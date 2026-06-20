Bindi Irwin's Resemblance To Steve Irwin Is Really Turning Heads

Bindi Sue Irwin's now-iconic moniker serves as a reminder that her dad was one of the world's biggest animal lovers. As Steve Irwin explained on an episode of "The Crocodile Hunter," she shares her first name with one of his most beloved crocodiles, while her middle name was inspired by his pet dog, Sui. Bindi's birth was filmed for her family's popular Animal Planet series, and she had quite the burden placed on her tiny shoulders from the moment she was born in 1998. As Steve's wife, Terri Irwin, held their newborn daughter in her arms, she said to the crying infant, "Bindi Sue, you have to run a zoo in a few years. I know — I would be upset, too (via NFSA).

Terri was talking about the family business: the 700-acre Australia Zoo, home to koalas, kangaroos, wombats, several snake species, and, of course, crocodiles. Ensuring the well-being of so many animals is quite the responsibility, but Bindi has proved up to the challenge of assuming her father's khaki mantle — perhaps more so than anyone expected.

After Steve died in 2006, an 8-year-old Bindi delivered the eulogy at his memorial service. "I don't want Daddy's passion to ever end. I want to help endangered wildlife just like he did," she said. If there's anything that slightly softened the blow of the Crocodile Hunter's loss for his millions of admirers around the globe, it's that Bindi did exactly that, and fans of the Irwin clan might not realize just how much she has in common with her father.