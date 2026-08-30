What Katie Holmes' Ex-Boyfriends Have Said About Her Over The Years
Since her breakout role as Joey Potter on the hit teen drama "Dawson's Creek," which first aired in 1998, Katie Holmes has been a consistent figure in celebrity culture. In addition to her major acting roles in the likes of "Batman Begins" and "The Kennedys," she's directed several films and also taken home quite a few award wins (and nominations!) for her on-screen work. In between all that, she's been in relationships with some of the most famous men in Hollywood, making Holmes' dating history pretty impressive.
Holmes' "Dawson's Creek" co-star, Joshua Jackson, is among her famous exes, and the two have remained close friends since they dated. There's a question mark surrounding whether she's still amicable with all of her previous lovers, however. Fellow actor Jamie Foxx, for example, seemingly threw shade at her after they broke up (more on that later). What's more, Katie Holmes was never the same after her divorce from Tom Cruise. That is perhaps no surprise, given that the former husband and wife — who welcomed a daughter during their yearslong marriage — had one of the highest-profile celebrity splits.
Regardless, Holmes has avoided bad-mouthing her exes in public. In fact, she very rarely speaks about her love life at all. Can the same be said for her past partners, though? Here's everything that Holmes' ex-boyfriends have said about her over the years.
Joshua Jackson is still 'very close' to his ex and former co-star
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson met on the set of "Dawson's Creek" in the late '90s. While their on-screen characters, Joey Potter and Pacey Witter, were in an on-again-off-again romance across all six seasons, Holmes and Jackson's real-life relationship was short-lived. In a 1998 Rolling Stone interview, Holmes opened up about how she "fell in love" with her co-star, although by that point they had already split. "[I]t was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always," she said. "I feel so fortunate because he's now one of my best friends."
Since then, Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's relationship timeline has evolved as they went from co-stars to the friendliest exes in Hollywood. Decades after their off-screen romance came to an end, Jackson described their relationship as "very close" during an episode of the "Dinner's on Me With Jesse Tyler Ferguson" podcast, which aired in April 2025. During the interview, he said the pair still call each other from time to time, and branded their ongoing connection as an "I know you know" type thing.
Despite maintaining that they are nothing more than good friends — with a source telling Entertainment Tonight that "[r]ekindling a romantic relationship is not likely" — Holmes and Jackson have sparked romantic reconciliation rumors several times. Most notably, the pair were papped looking pretty intimate while filming together on the set of "Happy Hours" in the summer of 2025. The release of the photos came just one month after Jackson shared a lengthy "appreciation post" about his ex on Instagram. In the caption, he described Holmes as having a "commitment to kindness."
Chris Klein looks back on his and Katie Holmes' love with 'fondness'
Following her split from Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes began a relationship with yet another '90s and early '00s heartthrob: Chris Klein of "American Pie." Holmes and Klein started dating in 2002 and were together for three years, even getting engaged during that time. Unsurprisingly, the pair made the cutest of couples, and Klein even described them as "like the prom king and queen" in an interview with People (via Us Magazine).
Sadly, things didn't last between Holmes and Klein, and they split in 2005. There's never been confirmation as to why the pair called things off, but comments made by Klein hint that Holmes' busy work schedule and the long-distance nature of their romance were to blame. "We certainly don't see each other as much as we'd like," he'd previously told People.
Regardless of why their relationship didn't work out, Klein reflected positively on his time with Holmes when it was later announced that she was expecting a baby with Tom Cruise (more on that next). "Her and my relationship is a time in the past," he told AP Radio (via "Today"). "And it's a time that I'll always look back with in fondness, but her and I have moved on, and she has a separate life and I have a separate life. And it's better that we keep it that way."
Tom Cruise thought the mother of his daughter was 'extraordinary'
While she was still dating Chris Klein, Katie Holmes foreshadowed her next big romance during an interview with Seventeen (via HuffPost). "I used to think that I was going to marry Tom Cruise," she said. Just a few years later, Holmes did exactly that.
Holmes and Cruise's intense romance got underway in 2005, and in a now-infamous clip, which was filmed only a couple of months after they had met, he jumped on the couch during an Oprah Winfrey interview and said: "I love Katie Holmes!" Within a year, the pair had welcomed a child — a daughter, Suri Noelle — and by the end of 2006, they were married.
Of their whirlwind relationship, Cruise told The New York Times Style Magazine in 2008 (via "Today"): "I knew I wanted to marry Kate when I met her." He went on, "I was completely in love." Years later, nothing had changed for Cruise. The actor described his wife as "an extraordinary person" in an interview with Playboy magazine (via "Today") in June 2012. Cruise continued: "She's funny and charming, and when she walks into the room, I just feel better." Just days later, Holmes filed for divorce.
Jamie Foxx seemingly threw shade at his ex of six years
A year after she separated from Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes was rumored to be romantically linked to Jamie Foxx. However, the pair denied their relationship for as long as possible. In October 2013, Foxx told Entertainment Tonight that the suggestion he and Holmes were an item was "100% not true." Fast-forward two years, and a source told People that Foxx and Holmes were dating — although they downplayed the seriousness of the relationship: "This is not some intense romance."
Over the next few years, Holmes and Foxx were spotted together frequently but continued to keep things on the down low. In fact, a source told People that the "Django Unchained" actor preferred privacy in his relationships. "Jamie and Katie's relationship is not a secret but they both like to keep it under the radar," the insider said. "They have nothing to hide but Jamie, especially, is very low-key about his life in general, and rarely talks about it." To that end, Foxx famously walked away from a live interview after getting asked about his romance with Holmes.
Eventually, Holmes and Foxx went their separate ways. In 2019, they ended their six-year romance, which they had largely kept away from public view. It's no wonder, then, that neither spoke publicly about their split. Despite that, some of Holmes' fans think that Foxx threw shade at her in his Netflix stand-up comedy special. In "What Had Happened Was," Foxx joked that he'd been "cured" of dating "white girls," which many took to be a reference to Holmes.
Emilio Vitolo Jr. described Katie Holmes as his 'baby'
Katie Holmes was first spotted on a date with Emilio Vitolo Jr. in September 2020, and a source told Us Magazine at the time that the pair had hit it off. Like, really hit it off. "Katie is absolutely head over heels in love with Emilio," the insider said. "She has wanted a stable guy in her life for a while and has found that with him."
Although things seemed pretty rosy between Holmes and Vitolo Jr., by April 2021, an insider hinted to Page Six that their romance was fizzling out. "Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life," they said, as another source added: "Katie has a lot going on and Emilio is busy working at his restaurant." In an unsurprising turn of events, just a month later, it was revealed that Holmes and Vitolo Jr. were over. "[T]he pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends," a source told Us Magazine.
Since they ended their romance, neither has spoken about their split — but Vitolo Jr. had plenty of lovely things to say about Holmes while they were together. In November 2020, when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Australia, he shared a photo to his Instagram Story (per E! Online) with four heart-eye emojis and the message: "Yazzz baby." A month later, the restaurateur and chef took to Instagram again to celebrate his then-girlfriend's birthday with a sweet message. In the now-deleted photo (seen by "Today"), Holmes sat on Vitolo Jr.'s lap. "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile," he wrote in the caption.
Bobby Wooten III was 'happy' to have Katie Holmes as his date
In April 2022, one year on from her and Emilio Vitolo Jr.'s split, Katie Holmes was seen locking lips with Bobby Wooten III in New York City. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight they'd actually been dating for several months. "[I]t's been going great," the insider shared, describing them as "perfectly matched." Elaborating on that, the source said the pair's easygoing nature meant they didn't let their busy schedules impact their relationship: "[T]hey cherish the time they get together. Although they haven't been dating too long, they're really into each other."
Clearly, the pair were really, really into each other. A month later, Holmes and Wooten made their first official appearance as a couple at an event. While on the red carpet, Wooten gushed about his new partner, telling Us Magazine: "I'm happy to have [Katie] here as my date." From that point, the couple continued to go from strength to strength, and the musician even met Holmes' daughter. "Suri has always been Katie's No. 1 priority. She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to," a source told Entertainment Tonight of the encounter, adding that Wooten won the teen's seal of approval.
Although all signs seemed to be pointing in the right direction for Holmes and Wooten, the pair split in December 2022. "Katie and Bobby broke up last week," an insider revealed to Us Magazine at the time. "They just didn't work out together for the long run." For his part, Wooten hasn't said anything else about the actor or their relationship publicly.
Jason Bard Yarmosky showed fans his romantic getaway with Katie Holmes
After staying single for a few years — at least as far as fans know — Katie Holmes was spotted holding hands with a new beau in July 2026. An eyewitness who saw Holmes with Jason Bard Yarmosky had heaps of positive commentary about the pair. "He was whispering in her ear, and she was laughing, they seemed very easy together, and there was a smile on her face all night," they told People. "[S]he had her head on his shoulder at one point. They looked very cute."
Within days, speculation about Holmes' rumored new boyfriend was growing, and several sources confirmed to People that she and Yarmosky were romantically involved. "Katie has always been drawn to people who are creative," one source said of their connection. "She loves being around people who are passionate about what they do. She enjoys learning and experiencing new things," added another.
Given the newness of their romance, Yarmosky hasn't yet offered any public statements about Holmes — and neither has she. That said, or rather, not said, a Page Six source revealed that Holmes and her new boyfriend aren't bothered by their age gap, and he's even hard-launched her on social media. Over the summer of 2026, Yarmosky posted a few images of Holmes to his Instagram Story. In the snaps (seen by E! Online), the duo appeared to be enjoying a romantic getaway together, and she also reposted these to her own Story, so the feeling is definitely mutual.