Every Hallmark Movie Luke Perry Ever Made

Luke Perry's sudden death in 2019 was a shocker to many and not just because it came out of the blue. As an actor, Perry consistently brought natural charm and range to his roles, especially on television; in interviews, he almost always served a heaping dash of humble pie. A quintessential '90s heartthrob, Perry portrayed Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210." In the years before his death, Perry also played Fred Andrews on "Riverdale."

Although Perry stood out for his TV work, he appeared in several memorable movies as well: "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1992) and "The Fifth Element" (1997) are just two needles in that haystack. He also had a final posthumous appearance in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Blink, and it's easy to miss (or simply forget), but Perry was also a recurring actor on the Hallmark Channel. In fact, he starred in seven Hallmark movies over an eight-year period.

"I hope to still be working when I'm 30, and 40, and 50, and forever long I want to," Perry told NBC back in 1992. "I want to do something with my life. When my time here is up, I don't want to look back and see that I didn't do anything."