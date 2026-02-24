13 Celebs Who Were Married And Divorced Before 30

To say that Miley Cyrus and her split from Liam Hemsworth was dramatic would be an understatement. Their decade-long saga packed everything from breakups, reconciliations, marriage, and eventual divorce — all before Cyrus turned 30. She met the Australian star while filming the 2010 film "The Last Song" and, following an on-again, off-again romance that spanned about two years, news surfaced that the co-actors were engaged.

Disney-perfect as it seemed on paper, Cyrus and Hemsworth's relationship was apparently turbulent behind closed doors and rumors of a breakup were confirmed in 2013. "I didn't know if that was the end of it or knew if we'd be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going was on the right path," she said of her first failed engagement (via Vogue). As it so happened, the path led her back to Hemsworth again and by 2016, their engagement was back on.

From celebrating personal milestones to navigating the loss of their home in the California fires, the duo did it all before saying their "I dos" in a hushed-up ceremony in 2018. The marriage, unfortunately, didn't last too long and within a year, Hemsworth filed for divorce. Cyrus was 26 years old at the time. While the "Hannah Montana" star hasn't extensively spoken about her divorce, fans speculate that she has thrown daggers at Hemsworth through songs like "Flowers" and "Muddy Feet."