Gunsmoke: What Happened To TV's Favorite Cowboys When The Western Ended?
For two sensational decades, the Western TV hit "Gunsmoke" kept audiences on the edge of their seats week after week as they watched the heroic U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon fight to keep Dodge City safe from dangerous foes. James Arness memorably headlined the series and shared the screen with fellow stars including Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and Dennis Weaver, the popular show airing from 1955 to 1975.
A spinoff of the successful radio program of the same name, "Gunsmoke" and its fearless cowboys helped make TV history as the landmark Western drama once held the title as the longest-running scripted primetime series of all time. Saying goodbye to beloved characters like the amusingly grouchy Festus Haggen and spunky Miss Kitty is never easy, and viewers couldn't help but wonder what happened to Matt Dillon and the gang after the show's conclusion.
While some cast members like Arness and Weaver stayed put in Hollywood, others opted to pursue different creative passions or simply retired from the industry altogether. Curious fans will enjoy discovering what became of the "Gunsmoke" crew and learn what new adventures these iconic cowboys embarked upon.
James Arness remained a staple on the small screen
For 20 years, James Arness starred as beloved TV hero Marshal Matt Dillon, the actor playing the iconic role throughout the span of five decades. Following the conclusion of the groundbreaking series, Arness headlined the acclaimed Western series "How the West Was Won" and stuck to the thrilling genre with appearances in "The Macahans," "McCain's Law," and "The Alamo: 13 Days of Glory."
He donned his Marshal badge once again for 1987's "Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge" and four TV movies in the '90s, Arness becoming synonymous with the legendary lawman. Arness was always appreciative of his time spent on the hit show. "I never had a time when I thought, Gee, I have been doing this long enough; I've got to go do something else. I never had that feeling at all," he said in a 2006 interview with "Newsmaker of the Week."
"I feel like the luckiest guy in the world, because all these things just happened to me." He released his memoir "James Arness: An Autobiography" in 2001 with a foreword from his co-star Burt Reynolds. "I've done over two hundred TV shows and over seventy-five features and I can't think of any actor whose behavior on the set and off was more unpretentious than Jim's," Reynolds wrote (via Wide Open Country). Arness died in 2011 at the age of 88 from natural causes.
Milburn Stone retired after enjoying a decades-spanning career
Like James Arness, actor Milburn Stone was a fixture of "Gunsmoke" throughout its dazzling TV run, appearing in all but seven episodes in 1971. The seasoned star had already been in Hollywood for decades after starting out in vaudeville in the late '20s and '30s and had notable roles in "Captive Wild Woman," "The Frozen Ghost," and "Arrowhead." When the Western said goodbye to audiences, Stone promptly retired from acting to spend time with his wife Jane Garrison.
Burt Reynolds attributed his own leading man reign to Stone, who encouraged him to move on from "Gunsmoke" once his movie career began blossoming in 1965. "Well, when I came back after doing a movie [during the summer hiatus], Milburn said, 'Your movies are taking off — get out of here,'" he recounted to Cowboys & Indians in 2016, praising Stone's wisdom and kindness.
"I said, 'Don't you like me?' He said, total gentleman that he was, 'I love your work. But it's time to think about your movie career.' I knew he was the smartest guy on the set — I always thought that," Reynolds said. "He was so wonderful. So I quit." After previously undergoing heart bypass surgery in 1971, Stone died from a heart attack in 1980 at 75.
Amanda Blake devoted herself to animal activism
Amanda Blake became a household name when she starred as the spirited saloon owner Kitty Russell, the actor portraying the fiery character for all but one season of "Gunsmoke." She reportedly left the series in 1974 over underlying health issues and after growing exhausted over the long commute from her home in Arizona to the Los Angeles set.
Blake continued acting in shows like "The Love Boat," "The Edge of Night," and "Brothers," while also reprising her role for the 1987 TV movie "Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge." After playing the same character for nearly two decades, the actor struggled with helping fans separate herself from her on-screen persona. "I'm not Miss Kitty. I'm Amanda Blake. Miss Kitty has checked the bustles and the curls, and I do not play her anymore. I'm Amanda Blake," she told the Kansas City Star (via MeTV).
"Kitty was a tremendously liberated person, probably the first fictional libber," she said in the interview. "Me, I don't know. I know I was never into the Hollywood scene. I found it boring, superficial, unreal." A longtime animal activist, Blake devoted herself to the cause and helped successfully breed cheetahs in captivity and was a part of the Arizona Animal Welfare League. She also advocated for "no-kill" animal shelters in the state and lobbied against canine euthanasia by decompression chamber. Blake died from AIDS-related hepatitis in 1989 at 60.
Dennis Weaver stayed busy on TV
Marshal Matt Dillon's right hand man and loyal sidekick Deputy Chester Goode was played by Dennis Weaver for 290 episodes of the show, the actor officially departing in 1964 to pursue new creative opportunities. Weaver received an Emmy Award for his performance in the timeless Western, playing the character for nine seasons. His shocking decision to walk away from the popular series was not made lightly.
"I'd done the show for nine years, and I just felt that if I didn't get away from the character...I'd pretty much exhausted all creative possibilities with the character, and I just wanted to do something else," Weaver told the Television Academy Foundation. "I got into the business to play a leading man and to have more say-so about whether the show's success or not. I felt it was time to move on. I know it was risky doing that because a lot of actors did the same thing and really disappeared."
Weaver went on to star in the dramedy "Kentucky Jones" and made subsequent appearances in "Gentle Ben," "McCloud," "Buck James," and "Lonesome Dove: The Series." Outside of his steady work on both the big and small screen, Weaver was a passionate environmentalist who advocated for alternative fuels and established the non-profit Institute of Ecolonomics in 1993. He died from prostate cancer in 2006 at the age of 81.
Ken Curtis stayed loyal to the Western genre
Ken Curtis endeared himself to audiences with his portrayal of the cantankerous deputy Festus Haggen, starring in a whopping 306 episodes of "Gunsmoke." During and after his time on the series, Curtis would often travel around the country and perform in Western stage shows, further capitalizing on his TV fame. "I don't mind people stopping me, though. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be where I am today. I'm delighted to get to talk to people," he said to the El Paso Herald-Post (via MeTV).
"I think people today want to know there are loyal friends who will stand by you no matter what, like the ones on 'Gunsmoke.'" He had kicked off his Hollywood career as a singing cowboy and had joined the musical group the Sons of the Pioneers, notably performing on the soundtrack for John Ford's film "Wagonmaster" in 1950. Curtis had even temporarily replaced legendary crooner Frank Sinatra as lead singer when he was a member of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra in 1941.
Curtis remained a staple in the Western genre throughout his career, reuniting with James Arness in "How the West Was Won" and later appearing in "The Yellow Rose," "Pony Express Rider," and "Once Upon a Texas Train." In 1991, he starred alongside iconic couple Sam Elliott and Katharine Ross in his final movie, "Conagher." Curtis passed away from a heart attack at 74 that same year.
Burt Reynolds became an iconic Hollywood leading man
Before he was dominating the silver screen in classic flicks, Burt Reynolds joined "Gunsmoke" in 1962 after Dennis Weaver's departure, portraying blacksmith Quint Asper. The Western series gave Reynolds his big break and during his three-year stint he began to take on more TV and film roles. Reynolds left in 1965 and swiftly skyrocketed to superstardom, headlining hits like "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard," "Smokey and the Bandit," and "The Best Little Wh***house in Texas."
His on-again, off-again romance with Sally Field captivated the media in the '70s and beyond, Reynolds emerging as a pop culture icon and notorious Hollywood lothario. Following a career lull, Reynolds found further fame in "Evening Shade" and "Boogie Nights," the latter of which earned him an Oscar nomination. Despite all his massive success in the decades after "Gunsmoke," Reynolds viewed his time on the show as the best of his life.
"I've had a hell of a ride since. A movie career that I never would have dreamed of," he wrote in the foreword of "James Arness: An Autobiography" (via MeTV). "But when I think of those old episodes of 'Gunsmoke' on that wonderful old stage — sitting and telling stories in front of the Long Branch Saloon with Matt, Kitty, Doc, and Festus — well, it just never gets any better than that." The legendary leading man died from a heart attack in 2018 at 82.
Roger Ewing retired from acting to pursue photography
Deputy Marshal Thad Greenwood was played by Roger Ewing, the actor initially appearing as Ben Lukens before being brought on permanently as a new character following Burt Reynolds' departure in 1965. "I watched it every Saturday night," he once told the Alameda Times-Star (via INSP). "Golly, I never thought that seven years later I'd be on the show. Why, I didn't even have any ideas about being an actor."
After his two-season stint on "Gunsmoke," Ewing was written out of the series after a contract dispute between James Arness and CBS was ultimately resolved in 1967. His character Thad was initially envisioned as a potential replacement for Arness. However, when Arness and the network reached an agreement, Ewing was given the ax as a result.
Ewing went on to have supporting roles in the films "Smith!" and "Play It as It Lays" and shows "The Mothers-in-Law" and "Death Valley Days," though he ultimately retired from acting in 1972. He shifted his career to becoming a professional photographer, traveling the world to pursue his new creative venture. In 2003, he became involved in local politics and ran for city council in Morro Bay. Ewing passed away at 83 in 2025.
Buck Taylor has stayed busy working in Westerns
Actor Buck Taylor played Deputy Marshal Newly O'Brien on "Gunsmoke" from 1967 to 1975 after Roger Ewing left the hit series. "I couldn't believe that I was a part of it," Taylor told The DeSoto Times-Tribune of the incredible experience. "It was a dream come true. I was scared to death of Jim. He was 6-foot-7. He had been wounded in World War II. But he was just like you would think he was. He was a great guy. He was a very quiet guy. He came in, did the job, and eased out at the end of the day. I learned a lot from him."
Taylor stuck to working in Westerns and had roles in films including "Gettysburg," "Tombstones," and "Cowboys & Aliens" and in the miniseries "The Alamo: 13 Days to Glory" and "Rough Riders." He reprised his role for the 1987 TV movie "Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge" and joined the cast of "Yellowstone" in 2018, his most recent screen credit "Sod & Stubble."
In 1981, Taylor was inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for his work in "Gunsmoke" and the Western genre. The veteran performer has enjoyed an illustrious career in Hollywood that has spanned decades.
James Nusser made the most of his town drunk role
The resident drunkard of Dodge City, Louie Pheeters, was portrayed by James Nusser from 1956 to 1970. The actor first appeared as a background character on "Gunsmoke" in the episode "The Mistake" before taking on the role of Louie. Though Louie was not a main role, Nusser sure made the most of his limited screen time, creating a truly memorable character in the "Gunsmoke" world. He appeared in 81 episodes of "Gunsmoke."
Nusser, who was also an established radio voice actor, was known for his comedic acting chops. He notably guest-starred in a slew of TV classics like "Perry Mason," "The Fugitive," "The Virginian," and "The Wild Wild West." His final screen appearance was in a 1976 episode of the detective series "Cannon," which coincidentally featured "Gunsmoke" radio star William Conrad.In "Cannon," he played He died in 1979 at the age of 74.
Ted Jordan wrote a controversial biography on cinema legend Marilyn Monroe
Ted Jordan appeared as multiple characters during his time on "Gunsmoke," though his most memorable was as freight agent Nathan Burke from 1961 to 1975. Jordan's other notable screen credits include "The Virginian," "The Andy Griffith Show," "Mission: Impossible," and "Dallas" and in movies like "The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again."
He also penned the controversial biography "Norma Jean: My Secret Life with Marilyn Monroe" in 1989, in which he alleged he had a romantic relationship with the screen legend during the '40s — just before Marilyn Monroe changed her name and dominated Hollywood. The book caused quite an uproar upon its release over Jordan's unverified allegations, with some claiming the actor and blond bombshell never even met.
Jordan's last screen credit was in a 1981 episode of "The Waltons," the TV star officially retiring from the profession that same year after nearly four decades in show business. He largely spent the remainder of his life outside of the limelight, though he did attend autograph conventions for "Gunsmoke" and his TV work. Jordan passed away in 2005 at 80.
Howard Culver had a long history in Westerns
Howard Culver starred as hotel clerk Howie Uzzell throughout the entirety of "Gunsmoke," the performer having previously starred in the radio Western series "Straight Arrow" from 1948 to 1951. A World War II veteran who served in the Navy, Culver first kicked off his acting career when he voiced the titular character in "The Adventures of Ellery Queen" before landing the aforementioned radio show.
After years of working in the Western world, Culver decided to switch things up and began appearing in horror films, nabbing roles in "The Swam" and "Halloween II." His other noteworthy screen credits include "The Virginian," "Dragnet 1967," "Adam-12," and "Barnaby Jones." Culver retired from acting in 1982, his final screen credit as Dr. Vince Kelly in the TV movie "The 25th Man."
Following his retirement, Culver shifted his focus to local community theater and participated in stage plays, recording books for Reading for the Blind in his spare time. He died in 1984 at 66 while taking a vacation in Hong Kong after contracting meningitis.
Woodrow Chambliss had supporting roles in a number of TV classics
Like some of his former cast members, Woodrow "Woody" Chambliss took on multiple roles during his time spent on "Gunsmoke" from 1957 to 1975, eventually playing the recurring character of storekeeper Mr. Lathrop. While on the Western, Chambliss continued finding success on TV and had made appearances in a slew of shows including "Death Valley Days," "The Andy Griffith Show," and "The Six Million Dollar Man," and he too reunited with James Arness for "How the West Was Won."
He had the recurring role of riverboat Captain Tom of the "Sultana" in the adventure series "Yancy Derringer" and shared the screen with his real-life wife, Erika Kapralik, in the 1978 TV movie "Forever," the pair portraying grandparents. One of his final roles was Zadok Walton, a cousin of Grandpa Walton, in an episode of Season 8 of "The Waltons." Chambliss died in 1981 at the age of 61.
Shug Fisher was a decorated character actor
Character actor, comedian, and musician Shug Fisher performed in many Western films and TV shows throughout his decades-spanning career, and in "Gunsmoke" he played various characters including Dobie Crimps. Fisher also appeared in hit shows like "Bonanza," "The Virginian," "The Wild Wild West," and as Shorty Kellems in "The Beverly Hillbillies."
Like his co-star Ken Curtis, Fisher was a member of the Western singing group the Sons of the Pioneers as well as John Ford Stock Company, starring in B movies alongside Roy Rogers including "Along the Navajo Trail" and "Sunset in El Dorado."
Fisher became known for playing the stuttering comedic relief and continued staying busy, nabbing roles in movies including "The Reivers" opposite Steve McQueen, "Huckleberry Finn," and "Return of the Beverly Hillbillies." His final role was alongside stunning '60s icon Barbara Eden in a 1981 episode of "Harper Valley PTA." Fisher died in 1984 at 76.