It's no secret that "Yellowstone" is one of the biggest modern Western TV series out there, although for those who enjoy a good blast from the past, there are plenty of vintage shows worth checking out. Taylor Sheridan hit a home run of epic proportions in 2018, the year that everyone first met the Dutton family and their dramatically prized ranch in Montana. What exactly makes "Yellowstone" so popular, so much that it's evolved into a full-on franchise?

If you ask us, "Yellowstone" (and its subsequent spin-offs) perfects mixing traditional Western values with contemporary ways of storytelling. That said, Sheridan's success wouldn't have been nearly possible without a good chunk of TV series that came before it. While there are plenty of modern shows to stream nowadays, there's something special about turning back the clock to watch Western shows made before, let's say, 1975. Done rewatching "Yellowstone" for the fifth time and looking for something else to enjoy? Give these old programs a try.