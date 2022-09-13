The 2022 Emmys Ended With Some Serious King Charles Shade

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards was a big night for television. While celebrities like Zendaya and Issa Rae stunned on the red carpet as some of the best dressed stars at the Emmys, others, like Martin Short, stirred up a little drama in their Emmy bits. If award shows in 2022 have taught us something, it's that you can't expect anything. Even winners can throw us all for a loop with their acceptance speech.

On the one hand, you have the speeches that bring us all to tears. For instance, Sheryl Lee Ralph's win for "Abbott Elementary" had not just the audience but Twitter emotional as she talked about never giving up (via Deadline). Then, you have the speeches that make us all cringe and hope for the music to play them off the stage.

The latter was the case when "Succession" won Best Drama Series at the end of the night. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's creator, Jesse Armstrong, began his speech by saying, "It's a big week for successions ... Evidently, there was a little bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles." The not-so-subtle shade to King Charles III comes just days after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. As "Succession" star Brian Cox encouraged Armstrong, who is from the UK, to "keep it royalist," the producer continued, "I'm not saying we're more legitimate in our position than he is. We'll leave that to other people." As one Twitter user said, "I hope they let him back in the country!"