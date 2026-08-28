Dolly Parton Gave A 'Charming' Four-Word Warning On Set Of Hallmark's Christmas At Dollywood

The Hallmark Channel's Danica McKellar has spoken out about one funny moment she experienced with the late Dolly Parton. Hollywood has been reacting to Parton's heartbreaking death at 80. McKellar has done the same, reflecting on the time she spent sharing the small screen with the country music icon.

Did you know there is a Hallmark movie set in Dollywood? The 2019 movie "Christmas at Dollywood" stars McKellar, Niall Mater, and of course, Parton. And McKellar remembers exactly what it felt like when Parton arrived on set. "She walked in like a sparkling light of happiness," she told People this week.

She also looked back on one memory from filming with Parton that she'll never forget. "There was the scene where it was me and Dolly, and ... it was going to be my close-up ... over her shoulder," she explained, adding, "So she was stepping around the camera ... and there were all these cords there." In true Parton fashion, she was donning high stiletto boots. "The [director of photography] says, 'Excuse me, Ms. Parton, I just don't want you to trip over these cables.' And Dolly goes, 'No, you don't, honey,'" McKellar recalled with a laugh, noting, "This was a warning, but the most charming warning you've ever heard."