The Top 15 Sitcom Pilots Of The '70s, Ranked
Who doesn't love a good sitcom? The genre has been part of television for decades, and while it's evolved since its first iterations, especially in recent years, it's still as relevant to and impactful on mainstream culture as it ever has been. Sitcoms were especially relevant in the '70s, when holdovers from the '60s, like "Bewitched" and "Get Smart," still dominated the airwaves. From there, new offerings, like "Happy Days," entered the lineups and changed television forever. One thing that hasn't changed about television since then, though, is the importance of a pilot episode.
The pilot, the first episode of a series, is what producers often rely on to get their series picked up and to build an audience. If the pilot doesn't work, the series might not work. Such was the case in the '70s, particularly for sitcoms. So, which pilots worked the best? Here are the top 15 sitcom pilots of the '70s, ranked by reviews.
15. One Day at a Time
"One Day at a Time" was so popular that it lasted throughout the '70s and into the '80s. After debuting in 1974, the Norman Lear-created show lasted for over 200 episodes and won two Primetime Emmy Awards during its run. Led by Bonnie Franklin, Pat Harrington Jr., and a the stunning Valerie Bertinelli, "One Day at a Time" followed a divorced mother while she and her children lived their lives in the Midwest.
The pilot was certainly an indication that the show would last for years. Called "Ann's Decision," the episode was rated 7.5/10 by IMDb reviewers. One reviewer wrote, "This episode was a great introduction to the premise of the show and the characters." But it took some time to get to the pilot that eventually aired. Lear had to fix the original pilot before he was able to sell it, adding a second daughter to the mix in the one that CBS picked up to series.
14. Welcome Back, Kotter
"Welcome Back, Kotter" doesn't have the same legacy as many of its '70s sitcom counterparts, but it got off to a very strong start and managed to last on television for nearly 100 episodes. The show, which debuted in 1975, followed a teacher as he returned to the high school he went to as an adolescent, and it garnered four Primetime Emmy nominations throughout its four-season run. In the end, it scored a 7.1/10 on IMDb.
The pilot episode for "Welcome Back, Kotter," titled "The Great Debate," scored ahead of its overall score for the show, checking in at 7.5/10 stars on IMDb. The episode followed the titular teacher as he organized and hosted a debate between two groups at school. "It's just an odd TV series, unlike any other sitcom. It was, and remains, unique ... if you want to see the silliest 'debate contest' ever held at a high school, check out this 'Welcome Back, Kotter' episode," one reviewer said.
13. Good Times
"Good Times" was one of the groundbreaking sitcoms of the '70s. At the time, not many shows featured Black actors, and it was especially rare for a show's cast to be led entirely by Black actors. "Good Times" followed a poor family living in Chicago as they tried to find happiness amid their circumstances. It ran for six seasons, and it helped pave the way for later shows, like "The Cosby Show," "Family Matters," and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," among others.
Helping its cause, "Good Times" led with a good pilot. The first episode of the series to air on TV was called "Too Old Blues," and it scored 7.5/10 on IMDb. One reviewer noted, "Esther Rolle earns her own show," while another reviewer called the episode the, "Start of the iconic show." With the show's overall IMDb rating sitting at 7.5/10, this episode gives viewers an accurate read on the quality they're to expect throughout the entire series.
12. The Odd Couple
People in the '60s and '70s truly couldn't get enough of "The Odd Couple." The show, an adaptation of the 1968 film of the same name (which was itself adapted from an iconic 1965 play), debuted in 1970 and lasted five seasons, earning three Primetime Emmy Awards during its time on air. The show's overall rating on IMDb is 7.9/10, making it one of the most highly-rated sitcoms of its era.
The show, which centered around two divorced men with very different personalities navigating life as roommates, already had a built-in audience, and therefore incredibly high expectations. And while the pilot, called "The Laundry O**y," scored a little under the show's overall rating, it still was a solid debut with 7.5/10 on IMDb. "It's a real solid start to the show, the gags come thick and fast and the chemistry between Klugman and Randall is as good as it gets, a truly great show begins," one reviewer wrote of the episode.
11. Laverne & Shirley
Arguably, the most iconic sitcom from the '70s was "Happy Days" (omitted from this list as its pilot only scored a 7.4/10 on IMDb). It was so good that it launched multiple spin-offs, the most successful of which was "Laverne & Shirley." The show earned a score of 7.1/10 on IMDb and was the brainchild of one Garry Marshall (and others). It starred his sister and frequent collaborator, Penny Marshall, as well as Cindy Williams as the eponymous characters. The show followed the two single female main characters for eight seasons, and it's still regarded as one of the most iconic sitcoms of all time.
The pilot was great, too. Written by Bob Brunner and directed by Garry, the 1976 episode garnered a 7.7/10 on IMDb. "It's the first introduction of the girls. I immediately liked them," one reviewer wrote of the episode. "I loved the chemistry between these two," the reviewer added of the legendary comedy characters.
10. Mork & Mindy
"Mork & Mindy" was one of the quirkier comedies to air in the '70s, but it still lasted a solid four seasons, earned two Primetime Emmy nominations, and ended with a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb. The show, another spin-off of "Happy Days," also launched the career of one of the greatest comedians to ever grace screens, Robin Williams. Although Williams almost didn't get the role that made him a household name, it was clear from the beginning of the series that he was going to be a star.
Part of the reason Williams' eventual ascension was so easy to predict is that the pilot for "Mork & Mindy" was a great start. Airing in 1978, the episode introduced the titular alien to his human counterpart, and it scored 7.7/10 on IMDb. "This Pilot was superb ... there were so many hilarious moments," one review said. "It's no wonder the show was an instant hit, finishing in the Top 3 its first year," another user wrote.
9. The Jeffersons
"The Jeffersons" was another groundbreaking sitcom of the '70s. This show, like "Good Times," was led by Black actors, but unlike "Good Times" and other sitcoms of the decade with a predominantly Black cast," "The Jeffersons" followed a wealthy Black family, breaking even more barriers in television. The Norman Lear-created show was incredibly successful. It ran for over 250 episodes, and it won two Primetime Emmy Awards. In the end, it scored 7.5/10 stars on IMDb, and it's remembered as one of the best sitcoms of both the '70s and '80s.
The show's pilot aired in 1975 to much applause. The episode was rated 7.8/10 on IMDb for effectively introducing the characters and premise. "The introduction of Florence Johnston in the final scene sets the stage for the rest of the series," one reviewer said, referencing one of the main characters, played by Marla Gibbs. "This is a delightfully spicy episode, the first for the long-running sitcom 'The Jeffersons,' and it is truly memorable from start to finish," they wrote. "All in all, a great first episode," another reviewer noted.
8. M*A*S*H
"M*A*S*H" was a smashing success. The series, which was adapted from the 1970 Oscar-winning movie starring Donald Sutherland and Elliott Gould, ran for over 250 episodes, earned 14 Primetime Emmy Awards, made a bona fide success out of Alan Alda, and ended with a 8.5/10 rating on IMDb. Its finale episode is still the most-watched TV episode of all time, with a whopping 106 million viewers. While television as a whole has gotten better since the '70s, it's highly unlikely that any one episode of a show will ever have that type of viewership again.
But what about its pilot? To build an audience, a show typically has to start well, and "M*A*S*H" did. The episode scored 7.8/10 stars on IMDb, effectively kicking off what went on to be one of the most successful television shows in history. "Great episode and an awesome [way] to start a great show and a great series," one reviewer wrote. "[The pilot] does accomplish what it should have. It introduces us to the personalities and foibles of what were to become solid characters," another said.
7. Eight is Enough
The average American family size hovers around three people, and it's been that way for decades. This, perhaps, is why large families are so fascinating to the average American, and why shows like "Jon & Kate Plus 8" and "7th Heaven" were so popular. But long before either of those shows existed, there was '70s sitcom "Eight is Enough." The show, which debuted in 1977, lasted for five seasons and showed what life was like for a family with eight kids.
Overall, the show didn't have a strong rating, just 6.6/10 on IMDb, but it had a great pilot. The first episode, called "Never Try Eating Nectarines Since Juice May Dispense," was rated 7.9/10 on IMDb. "I love the interactions of Tom and Joan with their eight beautiful children and their close friends Greg and Daisy. So wholesome and fun. We need more like this," one reviewer wrote of the episode.
6. Sanford and Son
Normal Lear just knew how to make good TV. Another one of his great successes was "Sanford and Son," a sitcom that debuted in 1972 and followed a Black father and son as they navigated their relationship and business together. The series was adapted from a British sitcom called "Steptoe and Son," but "Sanford and Son" fared a bit better critically and lasted for over twice as many episodes. Its 137-episode run earned seven Primetime Emmy nominations, and the series ended with a 7.9/10 rating on IMDb.
The show got off to a good start. Its pilot episode, "Crossed Swords," was rated a 7.9/10 on IMDb. "'Crossed Swords,' on Jan. 14, 1972, kicked off the six season odyssey ... Right from the start everything is already in place," one reviewer said of the episode. After "Sanford and Son" ended, star Redd Foxx continued his role as Sanford in the titular spin-off sitcom, though that only lasted for two seasons.
5. Three's Company
The sitcom "Three's Company" is definitely a product of its time. The series follows three roommates as they try to outwit their neighbors and landlords, and lots of details about the show would have to be changed if it were to be remade today. Nevertheless, the show was incredibly successful in its original run, lasting for eight seasons and weathering a major cast shakeup after Suzanne Somers was fired midway through the show. "Three's Company" won one Primetime Emmy Award, and it's rated 7.6/10 on IMDb.
The show's pilot was even better than the series as a whole. Rated 8.0/10 on IMDb, the first episode effectively introduced the characters and the premise, and it established its humor from the start. "The writing is often very funny, with zingers being delivered with gusto left and right. The chemistry between the appealing main cast members is undeniable, with everybody playing their part to perfection," one reviewer said of the episode.
4. The Bob Newhart Show
Comedians have been getting eponymous TV shows made for decades. In the '70s, one series that was quite popular was "The Bob Newhart Show," which followed psychologist Dr. Robert 'Bob' Hartley as he navigated both his professional and personal lives. The show was a hit for six seasons, earning four Primetime Emmy nominations and ending with a very respectable 8.1/10 score on IMDb. "The Bob Newhart Show" wasn't quite as successful as Newhart's other eponymous sitcom, "Newhart," which ran throughout the '80s, but it's still one of the best comedic offerings from '70s TV.
"The Bob Newhart Show" had a great pilot. "Fly the Unfriendly Skies," which aired in 1972, was rated 8.1/10 on IMDb, which would be celebrated by today's standards, too. Part of what made the pilot and the show so successful was its premise, which was a breeding ground for sensational humor. "Being that Bob's practice deals with eccentricities and analyzing the quirks of those looking for answers to the ailments of their psyche opened up unlimited comic possibilities. This show took advantage and some real classic sitcom moments resulted," reads one review of the pilot episode.
3. WKRP in Cincinnati
Workplace comedies are funny now, and they were funny in the '70s. In 1978, "WKRP in Cincinnati" debuted, following the follies and foibles of the staff at a rock radio station in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show didn't quite make it to 100 episodes — a major milestone for sitcoms — but it won one Primetime Emmy Award during its run, and it's rated an 8.0/10 on IMDb, which is more than many of its '70s counterparts can say.
"WKRP in Cincinnati" got off to a solid start with a pilot that earned 8.1/10 stars on IMDb. It employed a classic plot device of introducing a new character who introduced new ideas to an established group, and that dynamic caused some immediate and funny friction. "While there are no real belly laughs with this debut episode, this is overall a pleasant, engaging beginning that does generate some decent laugh-out-loud moments," one reviewer wrote.
2. The Mary Tyler Moore Show
A quintessential '70s sitcom, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" was about as successful as a show can be. The cast of the "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," was fantastic, and the show resulted in 29 Primetime Emmy Awards, multiple spin-off series (but you only may remember two), and seven iconic seasons. Mary Tyler Moore is still regarded as one of the best leading ladies of all time, and her character's independence and ambition were hugely impactful on young women in the '70s.
The show's success all started with its pilot, "Love is All Around." The show itself has an 8.3/10 rating on IMDb, and the pilot's IMDb rating is the exact same, showing how much identity "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" had from the start. "A great first episode of a sitcom that feels as fresh and most importantly funny as it did back in 1970. Mary Tyler Moore shines," one reviewer wrote of the episode. "If you re-watch classic TV comedy shows, you often notice that the first few episodes are a bit awkward ... However, this is NOT the case with 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,'" another reviewer noted.
1. All in the Family
No iconic '70s sitcom aired a better pilot than "All in the Family." The legendary TV show is rated an eye-popping 8.4/10 stars on IMDb, and its initial episode, "Meet the Bunkers," fared the exact same on IMDb. Although some reviewers have noted that, like many shows, the first episode isn't quite the same in tone and characterization as the later episodes, the pilot was still fantastic. "Unusual for a first episode to be so good," one reviewer said. "Overall, well done and worth seeing," another wrote.
Perhaps the crowning achievement of producer Norman Lear's career, "All in the Family" defined '70s sitcoms. Led by Carroll O'Connor as stubborn and opinionated Archie Bunker, the show was an examination of family dynamics, especially among family members who disagree with each other, and its cultural impact is still felt today. The pilot is proof that, although television has come incredibly far, early sitcoms were just as well done from beginning to end as projects that are being produced today.
Methodology
These pilots were ranked according to the average IMDb rating for each respective episode. IMDb didn't exist in the '70s, but the community database provides a consistent and honest rating system with which to compare general viewer reception. For episodes with the same score, the show's overall scores were used to break the tie, like in the instance of "Laverne & Shirley" and "Mork & Mindy." Also, not every sitcom from the '70s was included as there were simply too many. Therefore, shows with pilot episodes that aired in 1969, like "The Brady Bunch," were not included, nor were shows with pilot episodes that aired in 1979, like "The Dukes of Hazzard." Additionally, shows without as much cultural relevance today, such as "Soap," were not included.