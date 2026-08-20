Celebs Who Work Normal Jobs After Finding Fame On A Hit '80s Sitcom

A number of A-list stars got their start on 1980s sitcoms. That decade, the likes of George Clooney, Michael J. Fox, and Tom Hanks all popped up on scripted comedies, and only went on to become some of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Alas, for other '80s sitcom actors, enduring fame was simply not in the cards, as many left Hollywood behind after they found fame on the small screen, building careers in areas such as education, medicine, and law.

To craft this list, we centered on former stars who pivoted to careers outside of the entertainment industry. This eliminated people who went on to become game show hosts (e.g., Jaleel White), reality stars (e.g., Tina Yothers), producers (e.g., Jason Hervey), and so forth. We also avoided anyone who left the industry but then returned, like Mayim Bialik and her foray into neuroscience and Andrea Barber and her work coordinating study abroad programs for university students. Finally, we chose to focus on those who have stopped acting entirely, or who book gigs very seldomly. This meant leaving out people like Geoffrey Owens, who made headlines in 2018 when someone shamed him online for working at Trader Joe's decades after "The Cosby Show." Though Owens was still at Trader Joe's as recently as 2024, he's still a working actor, as he continues to consistently book roles in major TV shows — including "The Pitt" — as well as movies.

Keep reading for some celebrities who, years after their '80s sitcom fame, are living quiet lives and working in normal jobs.