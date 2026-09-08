21 Stylish HGTV Stars Who Could Make The Switch From Home Design To Fashion

Year after year, season after season, HGTV stars continue to wow audiences with their ability to turn a house around. And a number of those stars also happen to be quite stylish, both in front of the camera and when they are off the clock.

While, of course, there are wardrobe departments on TV shows, it seems the talent certainly has a say in what they wear to film. In a 2025 Instagram Live chat with Ross Mathews, network veteran David Bromstad made it clear that he has final say when it comes to his HGTV wardrobe. "I'm going to dress how I want to dress, and I'm going to dress in big faux furs, and I'm going to dress in all pink, and I'm going to be ridiculous. And I'm not trying to be high fashion. I'm just trying to have fun," he said. "I love it now, because I get to dress how I feel inside."

Bromstad's not the only HGTV personality bringing the sartorial heat. So many of the network's stars — from Heather Rae El Moussa to Margo Fairchild — are quite fashionable TV personalities in addition to being great home designers. With that in mind, here are the current HGTV hosts who we could totally see making their mark on the world of fashion — whether that means designing, styling, art directing, or something else — thanks to that Midas touch that they bring to homes.