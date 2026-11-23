11 Signs Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Going To Leave The UK (Again)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were done with the U.K. for good — or, that's what a lot of their supporters believed after they left the Land of Shakespeare back in 2020. Following the couple's shocking decision to abandon their posts as working royals, Harry and Meghan surprised the public further by moving to the glamorous town of Montecito, California. They then proceeded to break with the royal family's historic policy of "never complain, never explain," airing their grievances with palace life to the world.
During their time living in North America, Harry and Meghan made several controversial statements about the monarchy. In Harry's memoir, "Spare," the duke claimed that his older brother, Prince William, had once physically attacked him. In the Netflix documentary series "Harry & Meghan," the couple described royal life as burdensome. In May 2025, Harry told the BBC, "I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point."
Despite these words, Harry and Meghan waited just a little over a year before announcing their intentions to return to the U.K. The couple relocated to the Cotswolds in August 2026 and enrolled their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in school. Since taking this step, however, things have been rocky for Team Sussex, and there are already signs, rumors, and theories that suggest Harry and Meghan may leave the U.K. sooner rather than later.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opted for temporary housing in England
The biggest sign that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may leave the U.K. pertains to their housing situation. Despite initial rumors that the royal couple were looking to buy an expensive house in the Cotswolds, they have seemingly dragged their feet on making an actual purchase. What's more, they have opted to move into a home on a friend's estate in lieu of settling down in their own abode. As one source told the Daily Mail in November 2026, Harry and Meghan traded the estate's central mansion for another home on the property. Other reports have indicated that this could be where they plan to stay for the remainder of their time in the U.K.
Interestingly, rumor has it that the couple didn't make moves to purchase their British dream home due to monetary constraints. As Rob Shuter dished on his "Naughty But Nice" Substack in November 2026, banks supposedly denied Harry and Meghan's mortgage application. A source told Shuter, "They have champagne tastes, but the bank balance isn't matching the ambition. They want a magnificent country estate where they can entertain, enjoy privacy, and live the lifestyle they imagine for themselves." Unfortunately, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's rumored money troubles are looking grim – and a country estate in one of the priciest parts of Britain comes with a pretty big price tag. The Sussexes' real estate situation could very well push them abroad once more.
The Sussexes have not listed their home in Montecito
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, may have hit a roadblock with regards to buying a home in Britain, but they still do have their sprawling property in Montecito, California. As reported by the Daily Mail in August 2026, the Sussex family's American home is valued at around $14.7 million — more than enough to buy a high-quality property in the U.K. So naturally, there are questions regarding why they have not tried to sell their California home in order to help fund their dreams of putting down stakes in the Cotswolds. The fact that the couple has hesitated to list the home — despite its pricey upkeep costs — seems to indicate their reluctance to go all in on their new British life.
Insiders seem to agree with this assessment. In August 2026, sources close to the Sussexes told TMZ that they had absolutely zero intentions of selling their home in Montecito. Apparently, the couple was struggling to conceptualize their move to the U.K. as a permanent deal. Instead, they supposedly prefer to view it as a short-term relocation — after which they could easily waltz back into their old life. But while Harry and Meghan may want to return to the States eventually, it's hard to say whether or not they would be welcomed back. Harry and Meghan's California neighbors have made some nasty claims about the couple, accentuating tensions all around.
The Sussexes' U.K. move has not boosted their brand
Since moving back to the U.K., it sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have not necessarily enjoyed the brand boost that they presumably hoped for. Speaking to the BBC in August 2026, American stylist and businesswoman Laura Stoloff guessed that Harry and Meghan might be returning to the U.K. to revamp their brand. "I actually think it could make her brand more distinctive. There is still a lot of fascination with English country life, particularly in America, and [Meghan] has the ability to bring that to a very large, global audience," she opined.
The reality, however, has not necessarily worked out that way. During a November 2026 appearance on the Daily Beast's podcast "The Royalist," royal expert Mark Dolan noted that Harry and Meghan's brand has not gained power since their U.K. return. If anything, the opposite has been true. As Dolan so bluntly put it, "I really think, for their own reasons, both Harry and Megan, the Sussex brand is — I think it's not just in decline, I think it's over." In Dolan's opinion, the couple's failure to fix their public image will lead them to leave the U.K. as soon as the school year comes to a close. "I just think that it's been such a damp squib, their U.K. return. The money doesn't seem to be coming in," he shared.
Meghan Markle sparked relocation rumors after taking a job in Australia
While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not had a ton of business opportunities in the U.K., they have found exciting prospects elsewhere. Meghan Markle, in particular, has found some noteworthy gigs. For starters, she was brought on as a guest judge on Season 18 of "MasterChef: Australia." Following her successful appearance, the duchess was invited to join "Junior MasterChef: Australia" in 2027. Commentators have noted that Meghan seems to be getting more attention in Australia than in other parts of the world. This could be a strong indicator that the Australian public might be receptive to Harry and Meghan — at least professionally.
Although Meghan's opportunity Down Under could be a great way to increase her visibility and earn some money, it has also raised questions about just how long she and her family will remain in the U.K. Because this iteration of "MasterChef" involves young people, fans have wondered whether Prince Archie and Princess Lilibeth could make a cameo. Per Express, upon accepting the role, Meghan made a point of referencing her two young children in a statement: "I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can't wait to see what they cook up." This has led many to wonder whether Meghan's Australian ambitions will be a family affair — one that ends their U.K. adventures.
Meghan Markle's hopes to appear on British television have been dashed
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has certainly found some great professional opportunities in Australia. But as royal watchers have pointed out, those shouldn't preclude Prince Harry's other half from looking for work in the U.K. The issue, unfortunately, is that Meghan has not had the easiest time finding work in the British entertainment industry — according to the rumor mill, that is. At one point, it was said that Meghan had been asked to read for a potential role in Netflix's "The Gentleman." However, in October 2026, People reported that conversations between Meghan and the show's producers had come to a screeching halt. If Meghan fails to secure work in the U.K., she may be eager to leave.
Sadly, though, it seems that the duchess' U.K. offers have been few and far between. According to one source close to the duchess, she has been pretty disappointed with the work that has come her way. As Rob Shuter shared on his "Naughty but Nice" Substack in October 2026, an insider divulged that going to Australia to film a season of "Junior MasterChef" had not been high on Meghan's professional wish list. "Let's be honest, she's doing this because the bigger opportunities haven't materialized," the source dished. How did the job differ from Meghan's dream career? "For someone who dreamed of becoming the next Angelina Jolie, appearing on reality television in Australia represents a very different trajectory," the source dished.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be house hunting in Belgium
Australia is not the only country that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been eyeing since they left California. According to some accounts, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping their options open. Leading up to the couple's big 2026 trip to Belgium, an insider told gossip guru Rob Shuter that the country was potentially on Harry and Meghan's radar. As Shuter later reported in his "Naughty But Nice" Substack, the source claimed, "These international charity trips are about more than the causes they support. They give Harry and Meghan an opportunity to ... identify cities where they could build a future."
Where might Harry and Meghan go next? Apparently, the couple is interested in moving to a country where they won't be turned away. As the previously mentioned source told Shuter, "They want somewhere they are welcomed, not constantly questioned. They are looking for connections, opportunities and a community where they can feel at home." Ultimately, the Sussexes' comfort is believed to boil down to one thing. "They need a place that wants them as much as they want to be there," the insider claimed. Everything we know about Harry and Meghan's return to the U.K. indicates that the couple has been craving acceptance. If they really can't find that in the U.K., it would make sense for them to start looking abroad once more.
The royal family hasn't welcomed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back home
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, first announced their intention to return to the U.K., it was understood that the couple was interested in spending more time with the British royal family. When asked what motivated his family's transatlantic move, Harry told GQ in October 2026, "To be back closer to my family and to be back on UK soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there. It's nice to be back."
Alas, if Harry hoped to spend more time with the British royal family, his expectations were seemingly out of touch with reality. Since their big move back to the U.K., the Sussexes have not exactly received the royal welcome that they were hoping for. Harry and Meghan were not involved in the royal family's 2025 Christmas plans, and it seems that 2026 will not be any different. Speaking to the Daily Mail in November 2026, a source close to the Sussex camp explained that a Sandringham Christmas is off the table for Harry and Meghan. "Harry is relaxed about it, he knows he is not invited," they explained.
Christmas is not the only time of year when Harry and Meghan can expect to receive the cold shoulder from the Windsors. The couple were not included in King Charles III's birthday celebrations — and neither were Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. If that relationship doesn't thaw, the Sussexes may have no reason to stay in Britain.
At least one ex-palace aide doubts that the Sussexes will stay in England for long
While working members of the royal family certainly haven't addressed whether or not they think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to remain in the U.K. for the long run, a former royal aide sure has. Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter has been open about his doubts surrounding the couple's intention to live in England.
Speaking on The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" podcast in November 2026, Arbiter explained, "I can't see them staying for any length of time. I see them staying till after the 31 of August next year [2027]." According to Arbiter in that same interview, it's possible that Harry will want to remain in Britain until the anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death. Following that major date, however, there might not be a good reason for the Sussex family to stick around.
As Arbiter mentioned on a September 2026 episode of the "At Home with Vanessa" podcast, Harry originally hoped that coming back to the U.K. would give him the chance to participate more in the Invictus Games. However, in Arbiter's words, "I'm not sure the organizers want him too hands-on, but they'll welcome his presence to publicize it." This means that Harry's U.K. ties may not be as strong as he originally hoped. Because of this, Arbiter concluded, "I don't believe for a moment they will last in the United Kingdom."
Meghan Markle apparently feels 'she isn't loved in Britain'
Prince Harry may be feeling at home in the U.K., but things have reportedly been different for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The public's reaction to her grand return hasn't exactly been warm, to say the least. Reports claim that the duchess understands just how unpopular she is in the Land of Shakespeare. Chatting with Rob Shuter for his "Naughty But Nice" Substack in November 2026, one insider even claimed that Meghan stayed home on Remembrance Day for fear of backlash. "Meghan is smarter than Harry when it comes to reading the room. She knows she isn't loved in Britain, and Remembrance Sunday was not the occasion to test that," the source dished.
The same source also told Shuter that Meghan was terrified of making a public appearance only to be heckled. Because the duchess has already received a lot of bad press, she was apparently anxious about the tidal wave of negative attention that would bring. "Imagine the headlines if she had been booed. The pictures would have gone around the world. She wasn't prepared to take that risk, particularly on a day meant to honor fallen soldiers," the insider added. While Meghan's decision to remain inside on Remembrance Day may have paid off, it hardly represents a long-term solution to the issue of public opinion. Hiding away at home may prove just too challenging for Meghan.
Meghan Markle reportedly wants to leave the U.K.
According to some sources, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is already over living in the U.K. and prepared to make a home elsewhere. One insider even told Heatworld magazine in November 2026 that Prince Harry's other half can't stand staying in Britain any longer than necessary. "Meghan's deeply unhappy in the U.K., and feels embarrassed about how things have turned out. They've put themselves out there, only to face more criticism and humiliation," the source claimed.
So, where would Meghan like to go next? While there are rumors that Meghan has been eyeing countries like Australia and Belgium, it seems the duchess would be on board with heading back to California. "If the royals don't want them, Meghan wants to go back to America, pursue her Hollywood ambitions, and build a life where she doesn't need their approval," the anonymous individual added in the same interview.
Although Harry and Meghan reportedly burned a lot of bridges back in Tinseltown, their showbiz careers are not totally in tatters. Rumor has it that there have been talks about a "Suits" reunion. According to some whispers, Meghan would be more than willing to do the series — for a price. "The attention a reunion would attract, and the doors it would open to other roles, would be a proper Hollywood comeback," the same source stated. Moving stateside once more could end Meghan's U.K. stay for good.
The U.K. move has reportedly been hard on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot back in 2018, their union seemed to be the stuff of fairytales. In the subsequent years, however, the two have faced numerous divorce rumors, as keen-eyed journalists have uncovered the red flags in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage. Since moving back to the U.K., the Sussexes apparently haven't had much quality time together. Sure, they've been able to enjoy the occasional pub date, but apparently, the one-on-one hangouts are few and far between. As one source told Heatworld in October 2026, "The hardest part [of their new English life] is how much time they're having to spend apart. It makes sense on paper, but it's much easier said than done."
According to the source, Harry's been extra busy with networking and trying to re-establish himself in the U.K. while Meghan's been home with the kids; the Sussexes are reportedly two ships passing in the night. "They're hardly seeing each other — Harry is out late schmoozing and Meghan's in bed well before midnight, so she can be up early for the children's school run and then straight into work mode," the insider noted. If living in the U.K. does actually have such a negative impact on Harry and Meghan's marriage, they may be inclined to try to make it work somewhere else.