What Katie Holmes' Ex-Boyfriends Have Said About Her Over The Years

Since her breakout role as Joey Potter on the hit teen drama "Dawson's Creek," which first aired in 1998, Katie Holmes has been a consistent figure in celebrity culture. In addition to her major acting roles in the likes of "Batman Begins" and "The Kennedys," she's directed several films and also taken home quite a few award wins (and nominations!) for her on-screen work. In between all that, she's been in relationships with some of the most famous men in Hollywood, making Holmes' dating history pretty impressive.

Holmes' "Dawson's Creek" co-star, Joshua Jackson, is among her famous exes, and the two have remained close friends since they dated. There's a question mark surrounding whether she's still amicable with all of her previous lovers, however. Fellow actor Jamie Foxx, for example, seemingly threw shade at her after they broke up (more on that later). What's more, Katie Holmes was never the same after her divorce from Tom Cruise. That is perhaps no surprise, given that the former husband and wife — who welcomed a daughter during their yearslong marriage — had one of the highest-profile celebrity splits.

Regardless, Holmes has avoided bad-mouthing her exes in public. In fact, she very rarely speaks about her love life at all. Can the same be said for her past partners, though? Here's everything that Holmes' ex-boyfriends have said about her over the years.