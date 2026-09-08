Debbie Rowe: The Transformation Of Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife & What She's Doing Today
Back in the day, Debbie Rowe's name and image were all over the place. For good reason, of course. In the blink of an eye, she went from an unknown private citizen to the wife of one of the most famous people in the world. Getting hitched to a celebrity is one ballgame — becoming legally bound to Michael Jackson, of all people, was an entirely different sport.
Once Rowe and Jackson's relationship became public knowledge, she couldn't go anywhere without paparazzi on her tail with enough questions to last some people a lifetime. This continued throughout the late 2000s; in 2009, for instance, Rowe got into a heated confrontation with the paparazzi after being followed. "Are you ready to get your butt kicked?" she yelled at the time (via Fox News).
As the saying goes, though, times have changed. Today, we'd argue that most people born after 2010 don't have a clue who Rowe is and wouldn't be able to tell her apart from any other unsuspecting older, blonde-haired woman out there. Here's the story of how Rowe rose to fame and what she's doing now.
Debbie Rowe had a relatively ordinary childhood
While it's hard to find someone who doesn't know anything about Michael Jackson's tumultuous childhood, Debbie Rowe's life before she married the King of Pop hasn't been nearly as publicized. Deborah Jeanne was born on December 6, 1958 — which means she's a Sagittarius, for those curious — in Spokane, Washington. Her parents were Barbara Chilcutt, who reportedly passed away in 2008, and Gordon Rowe.
From what we've gathered, Rowe's childhood was relatively average. After her parents' divorce, Rowe moved to California, where her mother, grandmother, and aunts raised her. Based on one of Rowe's old Instagram accounts, last updated in July 2022, she has a sister named Nancy, a couple of nieces and nephews, and at least one grandnephew, born in 2016.
According to the blog Scott Pearce, Rowe attended Hollywood High School in Los Angeles, California, and graduated in 1977. "Debbie and I weren't friends, but one time a substitute teacher made us hold hands in class as part of an exercise," Pierce wrote. "Her hands were soft and warm but not squishy."
She married her first husband in 1982
We know Debbie Rowe started working as a nurse and medical assistant after high school, but it's unclear where she studied or how she earned the required qualifications. Biography.com claims that around 2001, Rowe enrolled at an online college and double majored in psychology and criminal law, although if that's true, it's also unclear why.
Here's another thing we know for certain, though: Rowe was married to someone else before she got involved with Michael Jackson. In 1982, Rowe tied the knot with Richard Edelman (not to be confused with businessman Richard Edelman, the CEO of a public relations firm). At the time of their marriage, the non-famous Edelman was a teacher in Los Angeles; Rowe converted to Judaism for the relationship, a process that usually takes at least one year.
Rowe and Edelman eventually divorced in 1988, reportedly due to financial strain and Rowe's general unhappiness. By this time, Rowe was working as a dermatology assistant; it's presumed that Edelman continued to teach, although his later life and-or current whereabouts are unknown.
She met Michael Jackson at work
Michael Jackson's life in the 1980s was marked by two major events, one much more gradual than the other: the release of "Thriller" (1982) and the noticeable depigmentation of his skin, which we now know was caused by the autoimmune disorder vitiligo. While there are several ways to treat vitiligo effectively today, the condition was pretty misunderstood 40-something years ago.
Dr. Arnold Klein, a dermatologist with a practice in Beverly Hills, diagnosed and treated Jackson's vitiligo. The superstar was Klein's long-term patient, while Debbie Rowe was his long-term assistant. According to CNN, Rowe told a court in 2013 that she was employed by Klein's office from 1979 to 1996, which tracks with her late '70s high school graduation.
"I go 'Hi'. And he goes 'Hi,' and I said, 'You know what? Nobody does what you do better, and nobody does what I do better. Let's get this over with," Rowe described their first meeting to ABC News in 2003. "He laughed, and we just became friends. It was just right away."
Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson married in November 1996
So, to recap: throughout the 1980s, Debbie Rowe had a professional relationship with Michael Jackson but had no romantic interest in him, as she was married to Richard Edelman. Jackson, on the other hand, remained a famous bachelor up until May 1994, when he married Lisa Marie Presley. The complete timeline of Jackson and Presley's relationship is a doozy, but they ultimately divorced in August 1996.
If the rumors are true, Presley knew about Rowe's friendship with Jackson, to some extent, and wasn't very happy about it. Presley also reportedly refused to have Jackson's children, something which really had him down the dumps. Naturally, Jackson turned to Rowe. "They had broken up, and I was trying to console him because he was really upset," Rowe explained in 2003 (via The New Zealand Herald and The Sun). "He was upset because he really wanted to be a dad."
One thing led to another, and Jackson and Rowe married in November 1996 at the hotel formerly known as Sheraton on Park in Sydney, Australia. The ceremony was private and only attended by a handful of people, but photos of the event can be found on Reddit and other websites. Rowe was six months pregnant at the time. Years later, Rowe claimed that their marriage was a non-sexual arrangement for the purpose of bearing children. "They impregnated me. It was very technical." (via the detail.).
They welcomed their first child, Prince Jackson, in February 1997
Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe's first child, Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. — better known as Prince Jackson — was born on February 13, 1997. In 2013, Rowe described how she broke the news of her pregnancy to Jackson (while the pair were on her Harley-Davidson motorcycle) at California's Van Nuys Airport. "He was so excited, he ran around the tarmac screaming," she revealed (via New York Daily News).
Today, Prince is primarily recognized for his philanthropy. He co-founded the Heal Los Angeles Foundation in 2020 while a student at Loyola Marymount University, a nonprofit organization geared towards impoverished youth. "My father would always say, 'If you believe it, you can achieve it,'" a message from Prince reads. "I believe that we have the power to come together as a community, as a group, and as an individual to make this world a better place."
Prince made a small appearance in a 2013 episode of "90210," although he's found more ground as a producer. In 2017, he produced a short film called "Nano: Hold On." If you've never heard of it, you probably know his latest project: "Michael" (2026), a biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua. Prince was credited as an executive producer alongside most of Jackson's living siblings.
Their second child, Paris Jackson, was born in April 1998
Debbie Rowe gave birth to her second child with Michael Jackson, Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson, on April 3, 1998. "I wanted to name her Michael after Michael, but Michael said no," Rowe told an interviewer during her pregnancy (via YouTube). "So we said Paris, because that's where she was conceived."
Career-wise, Paris' stunning transformation saw her following in her father's footsteps to become a singer and actor in her own right. In August 2026, she released her second studio album, "Happiest Day of My Life." One song, "the breeze," was written about their relationship and features his voice at the end. "It's not a tribute. it's not a commemoration. it's not a demonstration of any kind. it is a letter. it is a poem of the sonic variety [sic]," Paris described on Instagram.
Paris's most recent acting credits include a 2025 episode of "Doctor Odyssey" and appearances in the films "One Spoon of Chocolate" (2025) and "Street Smart" (2026).
Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson divorced in 2000
Here's the thing about Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson's marriage: They didn't wed out of love or undying commitment. They reportedly only tied the knot because Jackson's mother, Katherine Jackson, pushed hard for it. According to the detail., Katherine asked Rowe and Jackson to marry in separate conversations that heavily revolved around two things: her religion and Jackson's half-sister, who was born from an extramarital affair.
With that in mind, nobody was shocked when Rowe and Jackson decided to go their separate ways. In October 1999, one of Jackson's spokespeople confirmed that the pair had "mutually agreed to end their marriage" (via CBC) after Rowe filed for divorce. She listed the reason as "irreconcilable differences" and their separation date as July 15.
Rowe and Jackson's divorce was signed off in April 2000. Considering how much money Jackson had made up to that point (although his net worth at the time of his death might surprise you), it made sense that Rowe walked away with a hefty settlement: roughly $8.5 million. Adjusted for today's inflation, Rowe received about $16.48 million, as well as a house in Beverly Hills.
She terminated her parental rights in 2001
While Michael Jackson paid Debbie Rowe a handsome sum, Rowe gave Jackson something that some would consider much more valuable: full custody of their children. According to Rowe, she became a mother specifically so Jackson could become a father. "If it hadn't been for how much I love him ... I would never have had children," Rowe said in 2005 (via TODAY). "I didn't change diapers, I didn't get up in the middle of the night ... Michael did it all."
In 2001, Rowe properly filed to have her parental rights terminated. According to another report from TODAY, Rowe told the court, "Michael has been a wonderful father to the children, and I do not wish to share any parenting responsibilities with Michael because he is doing so well without me. I want to forever give up any and all rights pertaining to the children because I believe that by doing so, it is in the children's best interest."
Rowe filed to restore her parental rights in 2004 after Jackson's infamous arrest in 2003; she also had concerns that their kids were exposed to the Nation of Islam. A California judge agreed to the reversal in 2006 and created a new custody plan for Jackson and Rowe.
She testified during Michael Jackson's 2005 trial
Michael Jackson was arrested in Santa Barbara on November 20, 2003, after authorities issued a warrant the day before. To make this long and complicated story short, Jackson was charged with conspiracy, extortion, and inappropriate behavior toward a minor. After a heavily sensationalized case, he was found not guilty on all counts in June 2005.
Rowe took the stand in Jackson's case on April 27 and April 28, 2005. Although Rowe was called on behalf of the prosecution, she provided information that worked in the defense's favor. In summary, Rowe testified that Jackson was an upstanding person and that she had not been pressured or threatened to say anything untrue. "As Mr. Jackson knows, no one can tell me what to say," she declared at one point (via Billboard).
According to a CNN report on the case, Rowe pointed fingers at three people supposedly in Jackson's inner circle: Marc Schaffel, Ronald Kontizer, and Dieter Weizner. "[Schaffel's] like everybody else around Mr. Jackson. He's not telling him everything," she alleged.
Debbie Rowe then sued Michael Jackson in 2006
While Michael Jackson's alleged drama dominated Debbie Rowe's life in 2005, she achieved a major milestone that year that almost slipped under the radar: She sold the Beverly Hills home Jackson gave her for $1.3 million. With the proceeds, she bought a ranch roughly an hour away in Palmdale.
You would think Rowe would've had a good chunk of money at this point, but apparently not. In July 2006, Rowe sued Jackson for $195,000 in attorney fees, plus another $50,000 for living expenses; at the time, their aforementioned custody plan was not solidified. In lay terms, Rowe claimed that Jackson stopped paying the required post-divorce spousal support in 2003, which she needed for their ongoing legal battle.
It turns out that when they divorced, per CBS News, Jackson agreed to pay Rowe $1 million for three years and then $750,000 for another six years; he also gave her a 1998 Ford Explorer on top of everything else already mentioned. Back to 2006, though: The court ruled in Rowe's favor, and Jackson was ordered to cough up another $60,000.
She reconnected with Paris Jackson after Michael Jackson's death
As of 2026, Debbie Rowe appears to be on cordial terms with Prince Jackson, but they don't seem to be close. On the other hand, Rowe and Paris Jackson have become extremely fond of one another. Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009; in the aftermath, Rowe established a custody plan with Katherine Jackson, their legal guardian, and worked toward reconciling with her kids.
Rowe and Paris officially reconnected in 2013, when the latter was 15. In August 2026, Paris detailed their first meeting on an episode of Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I remember coming downstairs, and she was in the living room with my grandma. I came in, and I was just like, 'Hey, Mom,' and she was like, 'Hi,'" Paris explained. "She's a Sag[ittarius], so she's got the fire. I'm an Aries; I got the fire ... We're very similar."
Rowe and Paris have both documented their relationship online over the years. In 2020, for example, Debbie wrote on Instagram, "How lucky am I? Love my daughter," alongside a photo of the pair. For Mother's Day 2026, Paris posted several now-expired Instagram Stories. "happy mother's day to the lady they used for my template during the cloning process," she captioned one (via ExtraTV).
She announced her engagement in 2014
Remember Marc Schaffel? Despite what Debbie Rowe said about him on the stand, it turns out that Michael Jackson's trial wasn't something they couldn't come back from. Schaffel was a producer and one of Jackson's business associates, which meant he naturally crossed paths with Rowe. While we've never gotten the full story as to what happened after 2005, Schaffel and Rowe clearly reconnected at some point.
Rowe announced that she was engaged to Schaffel in April 2014. At the time, Rowe told TMZ that she initially turned Schaffel down because she was afraid she had cancer. When the tests came back clear, she changed her mind. "He's helped me with a lot of things, and friendships sometimes turn into relationships," Rowe elusively stated.
As of 2026, Rowe and Schaffel's relationship status is unknown, although if they got married, we would have probably heard about it. Schaffel was featured in some of Rowe's Instagram posts between March and June 2014, but hasn't been pictured since. BTW, Rowe has apparently had several Instagram accounts over the years, with this one last updated in April 2015.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016
Unfortunately, while Debbie Rowe avoided a scare in 2014, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2016. Based on her old social media posts, Rowe completed chemotherapy in January 2017 and radiation therapy a month later. By the end of the year, Rowe's hair had grown back substantially. "After one year of chemotherapy and having a bald head [my nephew] and I have the same haircut once again," she shared on Instagram.
"Chemo does its best to make you lose your femininity," the lovely almost septuagenarian told "Entertainment Tonight" in October 2016. "What a lot of people don't realize is that when I take [my wig] off, I'm still me. I'm still feminine. I'm still a woman. And above all, I'm still a human." Rowe explained how she began to lose her hair early on in treatment and added, "It's not that I haven't cried, but what am I gonna do? I don't have a choice."
At the time, Rowe's children publicly supported her and provided small updates on her condition. In a since-deleted Instagram post (via People), Paris Jackson wrote: "My bada*s mom, kickin butt n takin names. Ain't she f–kin fabulous," alongside a photo of the pair. Prince Jackson, on the other hand, told "ExtraTV": "She is doing okay, you know. She's fighting and everything."
Debbie Rowe takes care of horses in California
Can we classify Debbie Rowe as a celebrity who abandoned fame for a normal life? Sure, she's no Bridget Fonda or Bridgit Mendler, but being briefly married to the most famous person in the world certainly brought her recognition, status, and wealth. Outside of the aforementioned engagement and breast cancer diagnosis, there's not much to really know about Rowe post-2016.
That said, remember how Rowe bought property in 2005? In the decades since, she's been living as peaceful a life as she can in Palmdale, California, as a ranch owner and horse breeder. Rowe has officially owned and operated Painted Desert Ranch LLC since 2013, where she's looked after too many animals to count at this point.
Painted Desert Ranch LLC has an Instagram account, although it was last updated in August 2024. It's also firmly split three ways between pictures of horses, photos of dogs, and horse-related memes, although with a few words of inspiration in between. "The older you get, the closer eternity seems. You never know when the sand is going to run out of the hourglass," the account posted in 2023. "I just wanted to say, live well, be kind to others, and love and appreciate your family and friends."