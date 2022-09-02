Prince Charles' Friend Reveals His True Feelings Toward Meghan And Harry

The royal family is reportedly reeling after Meghan Markle's eye-opening interview with The Cut, which exposed further details of her overwhelmingly negative experience with them, including how Meghan was expected to continue working after learning of a fire in Archie's nursery during a royal tour of South Africa. Elsewhere, the Duchess of Sussex discussed how difficult it was dealing with the constant onslaught of racist and sexist coverage from the British tabloids.

Talking about it has helped Meghan to move on from that time in her life, even though the former actor acknowledged she's "still healing" from everything that happened. Meghan concluded the interview by asserting that she was doing The Firm a favor by not revealing even more about them. Moreover, she believes there's scope for forgiveness in the future, "But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything."

An insider told ET that the royal family is "disappointed" by Meghan's interview, viewing it as airing dirty laundry above all else and admitting there's "a loss of trust" with the duchess now. Meghan and Harry's upcoming UK visit is imminent but, according to one friend of Prince Charles, the celebrity couple definitely shouldn't expect to see him during it.