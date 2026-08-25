What These Once-Beloved Chicago P.D. Stars Are Doing Now

Chronicling the courageous efforts of Sergeant Hank Voight and the tenacious members of his Intelligence Unit to clean up the streets of the Windy City, the fan-favorite series "Chicago P.D." debuted in 2014 and was the second entry in the "Chicago" franchise. Initially starring a stacked ensemble cast led by Jason Beghe, Sophia Bush, and Jesse Lee Soffer, the police drama kept audiences hooked week after week with its gripping storylines and powerful performances.

Throughout its 13 seasons (and counting), the show has featured a rotating roster of beloved characters and actors who helped it become a TV must-see at NBC, many breaking the hearts of viewers with their respective departures. Fans were shocked when leading lady Bush walked away from the series after 4 seasons, alleging it fostered a toxic work environment and plenty of behind-the-scenes drama.

Bush's departure wasn't the only cast member exit to leave viewers rattled, as many of its stars ended up leaving to pursue other creative opportunities. While some actors had better luck than others, fans will be excited to learn what became of these famous faces from the enduring franchise.