Gunsmoke: What Happened To TV's Favorite Cowboys When The Western Ended?

For two sensational decades, the Western TV hit "Gunsmoke" kept audiences on the edge of their seats week after week as they watched the heroic U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon fight to keep Dodge City safe from dangerous foes. James Arness memorably headlined the series and shared the screen with fellow stars including Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and Dennis Weaver, the popular show airing from 1955 to 1975.

A spinoff of the successful radio program of the same name, "Gunsmoke" and its fearless cowboys helped make TV history as the landmark Western drama once held the title as the longest-running scripted primetime series of all time. Saying goodbye to beloved characters like the amusingly grouchy Festus Haggen and spunky Miss Kitty is never easy, and viewers couldn't help but wonder what happened to Matt Dillon and the gang after the show's conclusion.

While some cast members like Arness and Weaver stayed put in Hollywood, others opted to pursue different creative passions or simply retired from the industry altogether. Curious fans will enjoy discovering what became of the "Gunsmoke" crew and learn what new adventures these iconic cowboys embarked upon.