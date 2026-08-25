Barbara Feldon: The Transformation Of The Only Surviving Cast Member Of Get Smart

From sitcoms depicting American life to scripted horror series, the '60s saw a major shift in television. Among them was the conception of "Get Smart," a 1960 spy series that was a satirical reimagining of characters like James Bond and the clumsy Inspector Clouseau from "The Pink Panther." The sitcom was created by industry legends Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, and it starred Don Adams and Barbara Feldon as the married couple who both happen to be agents tasked with solving top-secret cases for a government agency.

With five seasons, a premature 1995 series remake, and a 2008 film starring Steve Carell — who was a cast member of "The Office" at the time — and Anne Hathaway, who was in the middle of her own stunning transformation, it's safe to say "Get Smart" left its mark on pop culture. And Feldon's character, Agent 99, proved to be a strong feminist icon. "I thank Mel Brooks and Buck Henry for creating Agent 99, who was my imaginary mentor," Feldon told Remind Magazine in 2023. "She was way more of a feminist than I was in 1965, but I finally caught up to her by the end of the series in 1970."

As of this writing, Feldon is the only surviving "Get Smart" cast member. In 2026, she celebrated her 93rd birthday, and long before that, she began building an impressive legacy. The transformation of Barbara Feldon includes legendary TV shows, a writing career, and more.