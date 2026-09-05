Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Hit '80s Sitcom Charles In Charge?

Sitcoms reigned supreme in the 1980s. "Diff'rent Strokes," which began in 1978 and went well into the next decade, was a ratings juggernaut for most of its eight-season run. The '80s also ushered in long-running hits like "Cheers" and "Family Ties." While it may have not pulled ratings like the aforementioned comedies, "Charles in Charge" was another show that helped define this era of sitcom.

"Charles in Charge," which premiered in 1984, follows the titular character Charles, a struggling student who takes an in-house nanny job in exchange for room and board. The series ran for five seasons, the first on CBS and remaining four in syndication. In the first season, he worked for the Pembroke family, and in Seasons 2 through 5, he was with the Powell family.

After it was canceled in 1990, some of the stars of "Charles in Charge" went on to have fruitful careers in the entertainment industry. Others pivoted from show business entirely. Here is what the lives of the "Charles in Charge" cast members have looked like since the sitcom got the axe.