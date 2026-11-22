The Best Sitcom Opening Credits Of The '70s, Ranked
There are lots of great opening credits for sitcoms. "Full House" fans have had that theme song stuck in their head since the late '80s. The theme song to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" was an entire rap that was shortened to fit within the time constraints of network TV. Viewers of "Friends" would've gotten choked up by the sincerity of the lyrics (most notably, "I'll be there for you, when the rain starts to pour. I'll be there for you, like I've been there before. I'll be there for you, 'cause you're there for me, too) every time the theme song played if it weren't for the frenetic yet iconic clapping interlude. Of all the genres of television, sitcoms by far have the best opening credits.
Some of the best sitcom opening credits of all time came from '70s shows. And that's because the '70s were a great decade for TV. Groundbreaking series like "Good Times" and "The Brady Bunch" dominated the decade, as did shows that left indelible impacts on comedy, like "All in the Family" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." And what else did these fantastic shows have in common? They were all anchored by a truly great theme song. Take a look at the best sitcom opening credits of the '70s, ranked according to sound, theme, and legacy.
11. The Jeffersons
One of the best sitcom openings from the '70s was the theme song for "The Jeffersons." The Norman Lear-created show, a spin-off of "All in the Family," followed the eponymous Jefferson family as they moved from Queens to Manhattan after their patriarch found success through his dry-cleaning business. The lyrics of the song perfectly match the premise of the show. "Movin' on up to the East Side, to a deluxe apartment in the sky," the first phrase of the theme song goes. "Finally got a piece of the pie," the lyrics continue. The lyrics, coupled with its Motown-inspired sound, made this theme song one of the most memorable from the era. "This song will remain a classic until the end of time," one fan wrote on YouTube.
Interestingly, the co-writer of the song, Ja'Net Dubois, had little idea what the show was about when she wrote the jingle. Dubois was working for Lear at the time, and she asked for something to do. He told her to write the theme for the show, and without giving her much to go off, she wrote the lyrics based on her own life experience. Lear was pleased with the result, and the song became the crowning achievement of Dubois' career. The late performer was always asked to play the song, often in different styles.
10. All in the Family
If someone heard the opening credits from "All in the Family" without any context, they might have serious questions about what they're listening to. The song is performed by Carroll O'Connor as Archie Bunker and Jean Stapleton as Edith Bunker, sitting around a piano, O'Connor holding a cigar and Stapleton singing loudly off-key, almost yodeling, about how things used to be. "Those were the days," the last line of the theme song goes.
Though the performance is a bit jarring upon first listen, it actually perfectly encapsulates the show. "All in the Family" is helmed by a man with socially dated ideas of what life should be like, trying to keep up with what life is actually like, and the show's theme song subtly hints at that premise without overtly stating what the series and its main character are about. The episodes were bookended by a closing theme, too, which is especially rare in TV today. But it did its job of closing out each episode by mirroring the beginning. "The remarkable thing about these opening and closing sequences is how much they evoke a sense of the past. Even if you weren't from that era, it genuinely feels like a window into yesteryear," one fan wrote on YouTube about the theme. The opening song hasn't lasted as a standalone song like some of its contemporaries, but it's still a brilliant example of what an opening theme can be.
9. Good Times
The "Good Times" theme song also did a good job of preparing viewers for what they're about to watch. The theme song, composed by Dave Grusin and written by Alan and Marilyn Bergman, is mostly soulful and upbeat. It also has moments of tension that are ultimately resolved with plenty of personality. The sitcom was one of the most notable and progressive of the '70s, thanks to its predominantly Black cast and fearlessness in addressing challenging or taboo topics. Through it all, the characters managed to get through life and find the upside, just as is referenced in the lyrics of the theme song. "Keeping your head above water, making a way when you can ... ain't we lucky we got 'em, good times," the lyrics express.
The theme song even informed the show's creator, Norman Lear, of a detail before the series aired. In an interview with Time Out, Alan and Marilyn shared that the song lyrics came before the title of the show. "For 'Good Times,' [Lear] didn't have a title. We came up with it for the song," Marilyn said. The duo also clarified the lyrics to a much-debated line of the song. "It's 'hanging in and jiving,'" Marilyn confirmed.
8. The Partridge Family
"The Partridge Family" was all about a family rock band, so it was imperative that they had a good opening theme song. And it did. The show actually had two different theme songs — one in the first season and another in the following three — but it was the second theme song, "Come On Get Happy," that stuck. The song didn't just stick as the theme for the remainder of the show. Thanks to its upbeat tempo, heartwarming lyrics, and catchy melody, the theme song is still one of the most recognizable and beloved in TV history.
The theme song worked well on multiple levels. It laid out the show thematically — a group of people working together to spread love and joy and find happiness. It also gave literal hints to what the show was about. "Hello, world. Hear the song that we're singing," the song directs. Just 10 seconds into the theme song, viewers were already acquainted with the show.
7. The Love Boat
The theme song for "The Love Boat" is timeless. It's groovy and romantic, just like the show, and it's become the soundtrack for cruises, too. Indeed, the opening number of "The Love Boat" is used as the theme song for Princess Cruises. In 2024, "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham recorded a version of the song for an advertisement for the cruise line. The song clearly has serious staying power, and its real-life applications beyond scripted television are a testament to how well it was written.
And just who composed the song? It was Charles Fox, composer of hits like "Killing Me Softly with His Song" and other TV music for shows like "Happy Days" and "Laverne & Shirley." Paul Williams wrote the lyrics. When Fox went to play the song for executive producer Aaron Spelling's approval, there were no cassette tapes for him to use. He searched for some instrumentalists to play the song live, but there were no pianos available. So Fox improvised. "I finally said, 'All right, Aaron, here goes. Love, exciting and new, come aboard we will welcome you. The love boat,' and I sang the song a cappella like that, snapping my fingers," Fox said in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation. Clearly, Spelling approved, and no instruments were needed to prove that Fox had nailed the theme song.
6. The Brady Bunch
"The Brady Bunch" is a memorable TV show with a cultural impact that has lasted decades. One of the most memorable parts of the show is its theme song. Starting with the lyrics, "Here's the story of a lovely lady," the opening theme instantly orients audiences to the show's premise, which perfectly establishes its fun, light, and lovable tone. The theme song was also memorable thanks to its visuals. For the opening, the cast of "The Brady Bunch" was filmed in separate boxes that were edited together to form a distinct visual effect. The filming technique had been used a few times prior to "The Brady Bunch," but the sitcom was so popular that it became known as "The Brady Bunch" effect.
The filming technique is still used today, and thanks to modern technology, it's much easier to achieve. But it wasn't a simple task for the cast of the sitcom. "Filming those credits was probably one of the most uncomfortable things of all that we had to do," Barry Williams said on an episode of "TV We Love." "Insidiously difficult. You don't know what you're doing ... They weren't really sure where we were going to be in those boxes," Christopher Knight said (via Upworthy). The actors' discomfort resulted in one of the most iconic opening themes of any show in TV history.
5. Laverne & Shirley
The opening credits to "Laverne & Shirley" are a true anthem. "Give us any chance, we'll take it. Give us any rule, we'll break it. We're gonna make our dreams come true, doing it our way," the lyrics inspire. The show follows the eponymous characters, two single women navigating life in the '50s and '60s. Upbeat and easy to sing along to, the theme song has stayed influential for decades because its lyrics are relatable and inspirational in all kinds of circumstances. It's a timeless show with a timeless theme song.
Interestingly, the song's composer, Charles Fox (Norman Gimbel wrote the lyrics), didn't know much about the show when he wrote the opening credits. "We wrote kind of a gentle song that was called 'Hoping Our Dreams Will Come True.' And we played it for the producers, and they said, 'You know, it's really a nice song, but this is not our characters. Our characters are not going to 'wish and hope.' They're going to take the bull by the horns; they're going to make life happen. It's two strong-minded girls,'" Fox told Song Facts of the creative process. With that note in mind, Fox and Gimbel changed the lyrics to reflect the strong-willed women, and they had a hit on their hands.
4. Barney Miller
Before the theme song for "Succession" almost became more iconic than the show itself, before the Season 2 theme song for "The White Lotus" was being remixed at clubs, before everyone was bopping their heads along to the intro of "The Office," and even before the legendary bass riff ushered in new episodes of "Seinfeld," "Barney Miller" was opening with a purely instrumental theme song. The series wasn't the first to feature just music in its opening credits, but for many years, it was the best example of the practice. Musically, there is no better song on this list. It begins with a bass line before adding a smooth electric guitar, piano, horns, and drums, transitioning from cool jazz to a soft anthem. It's a jam throughout, and the only reasons it's not as famous as some of its counterparts, both old and modern, are that it doesn't have lyrics and was crafted in the era of social media.
One of the musical geniuses behind the theme song was bassist Chuck Berghofer, a musician who worked with icons like Nancy Sinatra, Joni Mitchell, and the Beach Boys. Berghofer was asked to play on an existing track, and his amendment made the song what it was. "I showed up with my electric bass ... The producer came out and said, 'Can you do something on the bass? This guy is a cop in New York. Can we just start it out with the bass?' So I played that lick and he said, 'Yeah, that's it!'" Berghofer told No Treble about making the song.
3. Three's Company
The plot of "Three's Company" is a quirky idea for a show, and it has an eccentric theme song to match. But it was perfect. Following two young women and one young man as they live together in one apartment and lie to their landlords, the '70s and '80s sitcom "Three's Company" was a hoot and a hit, and its theme song was just about as successful. The opening lyrics, "Come and knock on our door, we've been waiting for you," are some of the most memorable in TV history, making for a theme song audiences can sing along to after just a few watches.
The musicality of the show matches perfectly, too. The aforementioned lyrics are bolstered by satisfying soprano echoes, and they're followed by some harmonies that are ever so tense before their resolution, mirroring the events of the show. The theme song did its job of becoming synonymous with the show, and there aren't many opening credits, from '70s sitcoms or otherwise, that are more legendary than the one from "Three's Company."
2. The Mary Tyler Moore Show
The theme song to "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" is sublime. It's charming and calm, sweet and memorable. The lyrics perfectly encapsulate Mary as a character, and they're about the loveliest things one could say about a person. "Who can turn the world on with her smile? Who can take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile? Well, it's you girl, and you should know it," the lyrics go. Who wouldn't love to be described that way? The theme changed a little bit over the course of the seasons to reflect where Mary was at each stage of the show, but the essence of the song, called "Love is All Around," remained, as did its status as one of the best opening credits of '70s sitcoms.
The song was written by composer Sonny Curtis. While many theme songs outline the premise of a show, this one stuck to describing the main character because of the information Curtis was given prior to writing. "It wasn't a script, just a description. I've always thought that was kinda lucky, because they didn't give me a lot of information. It just said, 'A girl from the Midwest moves to Minneapolis.' She got jilted I believe. 'Gets a job at a newsroom, gets an apartment she has a hard time affording.' You know, that kinda stuff," Curtis told Performing Songwriter.
1. Happy Days
Few theme songs in all of television are as iconic as the one from "Happy Days," and none of its competitors come from '70s sitcoms. The opening to "Happy Days" (see its cast), also titled "Happy Days," does exactly what an opening theme should do. It expertly establishes the tone of the show and prepares the audience for what they're about to watch. Beyond that, it's catchy and fun, has simple yet unforgettable lyrics, and is familiar to people even if they haven't seen the show.
The song did have a bit of an advantage, though. The first two seasons of the show had a different theme song, "Rock Around the Clock." This song fit the '50s theme, but it didn't quite capture the essence of the show like its replacement. But with a couple of seasons of the show to work off, the composers had a better idea of what they were writing for. Still, the composers could've botched the rewrite, and they didn't. Instead, they wrote one of the most famous opening credits in TV history.
Methodology
We created this ranking using a combination of musicality, how well the song matches the show, and staying power, among other metrics.