SNL's 50th Anniversary Celebrated Iconic Alumni, But One Major '70s Cast Member Was Snubbed
The "Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special" celebrated the show's iconic alumni when it aired in February 2025. Several past stars, including Steve Martin and Martin Short, took part in the milestone, yet one major '70s cast member was noticeably snubbed: Chevy Chase.
Chase was part of "SNL's" debut season in 1975, where he became its breakout star and the first to anchor its infamous "Weekend Update" segment. However, he left the show in the middle of Season 2 for movie roles, and in the trailer for his 2025 documentary, "I'm Chevy Chase, and You're Not," he admitted, "It was a mistake to leave SNL." He also revealed in the documentary how "upsetting" it was not being included in the show's anniversary special, especially since his predecessor, Bill Murray, did the "Weekend Update" segment instead of him. "Somebody's made a bad mistake there ... They should've had me on that stage. It hurt," Chase said (via People).
Chase did text the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, about the snub, and Michaels even took part in Chase's documentary, where he shared his side of the story. "There were a couple versions of ['Weekend Update'], and we went back and forth on that. There was also a caution from somebody that I don't want to name that Chevy, you know, wasn't as focused," Michaels admitted. Someone clearly didn't want Chase there, which unfortunately makes sense due to his controversial past and the glaringly obvious signs that Chase's reputation in Hollywood will never recover.
Chevy Chase has a controversial reputation
Chevy Chase may have been hurt by his "SNL 50th Anniversary Special" snub, but the "National Lampoons Vacation" star doesn't have the best track record on the sketch comedy show. Thanks to a string of bad behavior, there's a long list of celebs who can't stand Chase. The actor was reportedly even banned from hosting "SNL" in 1997 for apparently mistreating the cast and hitting Cheri Oteri in the head during rehearsal. That wasn't the first time he was violent on set either; in 1978, he got into a fight with another costar. "Billy Murray and I came to fisticuffs ... but Belushi got in the middle, and we both ended up hitting John," Chase recalled to Esquire in 2010.
Chase was also said to be verbally abusive when he returned to "SNL" in 1985. He allegedly insulted Robert Downey Jr.'s father and made homophobic remarks to cast member Terry Sweeney. Others outside of "SNL" have called Chase difficult to work with too, and in 2013 he was fired from "Community" for using a racist slur after disagreeing with the show's creator. Chase has brushed off the criticism over the years, saying in his 2025 documentary, "I don't think a lot of people have the happiness I have. I am who I am, and I like who I am." Although there's no excuse for his bad behavior, tragic details about Chase shaped him, and other former co-stars appeared in his documentary to support him.