The Worst-Dressed Royals In Trooping The Colour History

In a tradition that dates back a century before the Yanks broke from the crown, the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony is one of the highlights of the British calendar. The tradition celebrates both the service of all U.K. military branches and the monarch's birthday each June(regardless of the king or queen's actual birth date). It features an impressive parade, a coordinated fly-over, and, of course, a turnout by the major players in the royal family. The result: some fabulous fashion moments...and more than a few fails.

Members of The Firm aim to be as put-together as possible; as public figures, they know they have to stand out from the crowd and set the standard for high fashion. But they occasionally display what some might call a lack of judgment when it comes to the outfits they wear: outrageous hats, dated styles, unflattering colors (oops — colours). Since the senior royal men most often wear their military dress uniforms to the event — which are hard to mess up, let's face it — the mishaps tend to occur among the women of the palace. (Life is unfair like that.)

As year after year passes, the list of the worst-dressed royals at Trooping the Colour continues to grow, and we can't let it go unnoticed. These are some of the top examples we've found.