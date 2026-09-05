The Worst-Dressed Royals Of 2026 (So Far)
It's been quite a year for the British royal family, and it's far from over. From welcoming new babies and taking steps towards mending fences to shocking returns and mourning the loss of beloved loved ones, 2026 has brought The Firm high highs and low lows. And, just as it goes every year, there have been highs and lows with royal fashion, too. At some of the year's biggest events, we've witnessed certain high-profile members making incredible style choices — plenty of fashion moments stood out this year for good reasons.
But others stood out for not-so-good reasons. While we've come to consider members of the royal family fashion icons, being a part of The Firm doesn't automatically make you a style expert. Still, we think some royals could afford to up their game a bit come 2027. Will 2026 include any of the most infamous fashion flops in royal family history? That remains to be seen. But, some of these royally repugnant outfits will definitely stick with us.
King Charles III should probably get his color analysis done
Usually in a suit or uniform, King Charles III seldom makes the worst-dressed list. But even with that narrow dress code, this year, he didn't seem to know what colors worked for him. At Royal Ascot 2026, the monarch paired his gray suit with pale yellow and sky blue. Then, he visited Cambridge Central Mosque wearing a light gray suit, matching tie, and lavender accessories (above). These light colors work for warmer months, but they washed him out completely in this instance. The color of both suits just didn't, dare we say it, suit Charles.
Queen Camilla needs to re-read the fashion rule book
Just like her hubby, 2026 hasn't been Queen Camilla's year when it comes to style. She wore an odd, feathered, snakeskin hat at the Ebor festival (above) and was among the worst-dressed royals at Trooping the Colour 2026 with yet another odd feather in her hat. Furthermore, she made the wrong outfit choice altogether for Peter Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling. Sure, some rules are different for the queen, but wearing head-to-toe off-white to a wedding? That's a faux pas for everybody.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's, style was all over the place
While Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh, has had a gorgeous style transformation over the years, lately, we're not sure what she's been thinking. First, she showed up to Trooping the Colour looking like a bird crash-landed on her head. Then, she was one of the worst-dressed royals at Royal Ascot, with Sophie appearing as though she missed the pastel memo and was, instead, ready to enter a haunted house (above). As for the wild top she wore to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games? The duchess is ready for a closet clean-out.
Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester's, ensembles were a better fit for a fairytale wicked stepmother
Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, certainly isn't the working member of the royal family who spends the most time in the spotlight. She has, however, worn some outfits in 2026 that definitely caught our attention. First, she looked cartoonish in a red and blue outfit for Commonwealth Day. Next, she styled herself like some kind of macabre clown at Trooping the Colour (above). And finally, the duchess looked like a "Clue" game character came to life, and Mrs. Peacock herself was in attendance, at Royal Ascot.
Princess Anne has a penchant for unpleasant prints
Princess Anne often attends major royal events in uniform. But, in 2026, she donned an outfit seemingly of her own choosing on several occasions. And, it did not go well. From a garish print overload on a coat and scarf at a garden party (above) to two equally badly printed coats at Royal Ascot, the Princess Royal has spent 2026 proving that her outerwear collection is full of loud fashion statements — and none of them are good.
Lady Sarah Chatto seems a bit too committed to the white button-down
Princess Margaret's daughter, Lady Sarah Chatto, is more on the private side than other royals. And yet, the few times she was photographed out and about in 2026, we weren't fans of her 'fits. First, she was spotted at an event at the British Museum in a clashing red and pink look. Two months later, Sarah wore an odd outfit for Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding (above). She stood out for all the wrong reasons in a too-casual white button-down and black skirt combo. It's worth noting Sarah sported a white button-down again as part of a lackluster all-white look at Wimbledon.