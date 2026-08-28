Royal Family Is Hit With Another Major Tragedy Just Days After Harry & Meghan's Return

It has certainly been a trying few years for the royal family. Now, Megxit may be over, with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex moving back to the U.K. amid an apparent royal family truce. Unfortunately, the family has been hit with another tragedy: King Harald V of Norway, King Charles III's cousin, has died.

"It is with deep grief that we announce that His Majesty King Harald has passed away. King Harald died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet Friday 28 August at 6:35 AM," The Royal Palace in Oslo shared on their website. The royal family followed this up with a statement from Charles on their official Instagram account. "It is with the most profound sadness that my wife and I have learned of the death of my dear cousin, King Harald V of Norway," Charles wrote, adding, "For thirty-five years, King Harald served his people with unwavering dedication, guiding Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility." After Charles' heartfelt message about his cousin, the post included a photo of the relatives standing alongside Queen Camilla and Harald's wife, Queen Sonja.