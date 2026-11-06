What The Surviving Stars From The '70s Biggest Shows Look Like Today

Many of Hollywood's most celebrated stars first got their start on the small screen, and the '70s were a transformative time in showbiz that spawned some truly unforgettable shows. From beloved sitcoms like "Happy Days" and "All in the Family" to sci-fi classics such as "The Bionic Woman," the decade introduced a slew of iconic characters and actors that kept audiences hooked on their televisions.

While some cast members from these '70s staples have sadly died in the years since their original runs, others are still thriving and enjoying the fruits of their creative labor. John Travolta first got his big break when he appeared as Vinnie Barbarino in "Welcome Back, Kotter" and swiftly became one of the industry's brightest talents.

Similarly, Lynda Carter became a superhero sensation when she portrayed Wonder Woman in the trailblazing series and has remained synonymous with the DC character. Though many actors from popular '70s TV shows have stepped away from the spotlight or simply retired, others have never left and have continued to amass decorated resumes.