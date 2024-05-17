Dabney Coleman, 9 To 5 And Tootsie Actor, Dead At 92

Dabney Coleman, the actor who perfected the misogynistic trope in films like "9 to 5" and "Tootsie," has died at 92. Coleman's daughter Quincy shared the sad news with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "My father crafted his time here on Earth with a curious mind, a generous heart and a soul on fire with passion, desire and humor that tickled the funny bone of humanity."

Coleman was born January 3, 1932, in Austin, Texas. He attended the Virginia Military Institute in 1949, and also studied law at the University of Texas, where he met his first wife, Ann Harrell, whom he married in 1957, according to the Los Angeles Times. Prior to this, his studies were sidelined in 1953 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. However, he was stationed in Europe.

After encouragement from one of his wife's friends, actor Zachary Scott, Coleman was inspired to drop out of college and study acting instead. Coleman later studied acting at the Neighborhood Playschool School of Theater in New York, which began his nearly 60-year career as a character actor known for playing unlikable people on both the big and small screens.