British PM Liz Truss Hints At A Concerning Update From Buckingham Palace

Liz Truss' appointment to the post of prime minister was anything but conventional. The Queen's health being of concern, the long-reigning monarch asked that the newly-elected British leader travel to see her at Balmoral, Scotland instead of holding their meeting at Buckingham Palace per tradition.

Now, Truss' early days in her new position are also anything but ordinary, as today, Thursday, September 8, 2022, just days after her win, the country's head of government has taken to Twitter to express grave concerns for Her Majesty.

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime," she tweeted after the Palace revealed in a statement that Queen Elizabeth was under medical supervision at Balmoral. Truss continued, "My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Now, Truss has shared a piece of information that has royal watchers literally on pins and needles.