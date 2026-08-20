Celebs Who Work Normal Jobs After Finding Fame On A Hit '80s Sitcom
A number of A-list stars got their start on 1980s sitcoms. That decade, the likes of George Clooney, Michael J. Fox, and Tom Hanks all popped up on scripted comedies, and only went on to become some of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Alas, for other '80s sitcom actors, enduring fame was simply not in the cards, as many left Hollywood behind after they found fame on the small screen, building careers in areas such as education, medicine, and law.
To craft this list, we centered on former stars who pivoted to careers outside of the entertainment industry. This eliminated people who went on to become game show hosts (e.g., Jaleel White), reality stars (e.g., Tina Yothers), producers (e.g., Jason Hervey), and so forth. We also avoided anyone who left the industry but then returned, like Mayim Bialik and her foray into neuroscience and Andrea Barber and her work coordinating study abroad programs for university students. Finally, we chose to focus on those who have stopped acting entirely, or who book gigs very seldomly. This meant leaving out people like Geoffrey Owens, who made headlines in 2018 when someone shamed him online for working at Trader Joe's decades after "The Cosby Show." Though Owens was still at Trader Joe's as recently as 2024, he's still a working actor, as he continues to consistently book roles in major TV shows — including "The Pitt" — as well as movies.
Keep reading for some celebrities who, years after their '80s sitcom fame, are living quiet lives and working in normal jobs.
Who's The Boss? actor Danny Pintauro works five jobs, including Amazon delivery driver
Danny Pintauro was only a toddler when he got his start as a model and actor, his first major role on "As the World Turns." When he was 8 years old, he began portraying Jonathan Bower on the hit sitcom "Who's the Boss?," alongside Tony Danza, Judith Light, and Alyssa Milano. Unlike those other actors, however, Pintauro largely faded from the spotlight once the show ended its run in 1992, after eight seasons. He left Hollywood to attend Stanford University — from where he graduated in 1998 — and really only resurfaced in the occasional tabloid article regarding his sexuality or addiction. Pintauro did not appear on screen again until 2006, but his acting roles since have been few and far between.
The world got a peek into the financial life of the former child actor when he appeared on the "Pod Meets World" podcast in 2026. Pintauro revealed that he gets no residuals from his time on "Who's the Boss?," and that while he works five jobs to survive. His gigs include being an Amazon delivery driver, working as an acting coach, and building and selling dioramas. "There's the very, very select group of people that are making a good living in the artistic field," he explained. "You do what you have to do, and then you couple that with the fact that as human beings, you want purpose."
Josh Saviano became a lawyer after The Wonder Years ended
For years, the internet ran with the idea that the kid who played Paul Pfeiffer on "The Wonder Years" had grown up to be controversial singer Marilyn Manson. In reality, Josh Saviano was the actor who played Kevin Arnold's best friend in the popular 1980s sitcom. While Manson does look quite different without all of the makeup, we can assure you he is not Saviano, nor do the two even look alike. Saviano was simply an easy target for the rumors due to his disengagement from public life after the end of "The Wonder Years" in 1993.
Though Saviano appeared in three episodes of "Law & Order" in the 2010s, he is no longer a professional actor. While on "The Wonder Years," Saviano stayed enrolled in public school in New Jersey, completing his work from afar when needed but also playing on the soccer team and hanging with the same friends when he could. He attended Yale University and, later, Yeshiva University's Cardozo School of Law.
Saviano worked in big law for over a decade before leaving to found Act 3 Advisors, which centers on digital promotion for creators. In 2018, he co-founded Spotlight Advisory Group, a firm that offers creatives developmental support as they build their impact. Three years later, he launched NuCo Global Holdings, for which he serves as the Chief Intellectual Property Manager.
Doogie Howser, M.D.'s Mitchell Anderson is a chef with a restaurant in Atlanta
Though "Doogie Howser, M.D." was a well-received show that made a huge dent in the cultural zeitgeist — there was even a "Doogie Howser" reboot in 2021 — it did not even reach the 100-episode mark before its 1993 demise. And while lead actor Neil Patrick Harris has gone on to experience huge fame, the vast majority of his co-stars have faded into oblivion. Mitchell Anderson appeared as Dr. Jack McGuire in the first two seasons of the series, beginning in 1989. After "Doogie," his most significant work was a recurring role on "Party of Five," where he played Claudia Salinger's violin teacher.
After 2002, Anderson's acting career came to a halt, but he did step back in front of the camera for "After Forever," an LGBTQ-themed digital series available via Amazon Prime that ran from 2018-2024. His work on the show earned him a Daytime Emmy nom in 2019.
Mostly, though, Anderson makes his living in the hospitality industry. He moved to Atlanta, where his now-husband lived, back in 2002. There he opened the healthy eats restaurant MetroFresh. "When I realized that keeping an acting career on a national level was difficult [here], I looked around for a new career. I had always been a good cook and enjoyed bringing people together with food," he told The Advocate in 2008. Anderson expanded the midtown Atlanta restaurant in 2014, seven years after it opened, and it remained active until a fire in 2026. A smaller uptown location is still in operation.
My Two Dads star Staci Keanan is a lawyer and professor
Staci Keanan became famous as a preteen, thanks to her starring role as Nicole Bradford in the sitcom "My Two Dads." When the series ended in 1990, Keanan immediately jumped into the short-lived show "Going Places." The year after that, she began working on the iconic 1990s sitcom "Step by Step," which became a staple of ABC's popular TGIF programming block.
Keanan took on other acting work while "Step by Step" was on the air, but took a break from Hollywood after the series' 1998 finale to attend UCLA, majoring in art history, She had only a handful of roles after returning to acting in 2004 before making a total career pivot at the turn of the decade. After graduating from Southwestern Law School in 2013, Keanan (under her birth name Anastasia Sagorsky) began working as a Deputy District Attorney for the Riverside District Attorney's Office. She has filled a similar role in the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office since 2016. Keanan also began working as an adjunct professor at her alma mater in 2021.
Though she's stayed busy with her work in law and academia, Keanan dipped her toe back into the entertainment world in 2024 when she began co-hosting a "Step by Step" rewatch podcast with former co-star Christine Lakin. More than 160 episodes later, "Keanan And Lakin Give You Déjà Vu" is still going strong.
Benson's Missy Gold left acting behind in favor of psychology
While her sister Tracey Gold may have been the bigger name in the household — thanks to the hit 1980s sitcom "Growing Pains" — Missy Gold was the first in the family to become famous. Years before "Growing Pains" turned Tracey into a teen idol, Missy began appearing on an equally memorable sitcom: "Benson." A spinoff of the satire series "Soap," "Benson" ran for seven seasons, all of which featured Missy in a central role. She played Katie Gatling, the daughter of a widowed governor for whom the titular character worked as a butler.
Missy essentially stopped acting after "Benson," with only two voice acting roles following the show's 1986 finale. Unlike some child actors who simply struggle to find work, this was a purposeful choice for Missy, who never saw herself being an actor in adulthood. "I didn't go into acting as a child for some great love [of it]," she told Page Six in 2022. "My older sister, who also was an actress and is an actress, is still very much in her wheelhouse. But for me, I'm much more of an introvert."
Missy turned down the opportunity to test for a soap opera so she could attend college. She graduated from Georgetown University and then attended the California School of Professional Psychology, from where she earned a doctoral degree. Now a practicing psychologist, Missy seems to have mostly positive feelings about her experience as a child star.
Growing Pains actor Jeremy Miller works in catering
Jeremy Miller found widespread fame via the hit series "Growing Pains." On the sitcom, Miller played the youngest member of the Seaver family, Ben. Miller has opened up about the downsides of fame at such a young age, as he struggled with social anxiety and started drinking when he was a child, later developing an addiction to alcohol. After "Growing Pains" ended, Miller's acting career all but petered out.
And so, he turned to cooking as a way to make money and engage his passions. Miller went to Le Cordon Bleu, became a chef, and started his own catering business. His company hit a rough patch during the 2008 financial crisis, and he credits his TV dad Alan Thicke and TV brother Kirk Cameron with helping him get back on his feet. "As Miller said on a 2024 episode of the "Youngstown Studio" podacst, "Alan set up interviews with all of his restaurateur friends in Santa Barbara and a few other places, and got me connected to different places where I could utilize my chef skills and earn some money to help take care of my family." He got sober in 2011 and has since picked up the occasional acting gig. Miller also teaches group cooking classes.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Small Wonder's Tiffany Brissette became a registered nurse after leaving Hollywood
A surprising number of famous people hold nursing degrees — everyone from Olympian Ilona Maher to comedian Bonnie Hunt to country music legend Naomi Judd — but most of the time, the nursing career comes before life in the public eye. For "Small Wonder" star Tiffany Brissette, things worked the other way around. She ditched Hollywood after achieving television success in the 1980s and then became a registered nurse in Colorado.
Brissette began her entertainment career with a couple of uncredited voice roles in 1982 and 1983, then gained some traction via a recurring guest role on the sitcom "Webster." In 1985, she began starring in what would become her signature role as Victoria Ann Smith-Lawson, otherwise known as Vicki the Robot. The sitcom, centered on a robotics engineer who builds a robot child and presents her to the world as his daughter, is mostly remembered for how awful it was. Terrible or not, it remained on the air for four seasons.
Brissette acted for a couple more years when the show ended in 1989, but she has no credits after 1991. In 2012, she told Page Six that she stopped acting for "my normalcy and sanity" but felt fulfilled with what she had accomplished. "Less is more,' in my words. Moving forward and exploring life kept me normal. It was a fabulous run, but I was ready for what's next," she said.
Max Battimo went from Good Morning, Miss Bliss to professional referee
"Good Morning, Miss Bliss" was a big enough hit to lead to "Saved By the Bell," one of the most iconic teen sitcoms of all time. However, less than half the cast of "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" made the jump to the successor program (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, and Dennis Haskins, respectively). Save for Haley Mills, whose fame predated the Disney Channel series, the other stars who got left behind were largely forgotten once the primetime version came out. While some, like Heather Hopper, spent years trying to find another good acting gig, others gave acting up entirely. Max Battimo is in the latter camp.
Battimo started acting a couple of years before "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" hit the air in 1988, but his final credits were all in 1989. This is the same year that "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" ended its 13-episode run, dropped a couple stars, and launched again as the NBC show we all know and love. "I was so hurt," he explained to ESPN in 2010. "I told my parents I didn't want to be in acting anymore." The former actor decided he wanted to play professional hockey, then landed upon refereeing as a career. He started officiating ice hockey games in 1996 and turned pro in 2000. After some time in the major junior circuit and minor leagues, Battimo became a referee for the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. To help pay the bills, Battimo also works in property management.
Charles in Charge star April Lerman now works in community counselling
"Charles in Charge" made its television debut in 1984, turning Scott Baio — who starred as a college student who served as the live-in housekeeper and babysitter for the Powell family — into a huge star. The show aired for five seasons, but only Baio and co-star Willie Aames remained for the full run. Julie Cobb, Stan Pembroke, and others never became household names, but continued to act in subsequent years. April Lerman, however, left it all in the rearview in favor of a private life.
Lerman portrayed Lila Pembroke on the first season of "Charles in Charge," appearing in 22 episodes. After leaving the show in 1985, she had a handful of TV guest roles before her final screen credit, a 1994 movie called "Rock and Roll Fantasy." By then, Lerman had realized acting was not her path.
"In my 20's, I realized that an acting career might not happen for me. This was hard to deal with, as I had always thought that I would be famous. I had no other reference point. It came very easily to me, and I had no reason to think that it was going to end," she told Celebrity Parents Mag. Lerman went to law school and passed the bar but chose to stay at home with her son instead of practice. She went back to school once her kid was a bit older, got a master's degree in childhood psychology, and became a community counselor.
Major Dad's Matt Mulhern is a Ph.D. student at Fordham University
Even though it may not be the first sitcom that comes to mind when the 1980s are brought up, "Major Dad" was a respectable series that consistently delivered some laughs and a dose of the heartwarming family schmaltz the era was known for. The show began in 1989 and produced four seasons, focusing on a conservative marine who marries a liberal reporter with three daughters. Matt Mulhern co-starred as Lt. Eugene 'Gene' Holowachuk, assistant to the high-ranking military official who oversaw the patriarch of the family. It remains Mulhern's most notable role to date.
Though Mulhern continued acting after "Major Dad" wrapped, he never struck gold. He was almost cast as Ross Gellar on "Friends," which would have changed his life significantly, but found himself booking mostly small TV guest spots. Mulhern eventually left Hollywood for academia, with his final credit being a 2014 episode of "Blue Bloods." He earned his master's degree from the City University of New York in 2019 and is currently a doctoral candidate in Fordham University's History Department. He also teaches for the department.
Mulhern looks back on his time in Hollywood fondly, but critically. "Actors, they have a mistress, and it's the business," he said on "The Engle Angle" podcast in 2024. "And you give it all your love, and you give it all your time and you give it all your money and the vast majority of that's unrequited."
The Facts of Life star Felice Schachter found her calling as a special education teacher
"The Facts of Life" was a huge sitcom that ran for the bulk of the 1980s, but most fans only remember the core four girls who made up the cast (and Charlotte Rae, who played the headmaster of the all-girls school, of course). In reality, there were many other cast members who helped make "The Facts of Life" what it was, including present-day Hollywood icons such as George Clooney and Molly Ringwald. Lesser-known actors also filled the roster, and many of them went on to live quiet lives without celebrity — either by choice or circumstance.
These actors were recurring players who appeared sporadically throughout the show's long run, but never on a consistent basis. Julie Piekarski and Julie Anne Haddock are two examples, but Felice Schachter is perhaps the best example if we are focusing on those who actively chose something else. Schachter actually gave up her role on the show, where she played Nancy Olson, to attend Brown University, despite having acted since she was a baby. Though she continued to make appearances on "The Facts of Life" up until 1986, Schachter appeared in only 19 episodes total. She had one role after that, in 1987, but never went back to acting as a full-time career.
The timeline is a bit iffy, but it is known that Schachter became a special education teacher, focusing specifically on behavioral therapy for kids with autism spectrum disorder. Before that, she worked in film and television production.