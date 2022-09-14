The Streets Of London Were Filled With One Emotion As The Queen Was Brought To Westminster

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has people around the world in a state of mourning, especially Britons, who are currently in an official state of mourning. Per I News, the state of mourning allows residents time to pay respects to their beloved monarch of 70 years.

The coffin was transported this morning from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where Queen Elizabeth will lie in state until her funeral on September 19. An emotional crowd of thousands gathered outside the palace in London. As her coffin processed to Westminster, silence fell over the crowd, marking this historical day as the last time most of the public will witness her (via Daily Mail).

According to People, many members of the royal family were in attendance for the procession, including the queen's children: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and last but not least, King Charles III, who led the way for his family on foot. Per CNN, the king's two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, seemed to put the royal rift between them aside during this time of great mourning for their family out of respect and love for their late grandmother.

Mourners watched with tears in their eyes as their queen made her final journey, feeling the profound weight of their monarch's death. The mayor of London told CNN that they "expect to see over the course of the next few days hundreds of thousands of people personally pay their respects to her majesty the Queen."