in "Santa Clarita Diet," "The Kids Are Alright," and "Soundtrack" following her stint on the show.
Her final screen performance was in the 2019 holiday film "Christmas Reservations." Post sadly passed away at 70 on August 7, 2021, from cancer, her family releasing a statement via Deadline. "But for us, our pride is in who she was in addition to acting; a person who made elaborate cakes for friends, sewed curtains for first apartments and showed us how to be kind, loving and forgiving in an often harsh world."
Her on-screen daughter, Sophia Bush, paid an emotional tribute to the actor. "My sweet sweet Markie... I don't have the words. Devastated comes to mind. Crushed. Heartbroken. This woman. This ray of sunshine. Pure light. And goodness," she poignantly wrote on Instagram. "Markie was the kind of set momma who made you feel invincible and gave you permission to be vulnerable and tender. I'll never forget that mystical power. That rare duality."
Samuel Hunt experienced the highs and lows in Hollywood
Samuel Hunt appeared as Greg "Mouse" Gerwitz from Seasons 2 to 4, the character serving as the Intelligence Unit's civilian tech and surveillance expert. After struggling to adjust to life outside of the Army Rangers, Mouse leaves the CPD to re-enlist. Hunt subsequently starred as Xavier Rosen in "Empire" before nabbing roles in "NCIS: New Orleans," "The L Word: Generation Q," and "American Horror Story: Double Feature."
He most recently appeared in a 2026 episode of "The Rookie" and portrayed Olympian and World War II veteran Louis Zamperini in the war film "Unbroken: Path to Redemption." Hunt showcased his range as a performer in the compelling drama, which resonated more with moviegoers than critics, earning an A CinemaScore.
Hunt has been open about his struggles in Hollywood and his quest to land prominent roles in such a competitive industry. "I think if it's not difficult then good on you, but you probably should see somebody about it," he joked in an appearance on the "Mac's Travels" podcast. "My batting average as an actor is like, not make the high school team. It's bad, as with most actors." He is slated to star opposite "Bones" star Emily Deschanel in the upcoming drama "Monkey Bread."
Archie Kao received a humanitarian award for his volunteering
Archie Kao starred as Detective Sheldon Jin, the Intelligence Unit's resident tech wiz, in the first season of the drama. His character was blackmailed into spying on the unit by Sergeant Voight's handler, thus propelling the show's thrilling early storyline with his brutal murder in the finale. Though his stint on "Chicago P.D." may have been short, Kao had already been steadily acting since the '90s, notably playing Kai Chin, the Blue Galaxy Ranger in "Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy" and Archie Johnson in "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation."
Kao found further success in shows like "My Dear Boy," "Rabbit Hole," and "Interior Chinatown," and has also had roles in movies including "Legend of the Ancient Sword" and "Captain Tsunami." He made his directing debut with the short action film "Initiation" and has served as an executive producer for the drama "Empty by Design" and the documentary "Chasing Shadows."
Outside of his work on the screen, Kao has spent his time volunteering, helping build educational centers for poverty-stricken youth in the rural regions of Sichuan, China. In 2024, he received a Humanitarian Award for his contributions to the non-profit Homes 4 the Homeless, for which he also serves as its president.
Nick Wechsler joined a hit superhero show
Nick Wechsler joined the CPD Intelligence Unit as Detective Kenny Rixton in the fourth season, taking over Adam Ruzek's (Patrick Flueger) spot on the team while he went undercover. The character ended up accepting a new job with a narcotics team later in the season, thus paving the way for Ruzek's return. Wechsler was no stranger to the TV world, having previously starred in the popular teen drama "Roswell" and "Revenge."
He made subsequent appearances in "Dynasty," "All Rise," and "This Is Us," portraying Oliver Odell in the crime drama "The Hunting Party." In 2022, Wechsler joined the cast of "The Boys" for its third season, playing the superhero Blue Hawk. "This is a kind of character that my buddies and I would come up with when we're riffing. So it was fun to be that loose and get a chance to be funny, hopefully," he told Tell-Tale TV of joining the hit show.
"I just admire it so much. It's still in this darkly funny package, but also what they're addressing is serious sh*t." He most recently had roles in the 2025 sci-fi horror film "Primitive War" and in the crime dramedy "High Potential."