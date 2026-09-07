Meghan Markle's Style Looks Different Since Leaving The Royal Family

While Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is still officially royalty, she and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, transitioned out of official royal duties in 2020 before moving to North America. In the time since then, Meghan and Harry's lives have changed a lot, varying greatly from those of the active British royal family. This includes things like how they are raising their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, their business activities, and their style choices. While royal fans are eager to see if their royal activity status changes in any way with the Sussexes' return to the U.K., one thing that isn't likely to go back to how it was pre-Megxit is Meghan's style.

In Meghan's early days as a royal, her fashion sense definitely followed the status quo of what others like Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Princess Beatrice would wear. The British royal family is known to have guidelines for what the royal family wears, and while Meghan pushed a few of these boundaries during this time, she generally stayed in line, wearing elegant dresses, monochromatic outfits, and feminine ensembles.

But after Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals and drifted away from the rest of the royal family, Meghan really came into her own with her personal fashion. There was a very noticeable shift in her style after she broke away from the royal family; her looks got sharper, more confident, and, all around, more trendy. We love to see it, and there are plenty of standout outfits from her new fashion era. Here are some of the best of the bunch.