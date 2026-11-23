The Last Living Original Cast Member From Laverne & Shirley Still Stars In Hit Shows Today
"Laverne & Shirley" is a beloved TV classic, but sadly the only living original cast member left today is Michael McKean, who played Lenny Kosnowski during the show's run from 1976 to 1983. While the sitcom launched McKean's career, he had his doubts. "Cindy Williams turned to the rest of us and said, 'You know this is going to flop, but you guys are so much fun ... Let's open a pie shop or something," McKean shared on Sirius XM's Unmasked in 2010. While Cindy Williams made an abrupt exit from "Laverne & Shirley," McKean didn't need any backup plan. He's continued to work as an actor, screenwriter, director, and composer for almost 60 years, with over 250 credits on his IMDb!
McKean even still stars in hit shows today, including 2023-2025's "The Diplomat," which he didn't have to audition for. "When I read something, and I like it, then I do it," he told Vanity Fair in 2023. Before that, he starred in another popular drama, "Better Call Saul" from 2015 to 2022, which earned him his first Emmy nomination. McKean still embraces his comedy roots, like voicing Grandpa Lou on the "Rugrats" revival until 2026, and reprising one of his most iconic roles in 2025's "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues," the sequel to the 1984 cult classic. McKean also does theater, most recently 2026's off-Broadway revival of "Are You Now or Have You Ever Been." McKean clearly has a successful career, but his personal life has been full of more challenges.
Michael McKean has been through tragedies in his personal life
Michael McKean may have a long, successful Hollywood career, but his personal life has been marked by tragedies. In May 2012, while starring in a Broadway show, McKean was struck by a car that jumped a curb. "I had been one of those guys who had never ever missed a curtain until ... when I was hit by a car," he told Esquire in 2015. In December 2012, McKean suffered a more devastating tragedy when his eldest son, Colin McKean, died at 36 of a heroin overdose.
Sadly, that was one of the many deaths McKean has experienced, since he's mourned all of his "Laverne & Shirley" co-stars over the years, including the Squiggy to his Lenny, David Landers, who passed away in 2020. McKean honored his friend on X, writing, "If he made you laugh, he was your friend, too." McKean later lost another close friend and collaborator, Rob Reiner, who was murdered in December 2025. While many celebrities reacted to the tragic death of "All In the Family" star, McKean took part in Reiner's tribute at the 2026 Oscars and told Page Six months later, "I'm still adding it up. That was a rough time." McKean lost an additional friend in August 2026, Tim Curry, the "Clue" star, who died at 80. "My last conversation with Tim Curry was about life and love and laughter," McKean wrote on X. Despite a career full of laughs, McKean has faced a lot of heartache off-screen.
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