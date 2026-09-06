You Might Not Recognize These Early-2000s Hallmark Stars Today

The stunning Tori Spelling has been in the limelight since the '80s, but her acting output isn't quite what it used to be. After an epic nearly 300-episode run on "Beverly Hills, 90210," Spelling cemented herself as a Hallmark star in the early 2000s with hits "A Carol Christmas" and "Family Plan." Since then, Spelling has routinely appeared in made-for-TV movies, including "Mind Over Murder," "The House Sitter," "The Mistle-Tones," and "The Last Sharknado: It's About Time." More recently, Spelling has appeared on reality competition series like "The Masked Singer" and "Celebrity Show-Off," guest-hosted talk shows, and gotten into the podcast game, but she can still be found on the occasional re-run of one of her TV movies.

Spelling's most recent TV movie was the Lifetime original "Lost in the Everglades." The actor didn't agree to do the movie when she first received the offer as she had already committed to competing on "Dancing with the Stars." However, her time on that show didn't go as planned, and after she was cut from the dance competition show, Spelling signed on to act again.

"The silver lining, the 'Everglade' lining, was this movie was still there, and they were like, 'Oh, we really wanted Tori to star in it,' and I was available. So I went right after being eliminated [from 'DWTS'] and dove right into the movie," Spelling told People in 2025. "I believe there [are] no coincidences in life, and everything happens when it's supposed to happen, and it's your journey," she said.