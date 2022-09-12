What Meghan Markle Really Said To The Royal Fan In That Viral Hug Moment

Two days after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, royal fans finally got a glimpse of her grandchildren. During what is termed a walkabout, William, Prince of Wales, and his wife, Catherine Middleton, Princess of Wales, viewed tributes placed in front of Windsor Castle. The pair collected flowers and greeted mourners, according to People. To the surprise of many, William and Kate were joined by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Their joint appearance not only showed they were united as they face the death of the queen, but it also showed support for King Charles III as the newly appointed monarch. While the news of the foursome walking side-by-side was enough to bring joy to Windsor, there was another moment that melted hearts. As Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walked along the crowds, she made greeted a 14-year-old girl named Amelka Zak. The pair spoke and then Meghan and Zak embraced for a viral public hug, leaving many to wonder what the two discussed.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan asked the young girl how her day was and how long she had been there waiting to see them. The duchess also asked what the girl's name was and complimented the name on its beauty. It was after this interaction that Zak asked the Duchess of Sussex if she could give her a hug. The hug, which Zak said was to show Meghan that the British people do still love her, was a heartwarming moment that was much needed during this otherwise heartbreaking time.