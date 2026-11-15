Katharine Ross Kissed A Lot Of Frogs Before Finding Prince Charming Sam Elliott
It's not uncommon to hear about celebrities getting married more than once. While some marry twice, others do it at least three times. Katharine Ross is one of the celebs who has been married four times,
marrying multiple times during the first two decades of her acting career. She finally met Sam Elliott, her husband of four decades, after kissing quite the number of frogs.
In 1960, Ross married fellow actor and college sweetheart Joel Fabiani. They divorced just two years later. Her 1964 marriage to businessman* John Marion lasted three years. Ross later met cinematographer Conrad Hall while filming the 1969 Western movie "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." They married the year the movie premiered but went their separate ways in 1973, just in time for her to meet her fourth husband. Ross and Gaetano "Tom" Lisi met on the set of "The Stepford Wives" in 1974 and tied the knot the same year. She divorced Lisi in 1979.
Sam Elliott had a background role in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" without his fluffy trademark mustache. However, he was way too shy to approach Ross, who was famous for starring in "The Graduate." "We didn't interact at all," Elliott told The Oklahoman. "I saw her a lot because I knew who she was, and I was just another guy on the lot at that point and time." Fortunately, the two crossed paths again on the set of "The Legacy" in 1978, towards the end of Ross's fourth marriage. Working closely together in London blossomed into a lifelong romance.
Ross and Elliott's long-lasting marriage has a splash of creative bliss
Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott fell in love years after their first film together, and it makes their story even sweeter. When The Mercury News asked Ross about whether Elliott's deep voice or his looks drew her in, she replied, "Probably all that and more. We were working together, and one thing led to another." Ross and Elliott purchased their Malibu home in the late '70s and starred in three TV movies together in the early '80s. The actor couple tied the knot in May 1984, and they had their stunning daughter Cleo Rose Elliott a few months later.
Ross and her husband worked on a film together three more times before she took a step back from acting in 2019. In 2017, the "Stepford Wives" star spoke to Groucho Reviews about her experience filming "The Hero" with Elliott, who usually brings his work home with him. "We really enjoy working together, so it's great when work is at home," she said. Elliot also likes working with Ross. The Western actor told the LA Times, "It's a totally positive experience."
When the couple doesn't work together, they exercise trust for each project Elliott takes on. "I usually read everything that Sam is doing, and I know him, and I know the process that he goes through," Ross said in the Groucho interview. "I think he trusts my judgment."