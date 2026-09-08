Baby Names Inspired By Little House On The Prairie That Are So Chic

Families yearning for a homespun dose of nostalgia in the '70s needed to look no further than the weekly adventures of the Ingalls family. "Little House on the Prairie," based on the cherished books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, ran for nearly a decade, followed by the three "Little House" movies you probably forgot even existed. And how many other shows can boast of having gotten a revival years later? Fans are currently flocking to watch the new version on Netflix. (In some ways, the reboot of "Little House" is better than the original.)

Like Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, the names of the "Little House" characters are both instantly recognizable and still great options for today's generation. If you're expecting your own little pioneer — or know someone who is — there are plenty of names from the series and books that would make great choices. Some are familiar favorites, while others you might have forgotten or never even knew existed. Best of all, they work just as well for 21st-century children as they did for kids in calico and overalls. Below are some of our favorite choices, though you're more than welcome to stream old episodes of "Little House" and find still more names to choose from!