British PM Liz Truss Hints At A Concerning Update From Buckingham Palace
Liz Truss' appointment to the post of prime minister was anything but conventional. The Queen's health being of concern, the long-reigning monarch asked that the newly-elected British leader travel to see her at Balmoral, Scotland instead of holding their meeting at Buckingham Palace per tradition.
Now, Truss' early days in her new position are also anything but ordinary, as today, Thursday, September 8, 2022, just days after her win, the country's head of government has taken to Twitter to express grave concerns for Her Majesty.
"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she tweeted after the Palace revealed in a statement that Queen Elizabeth was under medical supervision at Balmoral. Truss continued, "My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
Now, Truss has shared a piece of information that has royal watchers literally on pins and needles.
Some are speculating the Queen has died already
According to Page Six, Prime Minister Liz Truss has said that Buckingham Palace, which suspended the planned changing of the guards Thursday, plans to share "grave news" today. It's being speculated that the announcement will come shortly, possibly at 6 p.m. local time in the UK.
Twitter is convinced this is true, with many users sharing that BBC News is suspending regular programming until 6 p.m.
"It's protocol, the Prime Minister will announce it at 6pm if she has passed away," tweeted one person.
Some Twitter users are suggesting that the monarch has already passed away, which would explain what prompted senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (although not the Duchess of Cambridge), to drop everything to go to Scotland.
Still, we await any official announcement to confirm the monarch's condition.