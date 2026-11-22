10 Vintage Western TV Shows That Fans Of Yellowstone Should Watch
It's no secret that "Yellowstone" is one of the biggest modern Western TV series out there, although for those who enjoy a good blast from the past, there are plenty of vintage shows worth checking out. Taylor Sheridan hit a home run of epic proportions in 2018, the year that everyone first met the Dutton family and their dramatically prized ranch in Montana. What exactly makes "Yellowstone" so popular, so much that it's evolved into a full-on franchise?
If you ask us, "Yellowstone" (and its subsequent spin-offs) perfects mixing traditional Western values with contemporary ways of storytelling. That said, Sheridan's success wouldn't have been nearly possible without a good chunk of TV series that came before it. While there are plenty of modern shows to stream nowadays, there's something special about turning back the clock to watch Western shows made before, let's say, 1975. Done rewatching "Yellowstone" for the fifth time and looking for something else to enjoy? Give these old programs a try.
Bonanza (1959-1973)
First up on our list is "Bonanza," an early NBC staple that lasted for 14 seasons. Fun fact: "Bonanza" remains one of the longest-running Western TV series of all time. To make a long story short, the show revolves around the ranch-owning Cartwright family: Ben (portrayed by Lorne Greene), Adam (Pernell Roberts), Eric "Hoss" (Dan Blocker), and "Little Joe" (Michael Landon in one of his most iconic roles).
While Landon passed away in 1991, he does have a unique connection to "Yellowstone." It turns out that his daughter, Jennifer Landon, appeared as Teeter in 33 episodes of Sheridan's hit series. She told the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in 2014, "When I watch [my dad's] shows, I can see that even though he's acting, he is always tethered to the audience. Even today I can feel the connection he and I had."
"Bonanza" and "Yellowstone" have been compared several times over the years, a natural indicator that fans of the latter are in for a treat with the former. Taylor Sheridan even told TV Insider just before "Yellowstone" debuted that his series is "an R-rated 'Bonanza.'" Sheridan continued, "It's like [classic Western director] John Ford came back from the dead and decided to make a TV show."
Rawhide (1959-1965)
It may sound hard to believe now, but Clint Eastwood actually launched his career with this TV Western. "Rawhide" ran for over 200 episodes across 8 seasons on CBS; instead of focusing on a ranch family, this series centers on Gil Favor (played by Eric Fleming) and Rowdy Yates (Eastwood), two cattle drovers traveling from Texas to Missouri.
"Rawhide" won four Fictional Television Drama awards during its run for the episodes "Incident at Dragoon Crossing" (Season 3, Episode 3), "The Sendoff" (Season 4, Episode 2), "Incident of Iron Bull" (Season 6, Episode 2), and "Corporal Dasovik" (Season 7, Episode 10). The series was also nominated for a Golden Globe and two Writers' Guild of America Awards.
While Fleming unexpectedly passed away in 1966, Eastwood went on to star in some of the most recognizable Western movies out there. In 2022, Taylor Sheridan shared some of the inspirations behind "Yellowstone" with Variety. The first movie on Sheridan's list? "Unforgiven" (1992), of course. Eastwood directed, produced, and starred in the hard-to-dispute masterpiece.
Gunsmoke (1955-1975)
You don't need to be a true fan of "Gunsmoke" to know it's a landmark Western drama. Remember how we mentioned that "Bonanza" is one of the longest-running Westerns? Well, it's "Gunsmoke" that holds the number one spot: it boasts more than 600 episodes over 20 seasons. The CBS TV series mainly follows U.S. Marshall Matt Dillon (portrayed by James Arness) and all his attempts to protect the residents of Dodge City, Kansas.
"Gunsmoke" was nominated for 15 Primetime Emmys during its 2 decades on air, with 5 wins in total: Best Editing (1958), Best Dramatic Series With Continuing Characters (1958), Best Supporting Actor for Dennis Weaver (1959), Outstanding Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role for Milburn Stone (1968), and Outstanding Achievement in Film Sound Editing (1970).
What happened to TV's favorite cowboys when "Gunsmoke" ended? It turns out that one actor, Buck Taylor (who portrayed Newly O'Brien), went on to star in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone," as well as the movie "Hell or High Water" (2016). "I'm not over-exposed, which is fine with me. That gives me a chance at another good series later," Buck predicted back in 1970 (via MeTV).
The High Chaparral (1967-1971)
If you decide to watch "Bonanza" and like what you see, try "The High Chaparral" next. Both NBC series were created and scored by the same people, after all: David Dortort and David Rose, respectively. This Western, which ran for nearly 100 episodes over 4 seasons, primarily revolves around Big John Cannon (Leif Erickson), who runs a ranch in Arizona Territory with his family.
Rudy Ramos, who played Wind in 7 episodes of "The High Chaparral," went on to star in 11 episodes of "Yellowstone." Ramos told INSP in 2022, "There's a lot of similarities with 'Yellowstone' and 'High Chaparral'. You asked me why I thought 'Chaparral' was so popular. It was the storyline, the writing, and then the people that did the roles, and brought those words to life."
"By the time the 'Bonanza' production team got to ['The] High Chaparral' they had more or less perfected the trick of compressing exciting and believable characters in tight relevant plots," an IMDb user reminisced in 2021. "This wonderful creation will continue to live in the minds of people of all ages and generations yet to come forever."
The Lone Ranger (1949-1957)
Long before there was "The Lone Ranger" (2013) with Armie Hammer and Johnny Depp, there was ABC's five-season TV series "The Lone Ranger." Set in the American West, the show revolves around the Lone Ranger (mostly portrayed by Clayton Moore, briefly played by John Hart), a Texas Ranger who survives being left for dead. The Lone Ranger attempts to deliver justice with Tonto (Jay Silverheels), the man who helps him survive.
Interestingly, "The Lone Ranger" was nominated for Best Children's Show at the 1951 Primetime Emmy Awards. It received two more shoutouts decades later; if that's not proof of its longevity, we don't know what is. Moore's portrayal of The Lone Ranger was nominated for the Best Crimestopper TV Land Award in 2005. In 2025, the series won an Online Film & Television Association award.
"There can be no denying that 'The Lone Ranger' is the quintessential TV Western of the 1950s. It is the one show that has proved, time and again, to be a real favorite of both children and adults alike," one IMDb user declared in 2013. "Actor Clayton Moore was the absolute embodiment of this mysterious, masked crime-fighter."
The Virginian (1962-1971)
While "The Virginian" automatically sounds like it takes place in Virginia, it's actually set in the small town of Medicine Bow, Wyoming. Loosely based on Owen Wister's 1902 novel "The Virginian, A Horseman of the Plains," the nine-season NBC series primarily revolves around the so-called Virginian (portrayed by James Drury), a ranch foreman attempting to keep order. Other characters include Trampas (Doug McClure) and Betsy Garth (Roberta Shore).
"The Virginian" won two Western Heritage Awards as it aired: one in 1966 for "The Horse Fighter" (Season 4, Episode 13) and one in 1968 for "Bitter Autumn" (Season 6, Episode 8); "The Horse Fighter" was also nominated for a Writers' Guild of America Award. Across the ocean, the series took home a Best Series Award in Brazil.
"It is my absolute favorite show right next to all my other favorites. I am just loving this show. I can't stop watching it," a Reddit user gushed in 2024. Another Reddit user added, "As to The Virginian character, what's not to like? He's loyal, strong, hard working, polite and wants to do the right thing. James Drury is perfect as the 'Boss Man.'"
Cheyenne (1955-1962)
"Cheyenne" may not be the most instantly recognizable Western today, but it broke several TV molds back in the day: it was the first Western drama to have one-hour episodes, as well as the first Western produced by Warner Bros. With over 100 episodes spread across 7 seasons, this ABC hit revolves around Cheyenne Bodie (played by Clint Walker), a Civil War veteran traveling around the American West.
"Cheyenne" was nominated for one Primetime Emmy in 1957; Robert Watts received a Best Editing nomination for "The Bounty Killers" (Season 2, Episode 4). The series won a Television Achievement Golden Globe that same year, although it was shared with other programs like "The Mickey Mouse Club" and "This Is Your Life."
"I was 5 years old when Cheyenne premiered in 1955. My parents and I were glued to the screen every week. Clint Walker was a mountain of a man," an IMDb user wrote in 2017, more than six decades later (Walker passed away in 2018). "I have been watching reruns of 'Cheyenne' for the past year and it brought back memories of why I loved the show during my youth."
The Rifleman (1958-1963)
If "The Golden Girls" has one of the best opening credits of the '80s, "The Rifleman" arguably tops the list for the '50s. This ABC Western introduces viewers to Lucas McCain (portrayed by Chuck Connors), a Civil War veteran who buys a ranch in New Mexico Territory. Throughout the five-season series, Lucas navigates life while raising his son, Mark (Johnny Crawford), as a single father.
"The Rifleman" received two Primetime Emmy nominations as it aired, both in 1959: one for Best Western Series, and the other on Crawford's behalf for Best Supporting Actor in a Dramatic Series. The episode "The Sheridan Story" (Season 1, Episode 16), written by Cyril Hume, was also nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award.
Scores of social media users shared their appreciation for "The Rifleman" in 2026, proof that the series still has a timeless factor to it. "I'm currently watching the show for the first time on INSP and it's now in my top 3 to 5 TV Westerns ever!" one Reddit user commented. "Chuck Connors and Johnny Crawford are superb. The Lucas-Mark father-son dynamic is very authentic and carries the series."
Laramie (1959-1963)
While Laramie from "Yellowstone" is beyond gorgeous in real life, the classic Western "Laramie" is also quite a sight for sore eyes. This four-season wonder from NBC follows two brothers, Slim (played by John Smith) and Andy Sherman (Robert Crawford Jr.), as they attempt to keep their family ranch afloat in the Wyoming Territory. To make things work, Slim operates a stagecoach station with Jess Harper (Robert Fuller).
"Laramie" didn't win any major awards during its run, but it did make a big cultural impact in the United States. The series was an even bigger hit across the world — Japan couldn't get enough of it! The show reportedly held a 43% rating among the Japanese at one point; naturally, when Fuller paid a visit in 1961, he was welcomed with open arms.
"Laramie. Best western made for TV classic western ever," one IMDb user declared in their 2026 review. "Try this show. Each season it also grows stronger. They don't make them this way anymore ... You'll understand why this show is a cult fave/a drama that is so satisfying for viewers."
Maverick (1957-1962)
As the cherry on top of this list of vintage Westerns for "Yellowstone" lovers, there's "Maverick." Sure, there are guns, vast landscapes, and a whole lot of trouble, but when in doubt, this ABC series relies on comedy, not drama. With more than 120 episodes over 5 seasons, viewers tune into the adventures of the Maverick family: Bret (James Garner), Bart (Jack Kelly), Beau (Roger Moore), and Brent (Robert Colbert).
"Maverick" only won one Primetime Emmy during its heyday, although in a big category: it took home the award for Best Western Series in 1959. The series was nominated for nine Emmys in total, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Garner, Best Editing, Best Dramatic Series with Continuing Characters, and Best New Program in 1958.
"Somewhere in 2017 or 2018 I came across this legendary TV series and I just got hooked," an IMDb user wrote in 2023. "All in all the show is an exemplary western, with comedy and drama mixed together in just about equal proportions and eloquent dialogues, interesting scripts and absolutely amazing main characters."