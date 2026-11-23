"Laverne & Shirley" is a beloved TV classic, but sadly the only living original cast member left today is Michael McKean, who played Lenny Kosnowski during the show's run from 1976 to 1983. While the sitcom launched McKean's career, he had his doubts. "Cindy Williams turned to the rest of us and said, 'You know this is going to flop, but you guys are so much fun ... Let's open a pie shop or something," McKean shared on Sirius XM's Unmasked in 2010. While Cindy Williams made an abrupt exit from "Laverne & Shirley," McKean didn't need any backup plan. He's continued to work as an actor, screenwriter, director, and composer for almost 60 years, with over 250 credits on his IMDb!

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McKean even still stars in hit shows today, including 2023-2025's "The Diplomat," which he didn't have to audition for. "When I read something, and I like it, then I do it," he told Vanity Fair in 2023. Before that, he starred in another popular drama, "Better Call Saul" from 2015 to 2022, which earned him his first Emmy nomination. McKean still embraces his comedy roots, like voicing Grandpa Lou on the "Rugrats" revival until 2026, and reprising one of his most iconic roles in 2025's "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues," the sequel to the 1984 cult classic. McKean also does theater, most recently 2026's off-Broadway revival of "Are You Now or Have You Ever Been." McKean clearly has a successful career, but his personal life has been full of more challenges.