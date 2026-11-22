There are lots of great opening credits for sitcoms. "Full House" fans have had that theme song stuck in their head since the late '80s. The theme song to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was an entire rap that was shortened to fit within the time constraints of network TV. Viewers of "Friends" would've gotten choked up by the sincerity of the lyrics (most notably, "I'll be there for you, when the rain starts to pour. I'll be there for you, like I've been there before. I'll be there for you, 'cause you're there for me, too) every time the theme song played if it weren't for the frenetic yet iconic clapping interlude. Of all the genres of television, sitcoms by far have the best opening credits.

Some of the best sitcom opening credits of all time came from '70s shows. And that's because the '70s were a great decade for TV. Groundbreaking series like "Good Times" and "The Brady Bunch" dominated the decade, as did shows that left indelible impacts on comedy, like "All in the Family" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." And what else did these fantastic shows have in common? They were all anchored by a truly great theme song. Take a look at the best sitcom opening credits of the '70s, ranked according to sound, theme, and legacy.