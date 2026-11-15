M*A*S*H Star Mike Farrell & Shelley Fabares: Inside Their Real-Life Love Story

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Their crowd-pleasing sitcoms hit the airwaves during different eras, but actors Mike Farrell and Shelley Fabares were one of the small screen's most successful real-life couples. Farrell, a former Marine, is best known for portraying family man Captain B.J. Hunnicutt on "M*A*S*H" from 1975 until the 1983 series finale. He had big combat boots to fill, as he was replacing Wayne Rogers' beloved character, Trapper John. As for Fabares, one of her career-defining roles came when she was cast as strong-minded television anchor Christine Armstrong on "Coach," which ran from 1989 to 1997. These roles earned the husband and wife Emmy nominations.

When Fabares died at age 82 in August 2026, many retrospectives were written covering her incredible career, which included her role as Mary Stone on "The Donna Reed Show" in the '50s and '60s. The '70s series "One Day at a Time" was another notable sitcom credit, proving that the "Johnny Angel" singer made multiple generations laugh.

A few days after all the major entertainment outlets published their obituaries, Fabares' grieving husband shared a heartbreaking Instagram post. It featured a photo of him hugging Fabares, along with the caption, "Miss you... Will always love you." He had previously posted a joint statement with Fabares' family that read in part, "To those closest to her, her greatest legacy was personal: the love she gave so freely, the friendships she treasured, and the family bonds she held dear." That love was always evident when she talked about her relationship with Farrell, who has given as much as he received when speaking about his wife. Hollywood has seen so many short marriages, but Farrell and Fabares enjoyed 42 years together as husband and wife — and their sweet love story is one for the ages.