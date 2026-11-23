As a constant source of exasperation for Sheriff Andy Taylor, Barney Fife wasn't always the best at his job, but he clearly took a lot of pride in being the deputy sheriff of Mayberry, North Carolina. The bombastic but lovable lawman even had a catchphrase that perfectly embodied his work ethic: "Nip it in the bud." A common eggcorn of the idiom is "nip it in the butt," an action that would result in spending more than a few nights in one of the Mayberry Courthouse jail cells. The correct saying refers to grabbing the bud of a nuisance plant and yanking it off. To inject this weed metaphor with a little Devo, the basic gist is this: When a problem comes along, you must nip it. By getting ahead of it, you prevent it from becoming a much bigger issue — so nip it, nip it good.

Of course, if Barney was always successful at following his own advice and eliminating problems right away, "The Andy Griffith Show" wouldn't be nearly as much fun to watch. Today, fans are also still so fond of actor Don Knotts' animated delivery of the catchphrase that they make compilation videos of him arguing that "budding it" is the solution to all of society's ills. If only his castmates had listened and avoided one of the biggest behind-the-scenes sitcom feuds of the '60s.