13 Celebs Who Were Married And Divorced Before 30
In Hollywood, lives always seems to move in the fast lane, as do relationships. The industry is nothing short of a graveyard of connections accumulated over years of broken marriages, whirlwind romances, and overnight divorces that have been under the glare of relentless public scrutiny. A lot of times, these significant moments have played out even before the celebrities in question have turned 30 years old, leaving them to experience a lot of life within a short span of their youth.
Some marriages were cases of falling hard, fast, and impulsively in love, while others turned tragic corners after slow-burn romances that seemed destined for forever. In other situations, celebrities fell victim to the pressures of their own fame and couldn't align their lifestyles to those of their partners. Call it wrong timing or just a twist of fate, these unions just couldn't survive. Here are 13 celebs who were both married and divorced before 30.
Miley Cyrus
To say that Miley Cyrus and her split from Liam Hemsworth was dramatic would be an understatement. Their decade-long saga packed everything from breakups, reconciliations, marriage, and eventual divorce — all before Cyrus turned 30. She met the Australian star while filming the 2010 film "The Last Song" and, following an on-again, off-again romance that spanned about two years, news surfaced that the co-actors were engaged.
Disney-perfect as it seemed on paper, Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship was apparently turbulent behind closed doors and rumors of a breakup were confirmed in 2013. "I didn't know if that was the end of it or knew if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path," she said of her first failed engagement (via Vogue). As it so happened, the path led her back to Hemsworth again and by 2016, their engagement was back on.
From celebrating personal milestones to navigating the loss of their home in the California fires, the duo did it all before saying their "I dos" in a hushed-up ceremony in 2018. The marriage, unfortunately, didn't last too long and within a year, Hemsworth filed for divorce. Cyrus was 26 years old at the time. While the "Hannah Montana" star hasn't extensively spoken about her divorce, fans speculate that she has thrown daggers at Hemsworth through songs like "Flowers" and "Muddy Feet."
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's messy divorce from Brad Pitt may stand out as her most controversial domestic chapter in recent memory, but those old enough to remember know that her love life has been through several rounds in the wringer. Jolie was 20 years old when she walked down the aisle for the first time in 1996, marrying her "Hackers" co-star Jonny Lee Miller.
But considering that Jolie was on track to carve her own independent path through Hollywood, the partnership didn't bode well for her. "It was weird to immediately be married, and then you kind of lose your identity," she told The New York Times. Just a year later, conflicting schedules caused the couple to separate, albeit on amicable terms, and their marriage officially ended in 1999.
Not long after, Jolie found love again in Billy Bob Thornton and embarked on a sensational relationship with him in 2000. She was 24 when she tied the knot with Thornton, who was 20 years her senior and on his fifth marriage. From steamy PDA to bloody lockets, the couple was given to scandalous displays of love, which came to define their pairing and routinely made headlines at the time. Passionate as it was, Jolie and Thornton's marriage slowly began to disintegrate as their personal interests diverged and in 2002, they parted ways.
Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin's relationship history is wide and varied, but one name that sticks out from it rather significantly is Rachel Miner, whom the "Home Alone" star married — and divorced — as a teen. The pair met each other at the Professional Children's School in New York as young celebrities with huge strides in entertainment already. Culkin, of course, carried the distinction of being one of the biggest child stars Hollywood had ever seen, while Miner was a Broadway darling following her work in "The Diary of Anne Frank." At 17 years old, the duo decided they were in love enough to get married.
"We're so happy and proud that we found each other at such a young age. We look forward to spending our lives together," Culkin and Miner said in a statement in 1998 (via Playbill). The two were hitched within months of the announcement, with reports of parental consent from both sides taking some of the edge off the news of their teen marriage. For all the public cynicism their marriage was surrounded by, the youngsters impressively managed to make it work for about two years. In 2000, Culkin and Miner separated, with the split being described as temporary and amicable by their reps. The relationship didn't survive, however, and their divorce came through in 2002.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson might have been engaged multiple times, but the Hollywood star has been married just once — to rocker Chris Robinson. Theirs was a notoriously whirlwind romance, which unfolded in an era before social media took over, but it was a headline-making event nevertheless. The two reportedly crossed paths in 2000 and by New Year's Eve that year, they said their "I dos." Hudson was 21 years old and Chris was 34.
"You shouldn't make the decision rashly," Hudson told the Independent, gushing about the future she envisioned with the Black Crowes frontman. "For us, we will never think of not being with each other." In fact, so chuffed about marriage was Hudson that she took a career pause after her award-winning breakthrough in "Almost Famous" and devoted herself to domestic bliss. The couple welcomed their son Ryder Russell Robinson in 2004.
Two years into their parenthood journey, Hudson and Chris split up. Their divorce was finalized in 2007. Although public opinion was inclined to reason that the marriage was short-lived because of how fast-tracked it was, the actor has continued to defend the decision she made in her youth. "It was just a wonderfully passionate relationship," she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2025. "If you loved them once, you really love them in some way forever."
Sophie Turner
When news of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship surfaced in 2016, the internet couldn't get enough of the match. One was a teen music idol, and the other, a breakout television star: It was a pair made in pop culture heaven. The initial stages of their romance unfolded largely in private, contrary to the messy, public turn it would later take.
A year into their relationship, Jonas popped the question to Turner and in 2019, they surprised everyone with an impromptu wedding ceremony in Vegas. In keeping with the unconventional tenor of their dynamic, the pair strolled into a chapel after attending the Billboard Music Awards and exchanged Ring Pops while an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their wedding.
In 2023, the red flags in Jonas and Turner's marriage became apparent. Rumors of their dwindling romance were confirmed when the singer filed for divorce amid claims that their contrasting lifestyles and growing disagreements had pushed him toward the edge. Deeper cracks began to show when the "Game of Thrones" star, 27 at the time, filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband for the "wrongful retention" of their two daughters in the United States. It was also alleged that Jonas had sprung the divorce on Turner. "Those were the worst few days of my life," she told British Vogue in 2024.
Kris Humphries
In what was one of the shortest celebrity marriages in showbiz, Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian were married for all of 72 days back in 2011. And as if the length of their ill-fated relationship wasn't enough fuel for tabloid headlines, the drama also played out in full public view, given the beauty mogul's celebrity and the airtime their love saga had received on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In fact, when they wed after their short courtship, the televised event pulled in 10.5 million viewers for E! and marked a historic record for the network (via Today).
As it turned out, their fast-moving romance was fueled less by passion and more by fear — at least on Kardashian's part. "I just thought, 'Holy s**t, I'm 30 years old. I better get this together. I better get married,'" she explained on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," saying that she went ahead with the marriage despite knowing that her relationship with Humphries was doomed. For the NBA pro, meanwhile, this whirlwind affair resulted in a marriage and divorce before he was even 30. He was 26 at the time of his publicized split, which dragged on for another two years until a divorce settlement was reached.
Avril Lavigne
In the 2000s, Avril Lavigne navigated a major milestone in her personal life — a detail that often gets buried in the frenzy of her pop punk-addled Y2K fame as a public figure. The "Sk8er Boi" hitmaker was in a loved-up relationship with her boyfriend, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, for two years before the rocker duo decided to tie the knot in 2006.
Marriage hardly changed the trajectory of Lavigne's career, which continued to flourish with the release of her chart-topping sensation "Girlfriend." For Whibley, his then-wife's popularity presented a sticky situation — especially since it spawned tags like "Mr. Lavigne" and unsavory remarks about him in the press. "Her fans thought I was ugly and not good enough for her ... Paparazzi would taunt me with Avril's success," Whibley recalled in his 2024 memoir (via Entertainment Weekly).
In the process of figuring out their own journeys, Lavigne and Whibley drifted apart and eventually split in 2009. Lavigne, who was 24 years old at the time, wrote in her now-defunct blog, "He is the most amazing person I know, and I love him with all my heart. Deryck and I are separating and moving forward on a positive note" (via Us Weekly). Their divorce was finalized a year later.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore was 19 years old when said "I do" for the first time in her life in 1994. Her husband was one Jeremy Thomas, who was about 12 years her senior and owned a bar in Los Angeles where the two had met. The lopsided age gap was hardly the most troubling detail about their relationship. Among the most tragic details of Barrymore's life at the time were her struggles with addiction and it seemed that her then-partner — who permitted her to drink at his bar despite Barrymore not being of legal age — did little to look out for her. Their shotgun wedding lasted only 19 days, with Barrymore later calling Thomas "the devil" in a Rolling Stone interview.
Her second marriage played out a tad more successfully — and for considerably more months than her first. Barrymore tied the knot with comedian Tom Green in 2001, after they crossed paths during the filming of "Charlie's Angels" and dated for a while. "We sort of hit it off right away, pretty much. We had a lot of laughs together," Green recalled on "The Drew Barrymore Show," where he reconnected with his ex-wife after over a decade in 2020. Although their marriage in the aughts didn't last, their friendly reunion suggested that there was no bad blood between the former couple.
Britney Spears
In 2004, Britney Spears set a new record for one of the shortest celebrity marriages ever recorded. For just 55 hours, she was hitched to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, with whom she had been vacationing in Vegas. "I don't even remember that night at all," Spears, who was 22 years old when she first married, wrote in her memoir, "The Woman in Me" (via Time). Although Alexander has stated otherwise in interviews, Spears wrote that the two weren't in love when they made the impulsive decision to marry. "I was just honestly very drunk — and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored."
Spears' relationship with dancer-DJ Kevin Federline followed, tying the knot just months after her annulment. This time around, the "Toxic" hitmaker's marriage seemed to be founded on sturdier grounds. From starring in a show about their relationship to welcoming children together, Spears and Federline played by the formula of what makes for a hit celebrity pairing. But behind the scenes, trouble was brewing in paradise, and in 2006, fans woke up to the news of Spears filing for divorce from Federline. But the event of their separation wasn't as tragic as the bitter feud it set in motion between the ex-couple over the custody of their two sons — a sore point that continues to define their estrangement.
Uma Thurman
Even millennials might not remember this one! There was once a time, long before the advent of pop culture-fueled social media throwbacks, when Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman were married. The year was 1990 and both actors were inching toward global stardom; Oldman was further along on his journey, considering that he was Thurman's senior by 12 years and was already a major British stage and screen artist. "Pulp Fiction," meanwhile, was yet to happen to give Thurman her career-defining breakthrough, but she was already distinct in showbiz by then for her modeling and acting chops.
The coming together of these two transatlantic talents happened sometime in the late '80s, according to cinema legend, and they hit it off hard enough to get married shortly thereafter. "We met when I was 18. He was 12 years older," she told Vanity Fair. "He was my first love. I had no prior experience." For Oldman, however, this marriage came on the heels of his split from his first wife, Lesley Manville. Their relationship in 1990 also overlapped with a turbulent time in Oldman's life, which involved troubles with alcohol. His arrest in a drunk driving case reportedly marked a breaking point in his marriage to Thurman, and two years in, the celebrity pair shuttled toward a divorce.
Chad Michael Murray
As Lucas Scott and Brooke Davis on "One Tree Hill," Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush were one of noughties television's most adored couples. So, when the pair turned their reel romance into a real one, the fanfare was immeasurable. Just one year after the WB drama premiered, Murray popped the question to his ladylove and in 2005, when the co-actors were 24 and 23 respectively, they tied the knot. Unfortunately, their relationship tanked just as fast as it had blossomed, and just five months into their marriage, Murray and Bush called it quits.
The ex-couple have spoken about their brief marriage only sparingly in the years since. At the time, Bush reportedly moved to annul the marriage, with a shocking citation of "fraud" in her legal filings, according to TMZ. Her request was denied and the celebrity pair were eventually granted a divorce in 2006.
"I was a baby. I didn't know up, down, left, right," Murray, who later married Sarah Roemer, told The Cut, making a rare comment about the short-lived alliance he had in his mid-20s. "I was walking around with a really pained heart." Bush, on her part, has echoed the sentiment, saying that she has put this youthful milestone behind her.
Katy Perry
All through her 20s, Katy Perry's life was studded with milestones, both personal and professional. Running parallel to her pop superstardom was Perry's highly publicized marriage to comedian Russell Brand, whom she took as her husband in 2010. The celebrity duo celebrated their nuptials with a traditional ceremony in India — an event that grabbed headlines globally.
"I was having great success at 23, 24, and 25 [years old] and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once," Perry said on "60 Minutes Australia" in 2020. Passionately supercharged as Perry and Brand's pairing initially was, it could not survive the motions of marriage, and 14 months after they tied the knot, Brand filed for divorce from Perry.
Perry, 27 at the time, was apparently hit hard by the split. On her subsequent relationship with Brand, she told Vogue, "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me [on] December 31, 2011." She further shed light on the lopsided power dynamics between them, saying, "He didn't like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So, that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling."
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff has dated many famous men, one of whom she married in 2010: Mike Comrie. She was 22 years old when she got engaged to the ice hockey champ after a courtship of over two years. "When we were deciding to get married, I was totally down and I felt totally ready," Duff recalled on "The Love Bomb" podcast. "I had already been working as an adult since I was 12 years old, so 22 doesn't seem that crazy to get married." And so, Mike and Duff went ahead with their nuptials at a dreamy estate in California, surrounded by their closest friends and family.
A couple of years in, the pair welcomed a son together, Luca Cruz Comrie. In 2012, Duff revealed that the birth of their child had helped strengthen her marriage to Mike: "It's helped me appreciate Mike's role in his life and that we're doing things with the most love that we can," she told Parade. Supportive as the couple was in their parenthood journey, the glue was apparently not strong enough to hold their partnership together, and in 2014, they announced their separation. The subsequent divorce happened under friendly circumstances, which Duff and Mike have managed to sustain even years after their split.