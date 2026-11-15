12 Classic Sitcom Roles That Were Recast Later In The Series

It might be safe to say that everyone — like, literally, everyone — has a favorite sitcom. With their predictable storylines, recognizable characters, and lighthearted humor, sitcoms offer the perfect escape from everyday life, which is perhaps why so many people watch them over and over again, often until they become a source of comfort and nostalgia.

If that sounds familiar to you, then you've probably developed a parasocial relationship or two with your most beloved sitcom characters ... and the actors who play them. Beyond the sitcoms that made them famous, many — think: Jennifer Aniston ("Friends") and Will Smith ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") — go on to have incredibly successful acting careers. On the flip side, some sitcom stars completely disappeared from Hollywood after their show ended and, in some cases, even while their sitcom was still airing!

Speaking of which, there have been plenty of instances in which actors have been switched out in the middle of a sitcom's run. Whether viewers actually noticed? Well, if you've seen any of these shows, you can be the judge of that.