The Many Ups & Downs Of Nicollette Sheridan's Love Life

Actor Nicollette Sheridan has starred in some seriously legendary soap operas over the years. From "Knots Landing" to "Dynasty," Sheridan has certainly proved that she knows how to bring the drama viewers crave. Of course, we can't forget about her contribution to "Desperate Housewives" as Edie Britt, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and two Gold Derby Awards. "Who are you to tell me I haven't been happy?! I have been ECSTATIC!" still lives in our brain rent-free.

While Sheridan's TV career has had its fair share of high points, her personal life could fit right in on a soap opera — and yes, it's generated a lot of content for the gossip mill. Over the years, the small screen veteran's relationship woes have been splashed across tabloids time and time again, and there's been no shortage of twists or turns. Some people meet their soulmate at a young age and stay with them for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately for Sheridan, her up-and-down love life has left an unforgettable digital footprint. Gather around, for it is time to dig into Sheridan's chaotic dating history.