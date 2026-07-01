What The Biggest '70s Heartthrobs' Careers Look Like Today

Leif Garrett got his start in the '60s, but things didn't really take off until the short-lived 1975 series "Three for the Road." That decade, Garrett regularly graced the covers of magazines like Tiger Beat and Teen Beat. He appeared in movies like "Walking Tall" and "God's Gun" before launching his music career. He found success on the charts with hit singles like "I Was Made For Dancin'" and "Feel the Need."

Garrett continued to thrive in the '80s and had roles in "The Outsiders" and "Thunder Alley," though his career was derailed by his struggles with addiction. The former teen idol had multiple run-ins with the law in the 2000s and beyond. Garrett appeared on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" and has since found sobriety, and he released his autobiography "Idol Truth" in 2019.

"I look back at my life and there are many things I got to experience that other people never get to do. And I'm grateful for that. I just wish it could have been a better situation. I wish I had made better decisions," Garret told Fox News while promoting his memoir.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).