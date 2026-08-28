What Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband And Ex-Boyfriends Have Said About Her

When Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry's relationship became public, the media began to look into her past relationships. Meghan's first husband was producer Trevor Engelson. They tied the knot in 2011 and divorced in 2014. While Engelson himself hasn't said anything about their marriage publicly, other people have.

Meghan's ambition reportedly led to her divorce from her ex-husband. At first, they allegedly tried long-distance because Meghan's role on "Suits" took her to a different country. Things, however, came crashing down, and Meghan reportedly returned both her marriage band and engagement ring by mailing them to Engelson. In The Sunday Times (via People), biographer of royals Andrew Morton claimed, "Trevor went from cherishing Meghan to, as one friend observed, 'feeling like he was a piece of something stuck to the bottom of her shoe.'" Commentator Megyn Kelly went so far as to claim that Meghan had her eyes on Prince Harry before they even crossed paths. During a conversation with Dave Portnoy on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly said, "I know someone who knows the ex-husband [Trevor Engelson] who said [Meghan] had a vision board with Prince Harry on it."

That said, not every rumored romance from Meghan's past is true. For example, during an appearance on "Spittin' Chiclets," former ice hockey player Michael Del Zotto recalled getting pursued by the paparazzi even though, as he put it, "nothing ever happened" between him and Meghan. On that note, let's get into what Meghan's ex-flames have said about her.