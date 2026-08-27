Who Will Inherit Dolly Parton's Massive Fortune? She 'Carefully Reviewed' It All After Carl's Death

Dolly Parton died just shy of a year and a half after losing her husband, Carl Dean, after nearly 60 years of marriage. When Dean died, Parton reportedly took this opportunity to review her will. This means that when the country music superstar passed at 80 on August 25, her plans for what would happen to her estimated $500 million estate were very up-to-date.

"Dolly was incredibly generous, but she was also a brilliant businesswoman," an insider revealed to journalist Rob Shuter for his "Naughty But Nice" Substack. "There was absolutely no way she was leaving behind a messy estate. Everything was planned, protected and spelled out exactly the way she wanted," they noted.

While, according to an insider, most of Parton's money will go to fund causes near and dear to her heart, she reportedly also made provisions for family and friends. Parton was known for her charitable endeavors, donating millions of dollars to various causes over the course of her life. So, it's no surprise that her money plans for after her death are no different. "Dolly understood money better than almost anyone," the insider explained. "She knew how to make it, how to protect it — and, most importantly, how she wanted to give it away."