M*A*S*H Star Mike Farrell & Shelley Fabares: Inside Their Real-Life Love Story
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Their crowd-pleasing sitcoms hit the airwaves during different eras, but actors Mike Farrell and Shelley Fabares were one of the small screen's most successful real-life couples. Farrell, a former Marine, is best known for portraying family man Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on "M*A*S*H" from 1975 until the 1983 series finale. He had big combat boots to fill, as he was replacing Wayne Rogers' beloved character, Trapper John. As for Fabares, one of her career-defining roles came when she was cast as strong-minded television anchor Christine Armstrong on "Coach," which ran from 1989 to 1997. These roles earned the husband and wife Emmy nominations.
When Fabares died at age 82 in August 2026, many retrospectives were written covering her incredible career, which included her role as Mary Stone on "The Donna Reed Show" in the '50s and '60s. The '70s series "One Day at a Time" was another notable sitcom credit, proving that the "Johnny Angel" singer made multiple generations laugh.
A few days after all the major entertainment outlets published their obituaries, Fabares' grieving husband shared a heartbreaking Instagram post. It featured a photo of him hugging Fabares, along with the caption, "Miss you... Will always love you." He had previously posted a joint statement with Fabares' family that read in part, "To those closest to her, her greatest legacy was personal: the love she gave so freely, the friendships she treasured, and the family bonds she held dear." That love was always evident when she talked about her relationship with Farrell, who has given as much as he received when speaking about his wife. Hollywood has seen so many short marriages, but Farrell and Fabares enjoyed 42 years together as husband and wife — and their sweet love story is one for the ages.
They worked together before falling in love
Shelley Fabares had only been married to record producer Lou Adler for two years when they separated in 1966, but they didn't finalize their divorce until 1980. As for Mike Farrell, he and Judy Farrell, who played Nurse Able on "M*A*S*H," were married from 1963 to 1983. During that time, the "M*A*S*H" stars became parents, welcoming daughter Erin Farrell in 1963 and son Michael Farrell in 1970. When the latter was born, Mike was starring on "The Interns." Fabares made a guest appearance on one episode of the series in 1971, and what she remembered most about Mike was how much of a proud papa he was.
In a joint appearance with Mike on the "It May Interest You to Know" podcast in 2021, Fabares recalled seeing him showing everyone on set a photo of baby Michael. At the time, Fabares was still mourning the loss of her marriage. "I just kept thinking, 'Oh, that's so wonderful. He's so in love with this boy, his family,'" she said. "It was everything that I had ever wanted but didn't have, and I remember thinking, 'Oh, gosh. He's just so wonderful.'"
In his memoir "Just Call Me Mike: A Journey to Actor and Activist," Mike shares his own first impression of Fabares. "I remember being struck by her beauty, which is not an unusual commodity in Hollywood, but also by how sweet, quiet, and unassuming she was," he writes (via Internet Archive). His assessment of Fabares as "quiet" would become amusing in retrospect; during the podcast interview, she kept joking about how much she could talk once she started going. As for how they met and fell in love, she said, "My version has all the details."
Shelley Fabares was in a relationship when Mike Farrell made his move
Shelley Fabares and Mike Farrell didn't shoot scenes together on "The Interns," so they didn't really get to know each other at that time. In another joint interview on the "That's Classic!" podcast in 2025, Farrell said they would occasionally greet each other at a studio commissary if they were dining there at the same time, but they didn't have an in-depth conversation until they attended an obligatory CBS event in San Francisco.
They were both working for the network — Farrell on "M*A*S*H" and Fabares on "One Day at a Time" — and were surrounded by other stars. But Farrell had returned from a tour of Central America, where a civil war was raging, so he was still grappling with what he had witnessed and struggling to get into the schmoozy spirit of the event. Then he saw a familiar face.
On the "Still Here Hollywood" podcast, Farrell recalled saying to Fabares, "Excuse me, I just would like you to know that, every time I see you, I feel really good and I feel a little calmer." Fabares thanked him for his kind words, and the two spoke again later. As they were leaving, Farrell offered to share a cable car with Fabares, but she was hesitant at first, explaining that she was seeing someone. "Then she turned back, and she said, 'Sure, why not?'" Farrell recalled. A stroll on Fisherman's Wharf followed, and Farrell learned what a patient listener Fabares was as he told her all about his trip to Central America. They parted ways at their hotel, but fate would bring them together once more: When they left for the airport, they were assigned to the same vehicle.
They fell in love and got married at the home of Shelley Fabares' famous aunt
On the "That's Classic!" podcast, Mike Farrell said he and Shelley Fabares were also seated next to each other on their flight back to Los Angeles from San Francisco. They chatted a bit more, with Farrell recalling, "She told me about a problem she was having at 'One Day at a Time' with the writers." He also invited Fabares and her boyfriend to a speech he was giving about his experiences in Central America. She was unable to attend but asked Farrell to let her know if he gave another presentation in the future. It turns out Fabares wasn't just brushing him off — when Farrell invited her to another speech weeks later, she asked if her sister could join her.
The two women had coffee with Farrell after the event, and he remembered Fabares' "One Day at a Time" issues. "I said, 'Did you ever get that problem resolved ...'" Farrell recalled on "Still Here Hollywood." Before he could finish his question, Fabares interjected, "Oh, we're not seeing each other anymore." After this unexpected revelation, Farrell waited a few weeks before asking Fabares out on a date. "As we walked to my car, she looked up and stopped for a moment, then quietly began, 'Star light, star bright, first star I've seen tonight ...'" he writes in "Just Call Me Mike," adding, "I was a goner."
Farrell proposed at a restaurant, but Fabares confessed on "It May Interest You to Know" in 2022: "I don't remember when he said, 'Will you marry me?'" However, she definitely said yes, and the pair tied the knot in 1984 at the home of Fabares' famous aunt, Nanette Fabray, who appeared alongside Fabares on "One Day at a Time" and "Coach."
Mike Farrell's kids struggled with their marriage at first
On "That's Classic!" Shelley Fabares said of marrying Mike Farrell, "That was the smartest thing I could have done, because you see what kind of a person he is." Mike also had zero regrets about his decision, gushing, "I married the most beautiful, the most precious, the most decent, the most honest, the most extraordinary woman I've ever met, and I would be an idiot to let go of her." But initially, Mike's children hoped he would have a change of heart about Fabares.
In "Just Call Me Mike," the actor reveals that his son and daughter wanted their parents to rekindle their relationship, even though their mom had also moved on. "Shelley, bless her, went out of her way to embrace and support them, giving them space and believing that in time they'd come to accept it," he writes. As an example of how his children viewed Fabares, Mike recalls his son, Michael Farrell Jr., once telling her, "You know, since you married my dad, I feel like I've joined the Marines," over a request to help with housework.
With the kids being so unwilling to accept the situation, their parents decided to put in the work to help them adjust. According to Mike, his ex, Judy Farrell, and her new partner also wanted everyone to get along, so the foursome decided to see a family therapist together. He points out in his book that this was almost unheard of back then, but it helped them co-parent more effectively. In 1991, Fabares gave People an update on her relationship with her stepchildren. "It took a lot of love, patience, courage and strength," she said, "but now they have two solid homes, which is what we all wanted."
Shelley Fabares and Mike Farrell shared a passion for activism
Mike Farrell is a passionate activist who has done extensive humanitarian work over the years, supporting causes including gay rights and prison reform. He's also anti-war and got Shelley Fabares to join him on a trip to El Salvador during its violent conflict in the '80s. In "Just Call Me Mike," he recalls some of the horrors they heard about from the locals and how frightening the experience was for Fabares. "Here she was, this sweet, beautiful woman, running afoul of her own government, putting herself at risk in a country at war, spending the night hiding behind a church in a conflict zone," he writes. According to Farrell, Fabares also joined him when he visited a death row inmate named Joe, who told her about the Peace Studies program he and another inmate had co-founded.
One cause that became especially close to Fabares' heart was Alzheimer's awareness. After her mother was diagnosed with the disease, she spoke about her harrowing, heartbreaking experience as a caretaker in the 1992 documentary "Giving Care, Taking Care." She also became involved with the Alzheimer's Association and credited her husband with inspiring her to take an interest in activism. "He's so involved with many things, and I sort of learned from the god of being involved," she joked on "Dystopia Tonight With John Poveromo" in 2022.
At times, Farrell could perhaps be a little too involved, but it seems that being with Fabares encouraged him to take an occasional breather from trying to make the world a better place. On how he changed when they got together, Farrell told People in 1991, "People talk about how much more fun I am. Shelley's allowed people to understand I'm not this unapproachable doomsayer."
Mike Farrell supported Shelley Fabares during a trying time
In the late '80s and early '90s, Shelley Fabares faced the sad reality of gradually losing a loved one to Alzheimer's disease. Of the helplessness she felt while witnessing her mother's deterioration, she told the Tampa Bay Times, "It is called the unending funeral. You can't say goodbye, they can't say hello." Mike Farrell also felt deeply for his wife. "The strain on the caregivers increases exponentially as the victim becomes lost to herself and to them," he observed in "Just Call Me Mike." Just two years before her mother's 1988 diagnosis, Fabares' co-star and dear friend, beloved "The Donna Reed Show" star Donna Reed, had died, so she was in a pretty dark place.
While Farrell lamented that he couldn't do much to help, Fabares praised him for stepping up and being her rock as she spent weeks away with her ailing mother and her on-screen parent, who had pancreatic cancer and underwent surgery a month before her death in 1986. "He was always easing my mind. He ran everything for me," Fabares told People in 1991. "He has become my safe harbor." Fabares' mother died in 1992.
During that time, Fabares was filming "Coach." The series premiered in 1989, and playing Christine Armstrong was a bright spot after losing Reed. "It was thrilling to see her so happy," Farrell writes in his memoir. Fabares found that she could relate to her character's work-life balance struggles, telling The Tampa Bay Times, "I have a wonderful relationship with my husband, but I'm still a career woman." She and Farrell also earned the admiration of her fellow "Coach" cast member Craig T. Nelson, who told People, "They have a superior intellect, and they really are nice people."
Their casting on Superman: The Animated Series was serendipitous
In an interview with The Beat, voice director Andrea Romano revealed that nobody involved in casting for "Superman: The Animated Series" knew Mike Farrell and Shelley Fabares were married when they landed the roles of Clark Kent's parents. "I believe they auditioned individually," Romano explained, adding that she was thrilled to learn they were real-life spouses. "They were just so naturally good and I have to attribute some of that to the fact that they are actually married and comfortable with each other," she said.
The couple had worked together before portraying Ma and Pa Kent. They also played spouses in a 1983 TV movie Farrell co-produced titled "Memorial Day." It follows a group of Vietnam veterans haunted by their wartime experiences. After that, Farrell was cast as an ex-boyfriend of Fabares' character, Christine Armstrong, in a 1990 episode of "Coach" titled "A Jerk at the Opera." In the episode, the exes go to the opera together, which Hayden (Craig T. Nelson) isn't too happy about — he even shows up to spy on them. Christine is livid with Hayden but turns her ex down when he suggests they rekindle their romance.
Speaking of the role on "It May Interest You to Know," Farrell said, "They thought that was a funny idea, and I thought it was, too." Fabares also remembered the experience fondly. "We had a wonderful time. We're very comfortable working with each other," she said on "That's Classic!" Far from being uncomfortable watching his wife pretend to have feelings for another man on "Coach," Farrell was a big fan of the sitcom. "I used to sit in the audience every Friday night when they taped, and I loved it," he revealed on "Still Here Hollywood."
Mike Farrell lovingly cared for his wife during her scary health struggles
In "Just Call Me Mike," Mike Farrell recalls his alarm when Shelley Fabares began experiencing mysterious health issues, including fatigue, weight loss, and difficulty speaking. She was shooting "Coach" at the time and even believed she was dying one day at work. Farrell was at the forefront of her mind. "I was just thinking, I wish I could say thank you, and then I loved him one more time," she said on "InnerVIEWS with Ernie Manouse" in 2011.
Fabares became so ill that she was forced to stop working, and in 1999, an esophageal bleed sent her to the emergency room. It was then that she learned she would need a liver transplant. "I probably found it harder to accept than she did," Farrell writes in his book. However, when Fabares later learned that a potential donor had been found, he recalls, "Shelley said she didn't think her condition was that critical and the organ should go to someone who needed it." But in October 2000, she underwent liver transplant surgery. Farrell became her caregiver during her recovery, and in a 2003 interview with Cedars-Sinai (via Newswise), Fabares said, "He's just monumental, and I don't know how I could have gotten through this without him." While she was ill, Farrell took her to the hair salon appointment where she decided to get the signature pink streaks she rocked for years. "He loves it," she said on "That's Classic!" of Farrell's feelings about the fun look.
The happy couple enjoyed over a quarter of a century more together after Fabares' transplant. Four months before Fabares' heartbreaking death, Farrell said on "Still Here Hollywood," "My wife is just a dream ... I'm the luckiest man in the world."