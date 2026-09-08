Debbie Rowe: The Transformation Of Michael Jackson's Ex-Wife & What She's Doing Today

Back in the day, Debbie Rowe's name and image were all over the place. For good reason, of course. In the blink of an eye, she went from an unknown private citizen to the wife of one of the most famous people in the world. Getting hitched to a celebrity is one ballgame — becoming legally bound to Michael Jackson, of all people, was an entirely different sport.

Once Rowe and Jackson's relationship became public knowledge, she couldn't go anywhere without paparazzi on her tail with enough questions to last some people a lifetime. This continued throughout the late 2000s; in 2009, for instance, Rowe got into a heated confrontation with the paparazzi after being followed. "Are you ready to get your butt kicked?" she yelled at the time (via Fox News).

As the saying goes, though, times have changed. Today, we'd argue that most people born after 2010 don't have a clue who Rowe is and wouldn't be able to tell her apart from any other unsuspecting older, blonde-haired woman out there. Here's the story of how Rowe rose to fame and what she's doing now.