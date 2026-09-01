Bridget Fonda: What Happened To The Retired Actor And What She Looks Like Today

Some actors build their careers from the ground up with nothing but their talent and dedication. Others get a head start just for being born into a prominent family. The Coppola dynasty, for instance, features Francis Ford Coppola, Sofia Coppola, Nicolas Cage, and Jason Schwartzman, among others. As for the Fonda clan, it includes Henry Fonda and his children, Jane Fonda and Peter Fonda.

The latter's daughter, Bridget Fonda, was one of the busiest leads of the 1990s. She may have had her family's support, but she was celebrated as a versatile performer in her own right. Then, in the early 2000s, she stepped out of the spotlight. Some assume she wanted to focus on her own family, while others claim she had had enough of Hollywood. Regardless of her reasons, she's been leading a quiet, private life. So, what has she been up to, based on her rare statements and public appearances?

Back in 2000, Bridget told The Guardian, "My tastes are too diverse. I don't want to be known as someone who can only do a certain thing, or be a certain way; I want to have the freedom to experiment." Indeed, the acclaimed A-lister spared no effort to avoid being typecast. Her most notable roles include Allison in "Single White Female," Maggie in "Point of No Return," Sarah in "A Simple Plan," and Jessica in "Kiss of the Dragon." Here's what Bridget Fonda has been doing over the past decades and what she looks like nowadays.