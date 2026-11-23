Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were done with the U.K. for good — or, that's what a lot of their supporters believed after they left the Land of Shakespeare back in 2020. Following the couple's shocking decision to abandon their posts as working royals, Harry and Meghan surprised the public further by moving to the glamorous town of Montecito, California. They then proceeded to break with the royal family's historic policy of "never complain, never explain," airing their grievances with palace life to the world.

During their time living in North America, Harry and Meghan made several controversial statements about the monarchy. In Harry's memoir, "Spare," the duke claimed that his older brother, Prince William, had once physically attacked him. In the Netflix documentary series "Harry & Meghan," the couple described royal life as burdensome. In May 2025, Harry told the BBC, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."

Despite these words, Harry and Meghan waited just a little over a year before announcing their intentions to return to the U.K. The couple relocated to the Cotswolds in August 2026 and enrolled their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in school. Since taking this step, however, things have been rocky for Team Sussex, and there are already signs, rumors, and theories that suggest Harry and Meghan may leave the U.K. sooner rather than later.