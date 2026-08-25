What Anna Nicole Smith Looked Like When She Went Easy On The Makeup

Anna Nicole Smith sometimes got around wearing no makeup. The Texas-born model loved to look good like every other celebrity and, of course, opted for some luxury clothing. However, she got honest about her relationship with designer clothes during a red carpet interview at the "Ready to Wear" premiere in 1994.

"I don't know designers," the model said. "If I see a dress, I don't know who the designer is. I get my clothes mostly from Brett Heyman and from Neiman Mark-up," playing on the name Neiman Marcus. Ironically, her inability to recognize designer clothes matched how unique she was as a model.

ABC 20/20's "Tragic Beauty: Anna Nicole Smith" discussed the bombshell's Guess ad and how she found fame when there were more rigid beauty standards in the modeling world. "When Anna Nicole Smith first sort of burst on the scene, she didn't look like any model anyone had seen for a long time," ABC reporter Chris Connelly said. "She was curvy, she was voluptuous at a time when models were very, very thin." Although people recognize her more for her alarming age gap with billionaire husband J. Howard Marshall, the bombshell had a huge impact on beauty. Like original supermodel Eva Herzigova, Smith normalized the desirability of a larger bust.