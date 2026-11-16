Meghan Markle's 4-Word Question To Hallmark Star Kristoffer Polaha Changed His Entire Career

Kristoffer Polaha has become one of Hallmark's biggest stars ever since he starred in 2016's "Dater's Handbook" alongside Meghan Markle. While Polaha didn't think anyone would watch his Hallmark movie with Markle, it became iconic, not only because Markle would date Prince Harry months later, but also because it launched Polaha into Hallmark stardom. What fans may not know is that on the set of their movie, Markle asked Polaha a four-word question that would change his entire career. Polaha recalled to People in January 2026 that it happened after he made suggestions for a shot list when their director seemed stressed about a filming location. "Then Meghan turned to me, and she's like, 'Why aren't you directing? You should be a director,'" Polaha said. That's all it took. "I think that was the first time where I was like, 'I think I should direct. I'm going to move in that direction,'" Polaha added.

Polaha went on to direct a short film and a music video in 2021, before he directed his first independent feature film, "Mimics," which it premiered at the Cordillera International Film Festival in 2025. Polaha starred in it as well, and it turned out to be the perfect move. "I had the time of my life making this film," he told Digital Journal in February 2026. Polaha adores working for Hallmark though and gives them credit for his directing too. " ... the Hallmark movies absolutely informed how I was able to do it and they gave me that fuel I needed to realize you don't need a big budget," he told Woman's World in December 2024. Yet, Markle's words were seemingly Polaha's main inspiration, and he later returned the favor when Markle went through major life changes of her own.