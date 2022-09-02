The Queen's Reason For Pulling Out Of Another Major Event Has Been Revealed

Over the past months, Queen Elizabeth has been forced to cancel her attendance at some significant events. Due to what Buckingham Palace refers to as "episodic mobility problems," decisions about the queen's participation are often last minute, per Newsweek. In May, Elizabeth's mobility problems caused her to miss the opening of Parliament. During her Platinum Jubilee in June, mobility concerns caused the queen to step back from the Service of Thanksgiving and the Epsom Derby.

As an alternative to missing events, some of the queen's appearances and duties are being adapted to fit her needs. For this year's Trooping of the Color, rather than traveling to the parade ground, the queen to took the salute on the royal balcony, per ABC News. On September 6, in an unprecedented move, the queen will appoint the new prime minister in Scotland as an alternative to traveling to London.

Modifications have also been made behind the scenes. For Elizabeth's annual summer stay at Balmoral in Scotland, Craigowan Lodge has been outfitted with a stair lift, per Daily Mail. The queen also uses motorized vehicles for outdoor excursions. Previously, Elizabeth made headlines with her unusual appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in a customized Garia electric golf cart (via Autoevolution). However, modifications can't always be made, causing the monarch to continue to miss events — even ones that are usually the highlight of the queen's Scottish holiday.