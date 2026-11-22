The "Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" celebrated the show's iconic alumni when it aired in February 2025. Several past stars, including Steve Martin and Martin Short, took part in the milestone, yet one major '70s cast member was noticeably snubbed: Chevy Chase.

Chase was part of "SNL's" debut season in 1975, where he became its breakout star and the first to anchor its infamous "Weekend Update" segment. However, he left the show in the middle of Season 2 for movie roles, and in the trailer for his 2025 documentary, "I'm Chevy Chase, and You're Not," he admitted, "It was a mistake to leave SNL." He also revealed in the documentary how "upsetting" it was not being included in the show's anniversary special, especially since his predecessor, Bill Murray, did the "Weekend Update" segment instead of him. "Somebody's made a bad mistake there ... They should've had me on that stage. It hurt," Chase said (via People).

Chase did text the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, about the snub, and Michaels even took part in Chase's documentary, where he shared his side of the story. "There were a couple versions of ['Weekend Update'], and we went back and forth on that. There was also a caution from somebody that I don't want to name that Chevy, you know, wasn't as focused," Michaels admitted. Someone clearly didn't want Chase there, which unfortunately makes sense due to his controversial past and the glaringly obvious signs that Chase's reputation in Hollywood will never recover.