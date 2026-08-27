Taylor Swift's Pricey Ring Stack Steals The Show At First Post-Wedding Performance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's July 2026 wedding is notable due to the secrecy surrounding it both before and after the event. Swift might never reveal photos of her wedding dress. However, fans have been contenting themselves with wedding stories from celebrity guests and peeks at her wedding ring. While some of those sightings have sometimes required zooming in to get a good look at the jewels, Swift's August 24 performance at the Grammy Museum provided a subtle close-up.

As Swift performed seated at her Eras Tour piano, her ring stack glittered under the lights. The singer's engagement ring is an old mine cut, and the vintage-looking stone had a surreal glow. The massive diamond style still occupies center stage, with her wedding band seamlessly complementing it. "The two rings almost read as one composition," Ali Galgano, founder of Serpentine Jewels, informed Elle.

The rings fit so well together because Swift's wedding ring is a contour style. In shots of Swift's jewels from other occasions, it looks like there is a little dip in the center-front of the wedding ring to accommodate her engagement diamond. Kelce proved just how well he knows Swift when creating her engagement ring, and it is clear similar thought was put into wedding band selection.

Fans have expressed their appreciation of the latest addition to Swift's jewelry collection. "Love it," gushed one fan on Instagram. "That's genuinely classy and perfect." Another remarked, "Very simple band, which I like."