Who doesn't love a good sitcom? The genre has been part of television for decades, and while it's evolved since its first iterations, especially in recent years, it's still as relevant to and impactful on mainstream culture as it ever has been. Sitcoms were especially relevant in the '70s, when holdovers from the '60s, like "Bewitched" and "Get Smart," still dominated the airwaves. From there, new offerings, like "Happy Days," entered the lineups and changed television forever. One thing that hasn't changed about television since then, though, is the importance of a pilot episode.

The pilot, the first episode of a series, is what producers often rely on to get their series picked up and to build an audience. If the pilot doesn't work, the series might not work. Such was the case in the '70s, particularly for sitcoms. So, which pilots worked the best? Here are the top 15 sitcom pilots of the '70s, ranked by reviews.