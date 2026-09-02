What We Know About Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's Simple '60s Wedding

Dolly Parton became an icon for making hit songs and untraditional fashion choices. The Queen of Country told journalist Julie Chen that her signature style came to her when she saw "the town tramp" whom everyone called trash. As a child, Parton didn't understand why people insulted the beautiful woman. She said, "And I thought, 'That's what I want to be when I grow up. I'm gonna be trash!'" (via CBS News).

Her 1966 wedding to Carl Dean was also a pretty defiant decision. After two years of dating, Parton and Dean were engaged at 20 and 23 years old, respectively. Fred Foster, the owner of Monument Records and Combine Music, was against the singer tying the knot. "He said it'll make it so much harder if you're married with all this promotion," Parton recalled on Local 3 News. Instead of waiting for the boss's approval, the country legend married Dean on Monday, May 30, in Ringgold, Georgia, where people could wed soon after getting a license.

Although Parton was upset about Foster pressuring her out of a bigger wedding, she made sure her mom, Avie Lee Parton, was the sole guest. "I said, 'I've got to have momma there'," she recalled. "So I had bought a little dress, momma had bought me a Bible, some flowers on it." The nuptials occurred at Ringgold Baptist Church since Parton's father was Baptist, and the preacher, Don Duvall, brought his wife and a witness to the ceremony.