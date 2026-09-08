Baby Names Inspired By Little House On The Prairie That Are So Chic
Families yearning for a homespun dose of nostalgia in the '70s needed to look no further than the weekly adventures of the Ingalls family. "Little House on the Prairie," based on the cherished books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, ran for nearly a decade, followed by the three "Little House" movies you probably forgot even existed. And how many other shows can boast of having gotten a revival years later? Fans are currently flocking to watch the new version on Netflix. (In some ways, the reboot of "Little House" is better than the original.)
Like Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, the names of the "Little House" characters are both instantly recognizable and still great options for today's generation. If you're expecting your own little pioneer — or know someone who is — there are plenty of names from the series and books that would make great choices. Some are familiar favorites, while others you might have forgotten or never even knew existed. Best of all, they work just as well for 21st-century children as they did for kids in calico and overalls. Below are some of our favorite choices, though you're more than welcome to stream old episodes of "Little House" and find still more names to choose from!
Laura and her sisters had classic names
No "Little House" name list would be complete without a nod to the woman who started it all. At the urging of her daughter, Laura Ingalls Wilder began writing about her pioneer childhood when she was in her 50s, and "Little House in the Big Woods" was published in 1932. New parents can honor Wilder's legacy by giving their daughter this classic name. It comes from the Latin for the bay laurel plant, used as both a symbol of victory and as a tasty herb. You could also tweak a bit and use the less common name, Laurel.
As aficionados know, Wilder was the second of four daughters, and any of their names would be great choices for a new baby as well. Mary, the oldest Ingalls girl, nods to everyone from the Virgin Mary to Mary Tyler Moore and Mary Poppins. Its variations — Marie, Maria, Maura, Molly, Miriam, and others — are nice options. Carrie can be used either as a name itself, or you can borrow the full version, Caroline, borne by the Ingalls matriarch (but be prepared for a few "Sweet Caroline" jokes). The youngest sister was Grace, a name that has endured for generations but still sounds stylish today.
The family's middle names deserve a place in the sun
Maybe you love the idea of naming children after "Little House" characters but don't want to seem too obvious about it, especially when siblings are involved. A fine alternative would be to use the middle names of the real-life Ingalls family, which in some cases are even better than the more familiar ones. For instance, Charles Ingalls' middle name was Phillip, and his wife was born Caroline Lake Quiner; Phillip and Lake would be a super sibling combination. Their daughters' middle names are standouts, too: Amelia (Mary), Elizabeth (Laura), Pearl (Grace), and our personal favorite: Celestia (Carrie). There was also a son who died in infancy, named Charles Frederick and known as "Freddie" to his loving family. And of course, we can't forget Laura's husband, Almanzo Wilder, whose middle name was James.
Isaiah is an inspirational name
One of the most colorful characters in the "Little House" books and TV series was Mr. Isiah Edwards, played by Victor French on the show. The wild, free-spirited man had a big heart under his rough exterior, helping the Ingalls family build their home and delivering Christmas presents in the middle of a blizzard. Wilder is thought to have based her character on a man named Edmund Mason who lived near her family in Dakota Territory.
Isiah is a marvelous choice for a baby today. The name comes from the Hebrew for "salvation of the Lord" and is associated with one of the most well-known prophets in the Bible. Isaiah is part of the retro trend of assigning Biblical names; in 2025, it was right in the middle of the 100 most popular baby names, as recorded by the Social Security Administration. You also can't go wrong with Edward, another classic.
Albert has royalty written all over it
The "Little House" series took a number of liberties with the source material for the sake of plotting and audience interest. One of those changes was the addition of Albert Quinn, a homeless child the Ingalls family eventually adopted. As played by Matthew Labyorteaux, Albert encountered more than his share of personal trials and traumas and is an enduring original character from the series.
The name Albert has endured even longer. The German name meaning "noble" or "bright" has been used in the British royal family for ages (it's part of King Charles III's name), yet it has just the right vintage vibe that makes it sound trendy without being too stuffy. Plus, in the context of the show, the name has a very special meaning. Michael Landon, who played patriarch Charles Ingalls, had dear friends whose son, Albert, was killed in an accident. He created the character Albert as a tribute to the young man's memory.
Harriet is overdue for a comeback
Overbearing, snobby, and gossipy, Harriet Oleson was one of the Walnut Grove characters we loved to hate. The troublemaking ways of the storekeeper's wife spurred some of the most memorable episodes of "Little House," and Katherine MacGregor brought enough humor to the role to keep her from being truly detestable.
Harriet is another character made for the show. She is the mother of Nellie Oleson, who was Laura's nemesis both in the books and the series, and Harriet makes it clear where Nellie gets her attitude from. Still, she was shown to have a good heart on more than one occasion.
Harriet, from the French for "estate ruler," is a name that deserves to climb back up the popularity list. In addition to the TV character, Harriet is associated with more honorable figures such as Harriet Tubman and "Harriet the Spy." Plus, the nicknames Hallie, Hattie, and Hetty are precious.
Rose is a perfect name for a budding daughter
On the show, as in real life, Laura and Almanzo Wilder had a daughter, Rose Wilder. The TV series ended with Rose as a toddler, but fans know she grew to become a journalist and political activist who also helped her mother write about her childhood experiences. Today, parents are more likely to use Rose as a middle name — Violet, Hazel, and Ivy are trendier "plant" first names now — but why put such a lovely flower in second place? It's an eternal symbol of love, both beautiful and hardy; roses arrive early in the spring and keep blooming long after other flowers have withered. One person who would definitely agree with the name choice is Jennifer Coleman, one of the twins who played Rose. She's one of the "Little House" actresses who are still stunning today.
Look to Wilder's books for name inspo
As beloved as the "Little House" TV show was (and its reboot is becoming), it couldn't completely encompass the wide variety of experiences Laura Ingalls Wilder described in the eight "Little House" books based on her life (and one based on Almanzo's childhood). Nor could it include all the people she mentioned, which is a pity, since it includes even more names new parents could put on their list as their due date draws near.
To offer just a few examples, Wilder mentions her two aunts in her first book, "Little House in the Big Woods." There's Ruby, a literal gem of a name, and Docia, a shortening of the Greek name Eudocia, meaning "good teaching." Her third book, "Farmer Boy," centers on the childhood of Almanzo Wilder and provides names in the form of his siblings, Royal, Eliza Jane, and Alice — only Royal and Eliza Jane appear in the show. "The Long Winter" includes Laura's friend Minnie and her classmate Cap, whose courage helps the town when a blizzard blocks food delivery. It's clear that this influential author can influence the names of future generations!