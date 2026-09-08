21 Stylish HGTV Stars Who Could Make The Switch From Home Design To Fashion
Year after year, season after season, HGTV stars continue to wow audiences with their ability to turn a house around. And a number of those stars also happen to be quite stylish, both in front of the camera and when they are off the clock.
While, of course, there are wardrobe departments on TV shows, it seems the talent certainly has a say in what they wear to film. In a 2025 Instagram Live chat with Ross Mathews, network veteran David Bromstad made it clear that he has final say when it comes to his HGTV wardrobe. "I'm going to dress how I want to dress, and I'm going to dress in big faux furs, and I'm going to dress in all pink, and I'm going to be ridiculous. And I'm not trying to be high fashion. I'm just trying to have fun," he said. "I love it now, because I get to dress how I feel inside."
Bromstad's not the only HGTV personality bringing the sartorial heat. So many of the network's stars — from Heather Rae El Moussa to Margo Fairchild — are quite fashionable TV personalities in addition to being great home designers. With that in mind, here are the current HGTV hosts who we could totally see making their mark on the world of fashion — whether that means designing, styling, art directing, or something else — thanks to that Midas touch that they bring to homes.
Sabrina Soto reigns supreme in bright prints
Interior designer Sabrina Soto has charmed HGTV viewers on shows like "The High Low Project" and "Totally '90s House" as well as guest appearances on "Real Estate Intervention" and "HGTV Star." A real estate agent before a reality star, Soto had a fascinating life before she became famous. But one thing that's remained consistent has been her fabulous sense of style. Soto is all about the bold pops of color, fun patterns, and classic denim; it's a delightful combination of whimsical and classic.
Alison Victoria brings a spicy touch to her design and her wardrobe
Interior designer Alison Victoria, famous for "Windy City Rehab," "Sin City Rehab," and "Ugliest House in America," is an HGTV darling who also dresses fabulously. Victoria, who has had a stunning transformation, can kill it in athleisure or wide-leg jeans and slay in a glitzy gown just as easily. And more often than not, she sprinkles in a hint of spice. It's her adaptability in home design as well as personal style that makes her so compelling to watch.
David Bromstad doesn't hold back with the accessories
David Bromstad's style is as quirky and fresh as his home design. Based on his bold sense of fashion, Bromstad's house is as eccentric as we expected it to be. As the host of HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home," Bromstad is a pro at adding a stylish, unexpected flare to home spaces. But this same skill is easily transferable to fashion. From his love of pastel suits, bold brooches, and statement outerwear, Bromstad has already proven himself as a fashion tastemaker.
Jasmine Roth keeps it stylish and functional
Jasmine Roth's great talent is in her elegant simplicity; the HGTV star is famous for her show "Help! I Wrecked My House," where she takes on DIY projects that went south. Roth uses a soothing palette of neutrals to create home spaces that are inviting and stylish. Her wardrobe reflects this calming aesthetic; she gravitates towards stylish, functional pieces that oh-so put together. She loves matching separates. If Roth got into the fashion game, we imagine she'd thrive at curating capsule wardrobes that are both stylish and wearable.
Heather Rae El Moussa brings a touch of sexy to her fits
Heather Rae El Moussa has had a lot of fun on HGTV and brings the dazzle with her outfits. Starring alongside her husband, Tarek El Moussa, the two entertained fans with their show "The Flipping El Moussas" and then starred in a competition with Tarek's ex, Christina Haack in "The Flip Off." Throughout it all, Heather's undergone a stunning transformation, resulting in her contemporary style, a mix of professional with full-on glam pieces. When it comes to fashion, she knows how to show she means business, but with a playful touch.
Chelsea DeBoer leans into trendy fashion in neutral tones
Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) first joined the reality TV world in 2009 on MTV's "16 and Pregnant." More recently, Chelsea has proven to be a star of home design. She and husband Cole DeBoer have their own HGTV design series, "Down Home Fab," and it is a delightful peek into their relationship but also Chelsea's practical yet youthful style sensibility. Her sartorial vibe blends current trends with a spark of personality and tasteful accessories.
Christina Haack delivers the SoCal glam
Christina Haack has been a mainstay of HGTV for years. Haack had many notable HGTV hit shows in her day, starting with "Flip or Flop," "Christina on the Coast" and other popular spinoffs. "The Flip Off," a new show for Haack, has her in a flipping competition with ex Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. While the competitive spirit keeps things interesting, it's Haack's wardrobe that steals the show. Her style has a distinct, SoCal effortlessness to it that would translate well into fashion should she ever choose to switch worlds.
Sarah Baeumler is a master of effortless minimalism
Sarah Baeumler became a HGTV fixture thanks to "Renovation Island," a charming show where she and husband, Bryan Baeumler, moved to the Bahamas where they worked on a resort in need of a little TLC. While Sarah clearly has the magic touch on the commercial space, she also manages to dazzle everyone with her chic wardrobe. Sarah gravitates towards cool overalls, stylish denim, and sometimes monochromatic outfits when she's not holding a sledgehammer. She regularly rocks versatile pieces that can survive a renovation and a photo op.
Erin Napier knows bold prints are right for wallpaper and dresses
On her HGTV show "Home Town," Erin Napier dreams up truly dreamy ideas for properties that need a hefty dose of TLC. Her design style includes natural woods, bold wallpaper prints, and rustic elements, making her a favorite among those who prefer a more traditional decor style. Napier's fashion sense carries much of this same vibe; she seems drawn to dresses in patterns just as vivid as her textile and wallpaper choices. She wears peasant blouses and chic olive green overalls, bringing that flair for classical elements with a touch of whimsy.
Tamara Day goes for coastal elegance
Tamara Day of HGTV's "Bargain Mansions" sure knows a thing or two about reimagining old spaces and making them stunning. She uses harmonious, neutral tones to create a cohesive and elegant design in homes. She more or less does the same thing with fashion. Day gravitates towards timeless pieces, channeling a coastal elegance akin to Jackie Kennedy and the yacht club style of Hyannis Port. She regularly wears pieces like cardigans, pullover sweaters, and button-down shirts with understated jeans and tailored chinos. Hey, a classic is a classic for a reason.
Tarek El Moussa's style is casual and athletic
Getting his HGTV start on "Flip or Flop," which he co-starred on with ex-wife Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa has gone on to be the face of a number of successful HGTV shows alongside his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. Tarek has undergone a complete transformation, and that includes his personal style. While he's not terribly flashy with his fashion, Tarek is all about a modern, relaxed style. The reality TV veteran opts for casual fits, with an emphasis on sneakers, dark wash denim, and statement sunglasses.
Mika Kleinschmidt loves a statement print
Mika Kleinschmidt is a beloved HGTV star known for hosting "100 Day Dream Home" alongside her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt. The Kleinschmidts have always been vocal about their best home renovation tips, and their HGTV show is all the better for it. Mika's charming interior vision is as cheerful as her personal style. She's particularly fond of maxi dresses with a statement print or wide-leg white trousers with peasant blouses. Mika styles these looks with strappy sandals and statement hats to create a perfect finish.
Tristyn Kalama wears her Hawaiian pride on her sleeve
Tristyn Kalama and husband Kamohai Kalama are the faces of HGTV's "Renovation Aloha," bringing their talent for interiors to homes on the island of O'ahu. If there's one thing fans know about the hosts of "Renovation Aloha," it is that they are adorable and also really good at what they do. Tristyn is especially talented when it comes to design, and her personal style is all about flowing dresses, fun separates, and lots of aloha prints.
Noel Collier's sophisticated style sure does dazzle
Noel Collier of HGTV's "Extreme Buyer's Club" helps buyers with highly unusual and specific requests find the perfect home. From accommodating a pet kangaroo to finding a certified haunted house for clients seeking out real-life paranormal activity, Collier brings creativity and imagination to her job. If there's one thing the real estate agent's style has proven time and time again, it's that she sure has a good eye. Collier always looks ready for a red carpet, strutting her stuff in glamorous dresses, form-fitting pieces, and stunning looks.
Jenny Marrs leans towards country comfort with her wardrobe
Designer Jenny Marrs, who is on the HGTV show "Fixer to Fabulous," isn't afraid to get her hands dirty. Alongside her husband, expert craftsman Dave Marrs, Jenny renovates and improves historic homes in order to make them not only habitable but stunning. Her appreciation for vintage and charm sure seems to influence her personal fashion sense. The designer and renovator opts for stunning bohemian dresses when she's not fixing up houses, looks that are full of feminine flair.
Margo Fairchild's wardrobe combines practical and feminine elements
Designer and builder Margo Fairchild is a co-host of HGTV's "Worst Yard on the Block." While Fairchild is literally out there in the trenches with power tools, saws, and protective gear, the designer also has an oh-so stylish side. Whether she's wearing a crop top with a unique neckline, bright track pants, high-top sneakers, or all of the above, her outfits are always cool. She literally stained a porch in red cropped trousers and black clogs. If that isn't fab, we don't know what is.
Leslie Jones is no stranger to high fashion
On HGTV's "Roast My Rental," comedian and actor Leslie Jones offers her hilarious takes on home decor and interior design. The premise of the show is that Jones and Jasmine Roth get 72 hours to flip a rental into nicer abode for the tenant(s). While her design ideas are impressive, Jones, who is one of Christian Siriano's muses, has delivered a number of fab fashion moments on HGTV, too. Pairing gorgeous summer dresses with playful cardigans and sneakers, she brings an effortlessly fun energy.
Emily Michelle brings thrifting charm to her wardrobe as well as design style
Emily Michelle's HGTV show "The Emily Michelle Project" focuses on Michelle's ability to transform a home using her knack for thrift store finds. She can make a home look glamorous on a budget, which is no small feat. Michelle's aesthetic is a neutral palette in rich textures, and while this works beautifully in homes, it also works in fashion, too. When it comes to her wardrobe, she sure knows how to put together an eye-catching outfit — even with simple pieces like a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and a brown trench.
Sherry Holmes' style is cool and functional
HGTV star Sherry Holmes teams up with her family on the show "Holmes on Holmes: Building a Legacy" where they help homeowners who are in a pickle after failed renovations. As a licensed contractor, Holmes speaks frequently about the importance of female representation in careers dominated by men. On and off the show, she rocks classic pieces like cargo pants, jeans, and t-shirts, every now and again throwing in breezy jumpsuits and rompers. She not only looks cool, but like she can get the job done at the drop of a hardhat.
Anna Camp loves an unexpected fashion moment
HGTV's "A Very Haunted Renovation," hosted by Anna Camp, brings a paranormal pizazz to the home renovation genre. The "Pitch Perfect" alum sure knows how to hit a sartorial high note, too. Whether she's serving goth-inspired looks on the HGTV show, strutting in a designer gown down a red carpet at a major Hollywood premiere, or rocking a casual combo of jeans and an understated top, she brings the heat. The house on a "A Very Haunted Renovation" may be haunted, but there's nothing scary about her fashion sense.
Daphne Reckert's chateau in France influences her gorgeous personal style
Daphne Reckert is pretty much living the dream. On the HGTV show "Castle Impossible," she and husband Ian Figueira work together to restore the 500-year-old Château de Lésigny in France, a property she inherited from her grandfather. While fixing up her very own chateau, Reckert shows her love of historic pieces. As such, Reckert's style also has a vintage touch to it, with gorgeous dresses, loose blouses, and tailored trousers. We'd love to see her spin on a clothing line inspired by the chateau. Plus, what a mind-blowing space for photoshoots.