Dolly Parton Had Strong Feelings About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's 'Little Love Affair'

While the world mourns the death of beloved country icon Dolly Parton, people are also remembering her kindness and generosity, and how she always lifted others up with both her deeds and her words. Parton notably did this for fellow megastar Taylor Swift, when she gave the "Opalite" songstress' relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce her stamp of approval. During a promotional event for her jewelry line with Kendra Scott in 2024, Parton told E! News that she was thrilled with Swift's new beau, describing their romance as "great." "I'm crazy about Taylor," Parton enthused. "She's such a great artist and songwriter and then their little love affair. I'm thinking people love romance." It's no wonder Kelce turned out to be the one — he was Dolly Parton-approved!

There were many celebs we didn't expect to see at Swift and Kelce's wedding, but someone we wouldn't have been shocked to see was Parton. It's not clear whether she received an invitation or not, but she did record a video for the couple to thank them for their $2 million donation to her Imagination Library. Parton posted the clip to Instagram on the couple's wedding day, July 3, 2026. "I'm blown away and overjoyed with that gratitude," Parton said, before quipping, "Now, it's evident, that you two have made giving back a key part of your lives, so hey, when you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is gonna be one special baby!" She ended the video by telling the couple, "And know that I will always love you."

As Hollywood reacted to Parton's heartbreaking death, Swift offered a tribute of her own. "A world without Dolly doesn't feel possible, real, or right," she said in a statement, per People. " ... her legacy will be an everlasting one."