Meghan Markle's Style Looks Different Since Leaving The Royal Family
While Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is still officially royalty, she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, transitioned out of official royal duties in 2020 before moving to North America. In the time since then, Meghan and Harry's lives have changed a lot, varying greatly from those of the active British royal family. This includes things like how they are raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, their business activities, and their style choices. While royal fans are eager to see if their royal activity status changes in any way with the Sussexes' return to the U.K., one thing that isn't likely to go back to how it was pre-Megxit is Meghan's style.
In Meghan's early days as a royal, her fashion sense definitely followed the status quo of what others like Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Princess Beatrice would wear. The British royal family is known to have guidelines for what the royal family wears, and while Meghan pushed a few of these boundaries during this time, she generally stayed in line, wearing elegant dresses, monochromatic outfits, and feminine ensembles.
But after Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and drifted away from the rest of the royal family, Meghan really came into her own with her personal fashion. There was a very noticeable shift in her style after she broke away from the royal family; her looks got sharper, more confident, and, all around, more trendy. We love to see it, and there are plenty of standout outfits from her new fashion era. Here are some of the best of the bunch.
Meghan Markle has fully embraced pantsuits since leaving life as an active royal
One of the notable styles Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, embraced after leaving the royal family is pantsuits. Fittingly, the former "Suits" star continues to rock many chic yet subdued sets, and we will never get sick of seeing this type of outfit on her.
In 2025, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Time100 summit wearing a laid-back khaki pantsuit with a white button-up and a brown statement belt. The look solidified her more modern, elegant style and gave her a casually sophisticated aura.
She occasionally rocks more risqué looks for special events
While Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has maintained the elegance expected of royals, she's also been open to taking more risks. One of her most daring looks was at the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala.
For the event, she joined the bold red trend with a chic dress and matching strappy shoes. The look featured some details that would normally be a faux pas for royals. This included the low neckline, high slit, and open-toe shoes. Still, she pulled it off beautifully and proved that risqué fashion can be done right.
The Duchess of Sussex completely threw out the royal rule of long hemlines
Another unspoken rule of royal fashion is that hemlines usually shouldn't go higher than the knee, and Meghan Markle pays no mind to this. At the 2023 Invictus Games with Prince Harry, she wore shorts a few times and still looked refined.
At one point, she wore a button-up white jumpsuit with a cream blazer and open-toe shoes. With sunglasses, a small purse, her brown hair down, and a bright smile, Meghan looked exquisite. It's really not a look you would see at a royal event.
Meghan Markle's casual fashion is just as chic and elegant
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not working royals anymore, but they still attend events around the world. While visiting Australia in 2026, the couple made their casual wear look sophisticated, with Meghan in tan high-waisted pants, sneakers, and a striped button-up tied at the waist. Harry wore a coordinated look.
Meghan's fashion has definitely shifted away from the posh royal style to more American preppy looks. This outfit is one anyone could replicate if they wanted to, and we can't help but fashion our ensembles after the duchess' wardrobe.
She lets bold silhouettes do the talking for her
During an Invictus Games event in 2022, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, seemed to be loving light neutrals. She wore this outfit consisting of a white halter tank and high-waisted tan slacks with matching heels.
Instead of drawing the eye with bold colors, she let the silhouettes speak for her, with the wide-leg pants and open-shoulder top successfully painting a picture of elegance and poise. Bare shoulders aren't often seen on working royals in daytime outfits; Meghan was criticized for a shoulder-baring look at Trooping the Colour in 2018, but it's clear that she was following her own rulebook here. By her side, Harry's look was similarly refined yet elegant, with a light gray suit, white button-up, and no tie.
Meghan Markle isn't afraid to try out daring styles and major glam
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's ensemble at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala proved that she had moved past any and all style limitations from the past. The Duchess of Sussex embraced Old Hollywood glamour in a cream-colored strapless dress with black along the neckline and a black coat with a long train trailing behind her. The gorgeous outfit proved that Meghan isn't trying to blend in anymore and will happily rock a bold look.
Elegant pantsuits have become her go-to for most events
For the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in 2022, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, highlighted her impressive pantsuit collection when she wore bright white pants with a double-breasted blazer. She paired it with silver jewelry and cream-colored accessories.
The ensemble looked far from the subdued dresses and elaborate hats she wore while working as a royal, and it definitely felt like it fit her personality better. Meghan was all smiles while attending the event and supporting her husband.
She didn't let the pandemic stop her from being stylish
Even during the pandemic, Meghan Markle didn't let the situation stop her from showing off her great personal style. During an outing in NYC, she wore a striking outfit that would surely never be seen in Kate Middleton's closet and stopped her fashion critics in their tracks.
The ensemble was completely deep red. It had an oversized jacket, slacks, and pointed heels. With her hair in casual waves, she looked like she was off to attend a fashion show and steal the spotlight with her outfit.