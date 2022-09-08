Vice President Kamala Harris Takes To Twitter To Honor The Queen

Queen Elizabeth's death has sent shock waves around the world, and prompted an outpouring of grief from her family, royal fans and foreign leaders. King Charles III notably shared his raw feelings after Buckingham Palace announced the long-reigning monarch's death, saying in part that the Queen was a "much loved Mother." Countless other high-profile people have spoken out today about the 96-year-old's passing, including former US presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, whose words were surprisingly touching. At one point in his Truth Social tribute, the divisive politician noted that the Queen "would reign forever in our hearts."

President Joe Biden shared a statement about the death of Her Majesty, noting in part that she was a uniter and demonstrated tremendous "dignity" over her many years of service. Now, Vice President Kamala Harris is also taking to Twitter to honor the Queen and express her condolences for the British royal family.

Harris' remarks were brief but poignant, with the number two in command tweeting on behalf of herself and her husband Douglas Emhoff, "Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and had a profound impact on countless lives and historic events."

She went on to add, "We send our condolences to the Royal Family and join the people of the United Kingdom and all those around the world who mourn her loss."

At time of writing, tributes from all over the world were continuing to pour in.