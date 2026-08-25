Every Hallmark Movie Luke Perry Ever Made
Luke Perry's sudden death in 2019 was a shocker to many and not just because it came out of the blue. As an actor, Perry consistently brought natural charm and range to his roles, especially on television; in interviews, he almost always served a heaping dash of humble pie. A quintessential '90s heartthrob, Perry portrayed Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210." In the years before his death, Perry also played Fred Andrews on "Riverdale."
Although Perry stood out for his TV work, he appeared in several memorable movies as well: "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992) and "The Fifth Element" (1997) are just two needles in that haystack. He also had a final posthumous appearance in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Blink, and it's easy to miss (or simply forget), but Perry was also a recurring actor on the Hallmark Channel. In fact, he starred in seven Hallmark movies over an eight-year period.
"I hope to still be working when I'm 30, and 40, and 50, and forever long I want to," Perry told NBC back in 1992. "I want to do something with my life. When my time here is up, I don't want to look back and see that I didn't do anything."
Luke Perry first starred in A Gunfighter's Pledge (2008)
Luke Perry made his Hallmark debut in 2008 in "A Gunfighter's Pledge." Directed by Armand Mastroianni, Perry leads the made-for-TV movie as Matt Austin, a former lawman on the hunt for the person who murdered his family. When Matt accidentally kills a man named Eddie (Alex Paez) along the way, he grapples with delivering the news to Eddie's sister, Amaya (Jaclyn DeSantis).
"A Gunfighter's Pledge" ultimately received mixed reviews upon release; today, the film has a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.5 rating on IMDb. Outside the performances, part of the movie's initial hype was due to Hallmark's unique marketing strategy: The network had people dressed as cowboys go out and stage pretend showdowns in busy places like Times Square, Rockefeller Plaza, and Hyde Park. They also employed people to hand out sheriff badges and posted "Wanted" signs with Perry's character on them.
"The thing about the movie is I wanted it to be simply about a guy who keeps his word. Nothing more," Perry once described to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I didn't want any romantic connection between my character and the female lead to distract from that."
He had a main role in Angel and the Bad Man (2009)
After "A Gunfighter's Pledge," Luke Perry's next Hallmark project was "Angel and the Bad Man" (also spelled "Angel and the Badman"). A remake of the 1947 theatrical film with John Wayne and Gail Russell, the Western television movie revolves around Quirt Evans (Lou Diamond Phillips), a gunslinger who falls in love with a Quaker woman, Temperance (Deborah Kara Unger). Although Quirt tries to renounce his old ways, a past conflict with Perry's character, Loredo, makes things difficult.
In 2012, Perry told Henry's Western Round-Up that he "loved" playing Loredo. "I said, '[G]ive me an eye patch, give me a wad of tobacco, I'm going to be a bad guy,'" Perry explained. "And the director wasn't so sure about it. I said 'I ain't budging. If you're getting me you're getting the eye patch, the tobacco spit, or get yourself another boy.'"
Although it generally doesn't take that long to film Hallmark movies, production of "Angel and the Bad Man" reportedly lasted seven months. At the time of writing, the TV movie holds a 5.1 rating on IMDb, a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 2.7 on Letterboxd.
Luke Perry portrayed John Goodnight in Goodnight for Justice (2011)
There are a lot of Hallmark movies that are totally worth your time, and depending on personal taste, "Goodnight for Justice" may certainly be one of them. Directed by Jason Priestley, Luke Perry stars as John Goodnight, a circuit judge sent to restore order to the Wyoming Territory. As John tries to do his job fairly, he becomes focused on hunting down the person responsible for his parents' murders.
Perry was one of the biggest creative forces behind "Goodnight for Justice." He helped conceptualize the story (although he didn't write the screenplay), created John's character, and served as an executive producer of the movie. If you recognize Priestley's name, it's because he portrayed Brandon Walsh – the male lead, resident good guy, and Perry's character's close friend – on "Beverly Hills, 90210."
"It's a western, you know, in so much as it's got horses and stuff in it, but it's not your traditional western," Perry once described the movie at MIPCOM 2010. "I don't play a cowboy ... I think [Priestley is] a very capable director, and I wanted to have fun on this one, wanted to have a good time at it."
He reprised the character in Goodnight for Justice: The Measure of a Man (2012)
It didn't take long for "Goodnight for Justice" to get a second installment; some may refer to it as a sequel, while others may call it a follow-up. Directed by Kristoffer Tabori, "Goodnight for Justice: The Measure of a Man" premiered in January 2012 and sees the return of Luke Perry's John Goodnight, still a circuit judge in the Wyoming Territory. John witnesses a bank robbery, but things become complicated when he discovers a personal connection to one of the culprits.
"The reason I came up with [John Goodnight] was so I could find a guy that allowed me to do a lot of different things in the same character," Perry told "The Rhode Show" in one promotional interview for the TV movie. "What I think is really neat about him, and I've always tried to keep alive, is that he's a human being."
"Goodnight for Justice: The Measure of a Man" may not be one of the most popular Hallmark movies out there, but it still holds relatively decent ratings. At the time of writing, it has an aggregated score of 6.2 on IMDb, an approximate 3 stars on Letterboxd, and 33% on Rotten Tomatoes.
He returned once more for Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts (2013)
The "Goodnight for Justice" franchise had a quick turnaround in the early 2010s, with its third installment, "Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts," released in January 2013. Directed by Martin Wood, the TV movie follows the adventures of Luke Perry's John Goodnight after he rescues Lucy Truffaut (Katherine Isabelle) from a stagecoach attack. While John and Lucy form a bond, her past catches up with her.
"I'm definitely given more creative freedom here [on Hallmark] than with any network I've ever dealt with," Perry told CableFAX in 2012. Perry claimed that a fourth and fifth "Goodnight for Justice" were in development at the time, although as of 2026, any inklings have yet to see the light of day. "For this particular franchise and these stories, Hallmark is the perfect place for me."
Perry also discussed "Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts" with Cowboys & Indians, with the 2013 interview published in memoriam. "We've really hit our stride here," Perry declared at the time. "This is the movie I was thinking about right from the start." At the time of writing, "Goodnight for Justice: Queen of Hearts" has a 6.3 rating on IMDb, an approximate 2.9 rating on Letterboxd, and 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Luke Perry played a killer in Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)
Luke Perry's Hallmark career took a different direction after the third "Goodnight for Justice" was released. In 2015, Perry starred as Richard Steele in "Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise." The crime drama, directed by Robert Harmon, follows Police Chief Jesse Stone (Tom Selleck) as he investigates four murders in Massachusetts. While Richard admits to three of the killings, he denies the fourth, complicating Jesse's case.
While we would not consider Perry one of those stars who destroyed their looks for a role, he sure looked nearly unrecognizable as a serial killer (we could argue that Richard looks like Walter White from "Breaking Bad"). "Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise" is Hallmark's ninth TV movie based on Robert B. Parker's book series. Harmon directed all but one, while Selleck, who has portrayed Jesse in every feature, co-wrote the screenplay for five.
"Luke was a real interesting choice. I believe in those choices. I think having played so many leads, Luke wouldn't be given to making the mistake of thinking his character was bad," Selleck told Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the movie's release. "I talked to Michael [co-writer] and we didn't think we could make a deal. We can't afford Luke ... but they [actors] love the chance to do interesting characters."
His last Hallmark movie was Love in Paradise (2016)
Around the time that Luke Perry was announced as a cast member on "Riverdale," he made his final appearance on Hallmark. For his last role, Perry pivoted from the western genre to star in the rom-com "Love in Paradise," directed by Sean McNamara. In the TV movie, Perry portrays Avery Ford, a city actor who begrudgingly travels to Montana. Although Avery isn't a fan of the environment, he sparks a connection with ranch owner Heather Twain (Emmanuelle Vaugier).
For those looking for a perfect Hallmark rom-com for a cozy date night in, "Love in Paradise" might be one to check out. At the time of writing, the movie holds a 6.6 rating on IMDb, 5 stars on Amazon Prime Video, 3.1 stars on Letterboxd, and a 35% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Interestingly, "Love in Paradise" was not shot in Montana — it was actually filmed in British Columbia, Canada.
"What was funny was [Perry] played a guy who ... has no idea how to [ride horses] ... but he's like a true horseman," Vaugier remarked on a 2022 episode of "Hallmarkies Podcast." "He had to try really hard to look bad riding a horse. He was a phenomenal horseman."
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