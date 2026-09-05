The Worst-Dressed Royals Of 2026 (So Far)

It's been quite a year for the British royal family, and it's far from over. From welcoming new babies and taking steps towards mending fences to shocking returns and mourning the loss of beloved loved ones, 2026 has brought The Firm high highs and low lows. And, just as it goes every year, there have been highs and lows with royal fashion, too. At some of the year's biggest events, we've witnessed certain high-profile members making incredible style choices — plenty of fashion moments stood out this year for good reasons.

But others stood out for not-so-good reasons. While we've come to consider members of the royal family fashion icons, being a part of The Firm doesn't automatically make you a style expert. Still, we think some royals could afford to up their game a bit come 2027. Will 2026 include any of the most infamous fashion flops in royal family history? That remains to be seen. But, some of these royally repugnant outfits will definitely stick with us.