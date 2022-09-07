The Real Reason The Gap Hasn't Been Able To Climb Back To Pre-COVID Foot Traffic Numbers

No one is complete without a reliable, comfy pair of jeans — when it's time to shop for your next pair, head to Gap. The retailer is known for their good quality clothing at a reasonable price, especially their world famous Gap jeans that fly off the shelves every season.

The Gap was founded in 1969 in San Francisco, California by Don and Doris Fisher, whose mission was to "make it easier to find a pair of jeans that fit." Over 50 years later, Gap has expanded their inventory and their stores nationwide, creating a retail empire by branching out with brands like Old Navy, Athleta, and Banana Republic. Per Business Insider, Gap may be America's "largest specialty retailer," but the company has seen its fair share of struggles, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The List created a graph via Data Herald that tracked the foot traffic trends inside Gap stores over the past two years. The results show that the popular clothing retailer is missing shoppers more than ever, as they try to navigate post-COVID safety regulations, inflation, and changing shopper trends.