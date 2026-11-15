Katharine Ross Kissed A Lot Of Frogs Before Finding Prince Charming Sam Elliott

It's not uncommon to hear about celebrities getting married more than once. While some marry twice, others do it at least three times. Katharine Ross is one of the celebs who has been married four times,

marrying multiple times during the first two decades of her acting career. She finally met Sam Elliott, her husband of four decades, after kissing quite the number of frogs.

In 1960, Ross married fellow actor and college sweetheart Joel Fabiani. They divorced just two years later. Her 1964 marriage to businessman* John Marion lasted three years. Ross later met cinematographer Conrad Hall while filming the 1969 Western movie "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." They married the year the movie premiered but went their separate ways in 1973, just in time for her to meet her fourth husband. Ross and Gaetano "Tom" Lisi met on the set of "The Stepford Wives" in 1974 and tied the knot the same year. She divorced Lisi in 1979.

Sam Elliott had a background role in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" without his fluffy trademark mustache. However, he was way too shy to approach Ross, who was famous for starring in "The Graduate." "We didn't interact at all," Elliott told The Oklahoman. "I saw her a lot because I knew who she was, and I was just another guy on the lot at that point and time." Fortunately, the two crossed paths again on the set of "The Legacy" in 1978, towards the end of Ross's fourth marriage. Working closely together in London blossomed into a lifelong romance.