No Handouts Here: Steve Irwin's Kids Earn Their Own Money & Didn't Inherit Millions

Prior to his tragic and sudden death at the age of 44, in 2006, legendary environmentalist and zookeeper Steve Irwin was a pop culture icon. His hit show "The Crocodile Hunter" not only turned the lovable Aussie into a household name, but almost single-handedly put Animal Planet on the map. With that in mind, it's unsurprising that Steve was raking in a fair amount at the height of his success. Contrary to what some might expect, however, Steve's children, Robert and Bindi Irwin, did not inherit his millions — and there are a number of very good reasons for that.

For starters, while Steve Irwin certainly earned a lot of money, he only kept a small fraction of it for himself. The bulk of the cash he generated from "The Crocodile Hunter" and other media projects went right back into his wildlife conservation efforts, including the upkeep of the famous Australia Zoo, which his family owns and operates to this day. This trend continued after Steve Irwin's death, at which point he was estimated to be worth about $15 million AUD (equivalent to roughly $10 million USD). Most of that money, again, went back to the zoo.

Today, Steve's children earn their own living by carrying on his legacy. Bindi Irwin, who is the spitting image of her late father, serves as the CEO of the Australia Zoo. Her brother, meanwhile, works as a manager at the zoo, though Robert Irwin has also been taking on Hollywood more than ever before in recent years. He had a cameo in Disney's "Zootopia 2" in 2025, and quite literally followed in Bindi's footsteps by winning "Dancing with the Stars" that same year.